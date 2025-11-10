Woman Born Without Most Of Her Brain Turns 20, Family Speaks Out And It Sparks A Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody expected Alex Simpson to live past her fourth or fifth birthday.

But against all odds, the young Nebraska woman who was born without most of her brain celebrated her 20th birthday in the company of her loved ones.

“Miracles still happen,” her family said, proudly sharing her story with the world.

Image credits: WHAS11

Alex Simpson was born to an Omaha family on November 4, 2005.

Her parents, Lorena and Shawn Simpson, still remember the day the doctor had a life-changing conversation with them about their little girl.

“Doctor Davey came in with his nurses and said, ‘You guys need to sit down. This is pretty serious,’” the parents recalled.

Young woman born without most of her brain lying in a wheelchair as family members care for her at home.

Image credits: WHAS11

The family was told their daughter was born with hydranencephaly, a rare condition in which the brain’s cerebral hemispheres are missing.

One in 5,000 to 1 in 10,000 pregnancies are affected by hydranencephaly, and most babies with this condition pass away before their first birthday, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Baby girl born without most of her brain peacefully sleeping on a soft pink blanket, family shares their story.

Image credits: WHAS11

About two months after Alex’s birth, Lorena and Shawn were told by doctors that a good portion of her brain was missing.

“[Hydranencephaly] means that her brain is not there,” Shawn told KETV this month. “Technically, she has about half the size of my pinky finger of her cerebellum in the back part of her brain, but that’s all that’s there.”

Woman holding baby born without most of her brain, highlighting rare medical condition with family in home setting

Image credits: Yoldi Lorena Simpson

After doctors initially predicted that Alex wouldn’t live for more than a few months, Lorena and Shawn spent the first six months thinking she could pass away at any moment.

“Those six months, every day and night thinking, ‘This is the day, today will be the day,’” Lorena previously told KETV.

To everyone’s surprise, Alex did make it to her first birthday.

Young woman born without most of her brain celebrates birthday with family amid a heartfelt and heated discussion.

Image credits: Yoldi Lorena Simpson

Comment by Gisselle Ortiz sharing an inspiring message about a woman born without most of her brain turning 20 years old.

With time, the couple learned to take things one day at a time, even as doctors said she wouldn’t make it past her fourth or fifth birthday. But Alex did. And then came her sixth, her tenth, her fifteenth, and, most recently, her twentieth birthday, which the family celebrated on November 4 this year.

Shawn and Lorena both believe it was “love” that helped Alex live way past what doctors expected.

Family celebrates woman born without most of her brain on her 20th birthday, sparking a heartfelt and heated debate.

Image credits: WHAS11

Comment from Hope Ann expressing sympathy for woman born without most of her brain and praising her supportive family.

“Twenty years ago, we were scared, but faith, I think, is really what kept us alive,” the father told the outlet this month.

“She’s a fighter,” added Lorena.

Alex’s brain was missing the parts responsible for seeing and hearing, but her family believes she can recognize their presence and pick up on their moods.

“You can see that when I went up there and talked to her a little bit ago, she was looking for me,” Shawn told the outlet this month.

Couple sitting on a couch discussing the woman born without most of her brain as family speaks out on her 20th birthday.

Image credits: WHAS11

Comment on social media expressing concern and sadness about a woman born without most of her brain turning 20.

Alex is an older sister to 14-year-old brother SJ.

“When people ask about my family, the first thing I start with is Alex, my disabled sister,” the teen told the outlet.

SJ also believes Alex can sense when they are around her and possibly even know how they are feeling.

“Say somebody’s stressed around her — nothing will even happen — it could be completely silent, but Alex will know. She’ll feel something,” said the younger brother.

Young woman born without most of her brain sitting in a wheelchair covered with a pink blanket indoors at home.

Image credits: WHAS11

Comment praising a woman born without most of her brain on her 20th birthday, expressing admiration and birthday wishes.

Alex has grown calmer and healthier over the years.

Back when Alex was 10 years old, the Simpsons couple gave an interview and spoke about how she was able to maintain some awareness about her surroundings and the people around her.

“She knows her mom and dad, her little brother,” her father said at the time. “She knows when bad things are going on; she will cry or have a sad face.”

Image credits: WHAS11

Her family expressed how much they are in love with the person Alex is.

“I would not take Alex any other way,” Shawn told KETV in 2016. “We have learned to love her the way she is. She has blessed our family so much.”

Comment about woman born without most of her brain, discussing care challenges and family perspectives sparking debate.

Comment praising a woman born without most of her brain, calling her a true miracle and wishing her blessings.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman born without most of her brain turning 20 years old.

Comment from Marilyn Simons questioning how it is possible to live without a brain, sparking debate online.

Comment on social media expressing concern about a woman born without most of her brain living 20 years in pain.

Social media comment expressing sadness about a woman born without most of her brain and her family's story sparking debate.

Comment from Rodrick Zalez questioning the quality of life for a woman born without most of her brain.

Comment from Kristina Rae describing her brother born without most of his brain, sharing how he showed emotions and connections.

Comment from Carolee Camarda saying they will never know what a woman born without most of her brain thinks or feels.

Comment from Loren Haley stating "Fighter is a strange way to spell victim" with 78 likes and angry reaction.

Comment discussing a woman born without most of her brain who has defied the odds and sparked debate.

Comment from Deanna Smalley Copeland praising family love and care for woman born without most of her brain turning 20.

Comment on social media post expressing amazement at woman born without most of her brain turning 20, inspiring family and debate.

Comment praising the care given to a woman born without most of her brain, expressing well wishes from the family.

Facebook comment by Leann Reynolds-Estrada questioning awareness of woman born without most of her brain, sparking a heated debate.

Comment from Lorraine Lane discussing quality of life concerns for woman born without most of her brain sparking debate.

