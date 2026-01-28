This Woman Rescued A Half-Blind Pigeon And Now Takes Him On Daily Walks (22 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last few months, one small rescue story has been melting hearts online for a simple reason: it’s pure kindness and respect in action for an animal many wouldn’t notice is distressed, let alone dedicate themselves to giving it a comfortable life. But after a pigeon crashed into an apartment window and was left disoriented and weak, a woman stepped in to help and has since given the poor bird a chance at living a mostly normal life.

The pigeon survived the impact, but the injury left him partially blind. While his wings healed and his strength returned, his impaired vision meant he couldn’t safely fend for himself in the wild. Rather than releasing him and hoping for the best, his rescuer named him Jordy and gave him a secure home, a calm routine, and the care that he needed to adjust to living with his disability.

Jordy had an unfortunate high-speed encounter with a window

Half-blind pigeon with ruffled feathers standing on a red surface, rescued and cared for by a woman.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Our team at Bored Panda has contacted Jordy’s caretaker, Tigris, to tell us more about how her unlikely friend is getting along.

She explained in detail how Jordy was injured: “My dad found him in the evening after he crashed into my parents’ apartment.”

When Tigris’ parents found him, “his head was swollen, and one of his eyes was bulging…”

A half-blind pigeon drinking water inside a home, rescued by a woman who takes him on daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Tigris rushed over with seeds and a carrier, having taken care of many animals before

Half-blind pigeon resting comfortably on a plaid blanket, rescued and cared for by a compassionate woman.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“He was very disoriented and weak. His head was swollen, and one of his eyes was bulging, so he looked like he might have had a concussion. My dad called me right away, so I grabbed some seeds and a cat carrier, took the bus, and went to see him. Because he was in shock, he let me pick him up and place him in the carrier. I gave him seeds and water and left him to rest for the night.”

Day by day, Jordy was getting better with the prescribed medication and treatment

Half-blind pigeon resting comfortably on a cozy blanket, cared for by a woman who takes him on daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Jordy understood he was being helped and accepted the safety, warmth, and care wholeheartedly

A woman gently holding a half-blind pigeon inside her sweater, showing care during their daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“The next morning, I took him to the vet to have his head checked and to see if he had any other illnesses or parasites. The vets prescribed antibiotics and pain relief for ten days and treated him for parasites. Over the following days, I gave him his medication and spent a lot of time with him. He slowly improved, and the swelling went down, but I noticed that he couldn’t see out of his left eye.”

First stop the next morning: the vet

A woman holding a half-blind pigeon resting on her lap by a window, showing care and companionship.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Then Tigris noticed something was still wrong with Jordy. He couldn’t see out of his left eye

Half-blind pigeon resting on a woman's shoulder, showing their close bond and daily companionship in a cozy setting.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Tigris did not intend to keep Jordy, believing he would be better off staying wild and free: “At first, I planned to release him once he recovered, but because he was blind in one eye, I couldn’t do that.”

Releasing him into the “wild” was no longer an option

Woman holding and smiling at a half-blind pigeon she rescued, showing the close bond during daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Tigris and her husband decided to take Jordy into their home and care for him permanently

Man with curly hair and a half-blind pigeon perched on his head during daily walks with rescued bird.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

I wasn’t too worried about caring for him, since I’ve worked with many animals before. I watched a lot of videos about pigeon care and read about their nutrition and needs. I wanted him to have a really nice life.”

He was given toys, a cozy nest, and a routine that keeps him calm and curious

Woman caring for and holding half-blind pigeon on her shoulder while sitting at a desk indoors.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

But they thought it would be cruel to deprive him of spending time in nature

Half-blind pigeon perched indoors near a window, highlighting a rescued bird cared for with daily walks and attention.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“My dad built him a two-story wooden cage, and we got him some toys and a cozy nest. He only uses the cage to sleep. The rest of the time, he hangs out in the apartment with my husband and me. He’s very curious and fun to interact with. He enjoys play fighting, cuddles, and is just a very cute little guy.”

So Tigris decided to bring Jordy along with her on walks, and he loved it

Woman holding a half-blind pigeon on her hand during a daily walk, showing care and rescue of the bird.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

The first outings Jordy spent in a pet-carrier backpack

A half-blind rescued pigeon perched on a woman's hand near a black bag with pigeon-themed keychains.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

Tigris explained that the daily walks with Jordy have become integral to their relationship: “I’ve had Jordy for about four months, and I started taking him outside around two months ago. At first, I carried him in a pet carrier backpack, and later I introduced a harness.”

But soon enough, Jordy was confident enough to be allowed to roam a bit further, but still within a safe distance on a leash

Woman with glasses wearing a beanie outdoors with a half-blind pigeon perched on her shoulder during a daily walk.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

And it is clear that the forest is Jordy’s favorite place to go

Half-blind pigeon on a leash standing on mossy log in a forest during autumn leaves walk with caregiver.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“He really likes being outside, especially in the forest, so that’s where we usually go. It’s lovely to see him walking on moss and leaves and listening to other birds sing.”

“It’s lovely to see him walking on moss and leaves…”

Half-blind pigeon perched on a woman's shoulder, highlighting the rescued bird’s bright orange eye and pink feet.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

The fresh air and ability to explore have helped Jordy thrive despite his disability

Close-up of a half-blind pigeon with vibrant feathers, part of a rescued bird taken on daily walks by a woman.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“He’s still very young and adjusting to the outside world, and he’s quite scared of other people, bikes, and cars. Because of that, we’re taking things slowly to make sure he feels safe, and we head back home whenever he seems overwhelmed.”

Most importantly, Jordy is staying strong and healthy

Close-up of a half-blind pigeon with detailed feathers, highlighting the rescued bird featured in daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“He enjoys play fighting, cuddles, and is just a very cute little guy”

A woman with a half-blind pigeon on her shoulder, highlighting their bond and daily walks together.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“It’s definitely still a work in progress, but he’s very curious and trusting, and I hope we’ll have many adventures together.”

He has as much freedom to roam in the safety of the apartment at all times

Half-blind pigeon perched indoors interacting with its rescuer in a cozy setting showing daily care and companionship.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“He’s still very young and adjusting to the outside world, and he’s quite scared of other people, bikes, and cars”

Woman smiling indoors with a half-blind pigeon perched on her head, showcasing their unique bond and daily walks.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

“It’s definitely still a work in progress, but he’s very curious and trusting, and I hope we’ll have many adventures together”

Pigeon standing on a red cushion near a colorful blanket, highlighting the rescued half-blind pigeon companion.

Image credits: Feral Pigeon

You can follow all of Jordy’s adventures on the FeralPidge Instagram page.