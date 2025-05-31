Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Don't Think That Was A Coincidence": Woman Doesn't Want Fiancé At Friend's Wedding Without Her
Woman in black dress reading a letter, concerned about fiancu00e9 attending friendu2019s wedding without her.
"Don't Think That Was A Coincidence": Woman Doesn't Want Fiancé At Friend's Wedding Without Her

31

5

If you’re in a relationship and receive an invitation to a wedding, you’d probably assume that you get to attend together. However, due to budget constraints, venue capacity, and other factors, guests’ partners don’t always make the cut.

Just like it happened to this couple, which made the one who wasn’t invited feel disrespected and hurt. So much so that she wanted her partner to decline the invitation altogether.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with a sustainable wedding and event planner JoAnn Moore and micro wedding planners Kate and Caroline from You’re Invited WI, who kindly agreed to share their insights on wedding plus-one etiquette.

    For various reasons, guests’ partners don’t always make the cut for the wedding

    Image credits: Alexander Mass / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As it happened to this couple, which made the woman quite hurt

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Anthony Tran / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: SukiBean214

    Image credits: Ricardo Moura / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “It’s your day, not a plus-one free-for-all”

    Interviewed wedding experts say that it can be acceptable to deny a plus-one to a few chosen wedding guests, as long as it’s done in a consistent and thoughtful manner.

    “Your wedding guest list should reflect your priorities—budget, venue size, and vibe. It’s your day, not a plus-one free-for-all. As long as you’re consistent and thoughtful, it’s absolutely okay to make those decisions,” say micro wedding planners Kate and Caroline from You’re Invited WI.

    “Denying a plus one to a few guests is acceptable if they know that the person they plan to invite is NOT in a serious relationship,” additionally notes a sustainable wedding and event planner JoAnn Moore. “If the guest invited has a ‘significant other,’ meaning a married partner, engaged, or has been in a long-time relationship, the guest should be allowed to bring their ‘significant other’ to the celebration. For a guest to add a plus one should never be expected or acceptable.”

    Valid reasons for not offering a guest a plus-one could be the budget or the size and space of the venue, wanting to keep the event intimate, and avoiding strangers at a small celebration.

    “Also, note that the hosts for the event are usually the parents or the couple themselves. With the costs of weddings and special events skyrocketing, it is ok for the host to express the limitations of a budget. The hosts’ choice of venue limitations for the number of guests can also be a safety concern with respect to capacity, and we would hope that guests would understand the hard decisions the couples all have to make,” says Moore.

    Image credits: Felipe Cespedes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “Guests should be respectful of the hard decisions couples need to make”

    If it happens that a guest’s partner isn’t invited, wedding experts say that they should try to be understanding. “A little understanding goes a long way. Every couple has different constraints and intentions. Most guests get it—especially when it’s a micro wedding or a smaller event with clear communication,” Kate and Caroline say.

    “Although the budget is of no concern to the guests, all guests should be grateful for the invitation and understanding of the couple’s difficult decision to limit the number of guests invitations,” Moore agrees. “Guests should be respectful of the hard decisions couples need to make.”

    In order to keep the complicated plus-one situation tension and falling-out free, wedding experts stress that kind and honest communication is a must.

    “A personal note on the invite or a casual, honest conversation can go a long way. Something like, ‘We’d love to include everyone, but we’re keeping things small and meaningful. Thanks for understanding!’ Your true friends will support you no matter what,” Kate and Caroline assure.

    “I recommend a polite and honest conversation with the guest who did not receive a ‘plus one’ invitation. ‘I’m sorry, our budget is very limited, and we made the difficult decision to keep the guest list to a minimum,'” seconds Moore. “Or, ‘The venue we selected has a strict guest count, making it difficult for us to allow everyone to have a plus one.’ It can also happen that guests who did not have a plus one meet someone special at a wedding or celebration, resulting in a relationship.”

    Lastly, Kate and Caroline advise future spouses not to feel guilty for making decisions that honor their vision. “The people who love you will show up—plus-one or not.”

    The comment section of the post was filled with all sorts of opinions

    Later, the woman shared an update

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: SukiBean214

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes no sense. If someone's partner is invited to dinner or a concert or a weekend trip etc, they aren't expected to stay home because their partner isn't invited. Why would this be different for a wedding? It's just a night out with friends with free drinks (or a cash bar if you're in the UK :( ) This is just a bridezilla who isn't content with feeling important at her own wedding, she wants to set the rules for everyone else's. Calm down.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely, OP and the other partner not invited should plan outing. Go someplace fun and think about how the partners are stuck being someone else's decoration at a wedding that can't be that much fun. Live it up and keep moving forward.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The future groom is spineless and a closet f*****t, the future bride is a witch, the boyfriend and future husband is a chickens***, and the future OP will be disappointed in her marriage because her spineless future husband will never take her side. One thing about fascists and homophobes is that they will always continue to out themselves. The bride and groom do not want their conservative rich buddies who are attending this wedding to see anything upsetting in the form of a gay male couple or a woman with opinions. I'd seriously think about tying the knot with someone too spineless to defend his wife, let alone his alleged principles. If you're not standing against TwoDollDonny and his Maggots, you're with them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
