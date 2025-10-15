Diet-Obsessed Mom Keeps Food-Shaming Daughter, Finally Gets Called Out After Complaining About Pie

ADVERTISEMENT

Some say the quickest way to start a family argument is politics. Others say it’s money, but sometimes it’s just pie. One minute, you just might be enjoying a warm slice of pie, but the next, you’re defending your household’s collective appetite after unsolicited advice.

That’s exactly what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) proudly shared her homemade dessert with her family chat. When her mother came around and demanded some and couldn’t get any, what followed was a dramatic exit and a very confused OP.

More info: Mumsnet

Food is such an interesting instrument, as it can either bring families together or start full-blown drama

Close-up of a homemade lattice-top pie with a slice being served

The author and her son baked a rhubarb and strawberry pie and shared a photo of it with the family on WhatsApp

Elderly woman with a somber expression

Her mother unexpectedly visited the next day and asked for a slice of the pie, and upon being told the pie had already been eaten, she reacted with exaggerated shock

Tense woman in casual clothes standing in living room, showing frustration

She repeatedly commented on how much had been consumed and didn’t stop even after the author explained the pie had been shared with in-laws and family members

Stressed mom sitting with laptop while two young daughters play in the background at home

She eventually snapped and asked her mother to stop discussing food in front of the children, leading to her mother leaving upset and later texting that she felt hurt

This left her unsure of how to approach the situation, and she debated whether to apologize, be neutral, or tell her mother straight up that she was unreasonable

The OP had whipped up a homemade rhubarb and strawberry pie with her son and proudly shared a photo in the family WhatsApp group. The next day, her mother, who had been visiting a friend nearby, stopped by and was offered some tea and a biscuit, which she declined, instead requesting a slice of that “lovely pie.”

When told it was gone, she reacted as if someone had confessed to eating a roast turkey single-handedly. The OP explained that several family members had shared it, but her mother wasn’t letting it go and continued to make exaggerated comments about how they ate a lot.

The OP tried to deflect the jabs, but after several comments, she finally snapped and asked her mother to stop discussing food and appetites in front of her kids. This caused her mother to leave in a huff, feelings hurt, and later texting that she was “just surprised.” However, the OP baker explained this wasn’t a one-off, as her mother has a long history of moralizing food.

She noted that her mother often boasted about “forgetting to eat,” claimed to be “stuffed” after half a blini, and declined food most of the time. Now, her mother expected an apology for being snapped at, and this left the OP torn and seeking advice on what she should do about the situation.

To understand why some adults develop strict or obsessive attitudes toward food, Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that for many people, eating goes far beyond nutrition. “First off, food can be a way to feel in control, manage stress, or navigate life’s unpredictability,” she said.

She noted that childhood experiences, such as strict parental rules around meals or being told that certain foods were “good” or “bad,” can set the stage for rigid habits that persist into adulthood. Biology also plays a role, with brain chemistry influencing impulse control and reward.

Young woman looking upset on orange couch

“Even in old age, what may start as a practical coping strategy can gradually become an obsessive pattern, offering a sense of security or predictability,” she added.

We followed up by asking whether constantly commenting on others’ eating habits could indicate deeper issues, and Madondo explained that “monitoring or critiquing others’ choices can give someone a sense of order, help project their own worries, or reinforce strict ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ rules around food.”

She clarified that not everyone who talks about food is struggling, but persistent, judgmental, or compulsive commentary, especially when paired with secrecy or distress about one’s own meals, can be a warning sign. “Often, it could be inner anxieties quietly showing up in social interactions,” she noted.

Next, we asked how someone could set boundaries with a family member who is critical about food, without causing a major fallout. “Start by gently but firmly stating what’s off-limits, for example, not discussing meals, and stick to it, even if they push back,” Madondo said, further recommending minimizing triggers by avoiding commentary-heavy situations.

Netizens sided with the OP, saying her mother’s behavior reflected unhealthy control and diet obsessions rather than genuine surprise. They urged her not to apologize and instead to set clear boundaries or limit contact with her.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have snapped like the OP or stayed polite? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author wasn’t being unreasonable and that no one should feel guilty for enjoying dessert in peace

