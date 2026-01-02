Daycare Worker Thinks Coworker Gave Passive-Aggressive Gift, Truth Comes Out Later

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Christmas time comes around… And you suddenly realize you have to buy so many gifts for so many people, basically emptying your wallet. From family, friends to coworkers… The latter especially can hurt if you aren’t really up to exchanging presents with folks you don’t know that well.
Luckily, not all workplaces make these kinds of gift exchanges mandatory – in many places, it’s up to the employees themselves to decide whether they want to take part in it or not. Just like in today’s story, where a woman signed up for a voluntary Secret Santa only to get a gift that seemingly was gifted by someone forced to participate.
Later, it turned out that the gifter was confused – she thought it was white elephant, that’s why the gift was so silly, and so she replaced it with a better one
The OP has signed up for a voluntary Secret Santa at work. It had a $20 limit, and each participant had to fill out a sheet of their interest, so others would know what to buy. Going by this list, the author bought a 6-pack of her favorite soda and all 3 of her favorite snacks for the coworker she was “Secret-Santa-ing” for.
Then, she opened her gift… It was a bottle of shampoo and unscented deodorant. The latter one was a decent product, but the shampoo was so old that it was no longer in production or sold. So, it just seemed that the gifter simply gifted something that was sitting in her cabinet that she no longer wanted.
This stumped the woman – the game was voluntary, so if you sign up for it, maybe add a little work in buying the gift? What’s even worse, the OP can’t even use these products, since she has specific ones for her allergies and dandruff. That’s why she wondered – what if she left them at the front desk for anyone to take – would that make her a jerk?
Before she could do that, the gift situation slightly changed. The secret Santa came back with another gift – this time one with a little bit more effort. Turns out, this woman barely speaks English, and the whole thing was a misunderstanding – she thought she was gifting the white Elephant and not Secret Santa.
If these games are popular in the country where you’re from, you might be able to differentiate them. And if they aren’t, which seems to be the case for the OP’s gifter, the confusion is bound to happen.
Daycare worker feeling stressed and confused indoors, reacting to a possible passive-aggressive coworker gift situation.
You see, with Secret Santa, people are giving each other rather normal gifts, that either come from wish lists or simply something kind of generic, like candles, blankets, teas… You get the gist. The point is that the gift itself is normal.
At the same time, with the white elephant, the gift is typically something with no practical use or something extravagant that becomes a burden for the receiver. So, possibly expired hygiene products seem like something that would fit for such a gift.
But since it wasn’t this game, but instead a Secret Santa one, it didn’t fit. In fact, the OP took it as an insult – why did she join the game if she didn’t want to be a part of it?
A lot of people don’t like workplace gift exchanges – as this survey shows 62% say that this “responsibility” fosters a sense of obligation that can negatively affect team dynamics. But in this specific workplace, it wasn’t mandatory, so you would expect to get a decent gift for a willing participant.
Luckily, the whole misunderstanding was solved, and the author ended up with a proper present in the end. Well, if something like that happens to her in the future, she’ll be able to look back for suggestions on how to act given by netizens, since they gave her a lot of options.
So, in the end the woman ended up with a proper gift and a bouquet of netizens’ suggestions on what to do if something similar arises in the future
Comment on Reddit post about donating items, related to daycare worker thinking coworker gave passive-aggressive gift.
Comment discussing hygiene product donations at homeless shelters, relating to daycare worker and passive-aggressive gift misunderstanding.
Reddit comment discussing possible passive-aggressive gift by daycare worker coworker and advice to donate it elsewhere.
Comment on Reddit showing a user suggesting to donate gifts to a shelter in a daycare worker discussion.
Comment from user cocktail4u sharing advice on handling a possible passive-aggressive gift at daycare workplace.
Comment about letting go of passive-aggressive gift drama among daycare workers shared in online forum discussion.
Reddit comment about unwanted gift and passing it along, related to daycare worker coworker passive-aggressive gift story.
Commenter explaining feelings about passive-aggressive gifts among daycare workers and coworkers in a discussion thread.
Text post describing a daycare worker suspecting a coworker gave a passive-aggressive gift, with the truth revealed later.
Comment discussing deodorant gift at work, reflecting on daycare worker coworker passive-aggressive gift situation.
Text conversation about a daycare worker suspecting a passive-aggressive coworker gift, with the truth revealed later.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing daycare worker experience with a coworker’s possible passive-aggressive gift.
Comment discussing a daycare worker’s perspective on a coworker’s gift and the truth behind passive-aggressive intentions.
Comment about a daycare worker suspecting a coworker's passive-aggressive gift, with the truth revealed later.
Comment on coworker’s passive-aggressive gift from daycare worker discussing truth revealed later in conversation.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a daycare worker suspecting a coworker gave a passive-aggressive gift.
Reddit comment about daycare worker suspecting coworker gave passive-aggressive gift and the truth revealed later.
Comment discussing a daycare worker's concerns about a coworker's passive-aggressive gift and the truth revealed later.
Comment on a forum post about a daycare worker's coworker giving a passive-aggressive gift, expressing frustration with advice.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a story about empathy and understanding related to a daycare worker and coworker gift.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a daycare worker’s assumption about a coworker’s passive-aggressive gift.
Screenshot of online comment discussing donating or throwing away items, related to daycare worker and passive-aggressive gift situation.
Comment on a forum post about a daycare worker suspecting a coworker gave a passive-aggressive gift, with the truth revealed later.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
