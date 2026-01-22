Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Bans Only Best Friend’s Baby And Husband From Her Engagement Party, Blows Up Their Friendship
Woman celebrating engagement party while guests greet each other, capturing tension in friendship dynamics.
Woman Bans Only Best Friend’s Baby And Husband From Her Engagement Party, Blows Up Their Friendship

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
Friendships take years to build, but they can be shattered in an instant. And sometimes you might not even understand why it’s happening until it’s too late to change anything.

So when Reddit user Queenbee71295 realized that her long-time bestie was ending their friendship over an engagement party, she decided to ask the internet for perspective. It felt so sudden, she wasn’t able to make sense of the whole ordeal by herself.

In a post on r/AITAH, she laid out the double standards her friend had enforced — from banning her baby to suddenly uninviting her husband — and asked if she was in the wrong for standing her ground.

    The people closest to us are the ones who can hurt us the most

    Young woman and man smiling and shaking hands at an engagement party, while another guest blows a party horn.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    When this woman’s best friend started acting weird and beginning to destroy their friendship, she couldn’t understand why

    Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing a major fallout in their friendship.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from an engagement party, causing conflict.

    Text excerpt about a woman discussing her long-term marriage and friendship dynamics before an engagement party conflict.

    Text about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship fallout and extreme reactions.

    Text excerpt about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing a friendship fallout.

    Woman talking on phone with upset expression, illustrating conflict over engagement party and friendship issues.

    Image credits: jm_video / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing refusal to exclude husband from engagement party, causing tension between woman and best friend.

    Later, the woman clarified her situation by adding a few extra details

    Text excerpt discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing conflict.

    Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on her husband being uninvited from her ex-best friend’s engagement party.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman praising her husband and comparing him to her fiancé during a car ride.

    Woman and man in a car having a serious conversation, illustrating tension in a friendship over engagement party plans.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship fallout and tension.

    Text excerpt discussing discomfort and resentment affecting a friendship after a woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

    Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing major friendship fallout and tension.

    Text discussing judgment and unhealthy friendship dynamics during a vulnerable time in a woman's life.

    Image credits: queenbee71295

    She provided more details in the comments

    Reddit conversation discussing woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing fallout.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing engagement parties and a friendship conflict.

    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend's baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman bans her best friend's baby and husband from her engagement party, causing friendship issues.

    Reddit conversation about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party causing friendship fallout.

    Her story has sparked a lot of reactions online

    Text post with black text on white background discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Reddit comment discussing fallout after woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

    Commenter Revolutionary_Good31 discussing jealousy as the reason behind banning baby and husband from engagement party.

    Comment about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship issues.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship and family dynamics in relation to an engagement party conflict.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing banning a best friend's baby and husband from an engagement party conflict.

    Text comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party causing a friendship fallout.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

    Which ultimately encouraged her to block and cut her friend from her life

    Woman holding baby and talking on phone with a worried expression about engagement party and friendship issues.

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text update about woman addressing the situation with her best friend after banning baby and husband from engagement party.

    Text image showing a woman explaining her decision to ban best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Text excerpt about a woman addressing the impact of her best friend banning baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Text discussing a woman blocking her best friend and cutting contact over engagement party boundaries and friendship fallout.

    Text excerpt about a woman explaining her decision to ban her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Young woman and her husband holding their smiling baby in a sunlit park, highlighting friendship and family dynamics.

    Image credits: Nadtochii / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing emotional pressure and lack of respect for boundaries in a troubled friendship.

    Text about ending friendship after banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party reflecting self respect and distance.

    Image credits: queenbee71295

    People were sad for the bride’s groom

    Comment on a forum post discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing a friendship fallout.

    Comment on social media discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

    Text post discussing relationship doubts, engagement issues, and tensions with best friend’s husband at party

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating weddings seem to bring out the worst in people.

    Text post discussing acute marital psychosis and stress during wedding planning from a Reddit user’s comment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing jealousy involving a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    What do you think ?
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's in love with your husband, she took a shot, it missed, she felt rejected and lashed out at you instead. Congratulations on letting go of what (in hindsight) was not a friendship.

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was not a good friend. Very jealous and insecure about herself. Be happy with your husband and kids and hopefully you will find real friends in the future.

