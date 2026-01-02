Makeup Artist Pretends To Be Sick On Woman’s Wedding Day For “Easy Money”

ADVERTISEMENT

A bride wants to look her very best on her wedding day. For that reason, many brides hire a makeup professional. In fact, 73% of couples told The Knot that the hair and makeup costs are worth it and that they hired a beauty professional. Despite being a makeup artist herself, this bride hired a professional acquaintance to do her makeup for her wedding.

However, she couldn’t finish the job because of feeling sick. Interestingly, the bridal party later found out that the “sickness” was due to lip injections and wasn’t that bad at all. After finding out she was bragging about the “easy money” online, the bride’s sister started to consider taking legal action.

RELATED:

A bride hired a makeup artist for her wedding but had to dismiss her for feeling unwell

Makeup artist applying bridal makeup to a woman on her wedding day in a well-lit dressing room with flowers nearby

Image credits: shohaggraphicdesigner / freepik (not the actual photo)

Later, she found out that the beauty professional wasn’t sick at all and just scammed her

Text excerpt discussing a wedding day makeup artist pretending to be sick for easy money causing conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day, wearing mask and stopping makeup halfway due to exhaustion

Text excerpt about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman's wedding day, causing her to do her own makeup.

Screenshot of text describing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman holding phone looking shocked and frustrated, illustrating makeup artist drama on wedding day for easy money scheme

Image credits: beststudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a makeup artist who pretends to be sick and abandons a bride on her wedding day for easy money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about planning to take a makeup artist to court after she pretended to be sick on a woman's wedding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fun-Mushroom-4708

Hiring a freelance makeup artist can be more flexible and create a more intimate environment for the bride

In her post, the bride’s sister doesn’t mention whether the makeup artist they hired was a freelancer or a salon professional. However, hiring freelance artists can often be less reliable, especially for such a special occasion as a wedding.

According to The Knot, the average cost of hiring a professional to do your wedding hair and makeup is $290. And when you add gratuity (which wedding etiquette experts strongly advise on), the cost might rise to almost $300. On the other hand, the stress of having your beauty professional bail on you on your wedding day probably costs a bride even more.

Sources report that about 65% of American brides choose to hire makeup artists who can travel to their venue. It’s understandable why many brides veer toward hiring freelance makeup artists. They tend to be cheaper, but they are also more flexible with their time and can arrive almost anywhere a bride asks them to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiring such a professional who works solo can also make the experience more intimate. It’s not as intimidating as a busy salon environment or even when several freelance artists set up camp in the bride’s bedroom or hotel room.

In some cases, however, the fee might be higher if the artist has to travel far or is a premium professional. After all, good makeup artists use products that can withstand humidity, tears, and an entire day of festivities.

Still, hiring a freelance makeup artist also has its disadvantages. The bride in this story experienced one of them, and perhaps the worst one: having the makeup artist bail and leave the bride to do her makeup herself on the big day.

Other brides have shared similar stories of how they were scammed by their makeup artists

It’s hard to say just how common bridal makeup scams are. But some brides have shared how unlucky they were with the beauty professional of their choice. One bride, who told her story to Refinery29, said that her mother had to step in to do her hair when her hair and makeup person didn’t show up.

“In retrospect, it was lovely for my mom to do my hair because my husband and I did a lot of the wedding planning ourselves, so she then ended up having a really important role to play. Don’t trust someone with a shady track record,” she advises. “Do trust your mom.”

Checking the makeup artist’s track record online seems like a must before hiring them. Another bride, Elizabeth Huberman, told CNBC how her makeup artist bailed on her wedding day, too. However, after looking her up more thoroughly when the wedding was over, she found that the beauty professional had a shady reputation.

“I was in the parking lot of the hotel, bawling my eyes out,” Huberman recalled. They even did a trial run of the whole look; yet, when the day came, the makeup artist was nowhere to be found. Huberman paid her a $100 deposit and covered her travel expenses. Together with the trial look, it all cost the bride $395. Money which she never got back.

Commenters supported the decision to take the scammer to court: “She had lied and taken advantage of your sympathy”

Screenshot of online comments discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Comment on a forum discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick and not completing work on a woman’s wedding day.

Comment section screenshot showing a user advising against bragging about scams online with a note on false pretenses dismissal.

User comment about filing a complaint against a makeup artist who pretended to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of online comment advising proof for makeup artist failing services on wedding day.

Comment on social media about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day for easy money, urging legal action.

Comment discussing fraud and deception related to a makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a makeup artist who pretended to be sick on a woman’s wedding day.

Comment discussing suing a makeup artist who pretended to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Comment on a forum discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money, highlighting fraud.

Comment advising to sue makeup artist pretending to be sick on woman's wedding day for easy money, emphasizing legal action.

Commenter expressing anger about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day to earn easy money, causing distress and conflict.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the makeup artist pretending to be sick and the impact on the wedding day services.

Comment thread screenshot showing user stratcat45 advising to keep screenshots of everything during a dispute about a makeup artist pretending to be sick.

Screenshot of online comment advising to take legal action against makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day for easy money.

Comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money on social media.

Screenshot of a user comment advising to take screenshots of Facebook posts as evidence about a makeup artist pretending to be sick.

Reddit comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

ALT text: Comment discussing consequences for makeup artist pretending to be sick on woman's wedding day for easy money.

Comment suggesting to sue makeup artist for breach of contract and warn others about her unprofessionalism on social media.

Screenshot of a comment advising to keep screenshots and report harassment for makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day.

Comment on a forum accusing a makeup artist of theft and emotional distress on a woman's wedding day.

A person typing advice about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Comment discussing hope that posts and comments from a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a wedding day were screen captured.

Comment expressing frustration about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Comment suggesting to review a makeup artist who pretends to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman's wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Screenshot of a comment advising to pursue small claims with evidence, related to makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day.

Comment on a forum post about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Comment text on a white background discussing confusion over someone pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Comment discussing a stylist leaving a customer's hair unfinished and a judge ruling on payment and court costs.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a makeup artist pretending to be sick to avoid a wedding service scam.

Comment on social media about makeup artist pretending to be sick on wedding day to earn easy money.

Comment on a forum about a makeup artist pretending to be sick on a woman’s wedding day for easy money.

Comment discussing leaving a bad review instead of suing the makeup artist who pretended to be sick on a wedding day.