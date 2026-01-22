Woman Bans Only Best Friend’s Baby And Husband From Her Engagement Party, Blows Up Their Friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendships take years to build, but they can be shattered in an instant. And sometimes you might not even understand why it’s happening until it’s too late to change anything.

So when Reddit user Queenbee71295 realized that her long-time bestie was ending their friendship over an engagement party, she decided to ask the internet for perspective. It felt so sudden, she wasn’t able to make sense of the whole ordeal by herself.

In a post on r/AITAH, she laid out the double standards her friend had enforced — from banning her baby to suddenly uninviting her husband — and asked if she was in the wrong for standing her ground.

The people closest to us are the ones who can hurt us the most

Young woman and man smiling and shaking hands at an engagement party, while another guest blows a party horn.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

When this woman’s best friend started acting weird and beginning to destroy their friendship, she couldn’t understand why

Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing a major fallout in their friendship.

Text excerpt discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from an engagement party, causing conflict.

Text excerpt about a woman discussing her long-term marriage and friendship dynamics before an engagement party conflict.

Text about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship fallout and extreme reactions.

Text excerpt about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing a friendship fallout.

Woman talking on phone with upset expression, illustrating conflict over engagement party and friendship issues.

Image credits: jm_video / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing refusal to exclude husband from engagement party, causing tension between woman and best friend.

Later, the woman clarified her situation by adding a few extra details

Text excerpt discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing conflict.

Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on her husband being uninvited from her ex-best friend’s engagement party.

Text excerpt discussing a woman praising her husband and comparing him to her fiancé during a car ride.

Woman and man in a car having a serious conversation, illustrating tension in a friendship over engagement party plans.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship fallout and tension.

Text excerpt discussing discomfort and resentment affecting a friendship after a woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

Woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing major friendship fallout and tension.

Text discussing judgment and unhealthy friendship dynamics during a vulnerable time in a woman's life.

Image credits: queenbee71295

She provided more details in the comments

Reddit conversation discussing woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing fallout.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing engagement parties and a friendship conflict.

Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend's baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman bans her best friend's baby and husband from her engagement party, causing friendship issues.

Reddit conversation about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party causing friendship fallout.

Her story has sparked a lot of reactions online

Text post with black text on white background discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Reddit comment discussing fallout after woman bans best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

Commenter Revolutionary_Good31 discussing jealousy as the reason behind banning baby and husband from engagement party.

Comment about woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party, causing friendship issues.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship and family dynamics in relation to an engagement party conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing banning a best friend's baby and husband from an engagement party conflict.

Text comment discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party causing a friendship fallout.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.

Which ultimately encouraged her to block and cut her friend from her life

Woman holding baby and talking on phone with a worried expression about engagement party and friendship issues.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text update about woman addressing the situation with her best friend after banning baby and husband from engagement party.

Text image showing a woman explaining her decision to ban best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Text excerpt about a woman addressing the impact of her best friend banning baby and husband from her engagement party.

Text discussing a woman blocking her best friend and cutting contact over engagement party boundaries and friendship fallout.

Text excerpt about a woman explaining her decision to ban her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Young woman and her husband holding their smiling baby in a sunlit park, highlighting friendship and family dynamics.

Image credits: Nadtochii / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing emotional pressure and lack of respect for boundaries in a troubled friendship.

Text about ending friendship after banning best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party reflecting self respect and distance.

Image credits: queenbee71295

People were sad for the bride’s groom

Comment on a forum post discussing a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party, causing a friendship fallout.

Comment on social media discussing a woman banning best friend’s baby and husband from her engagement party.

Text post discussing relationship doubts, engagement issues, and tensions with best friend’s husband at party

Screenshot of a social media comment stating weddings seem to bring out the worst in people.

Text post discussing acute marital psychosis and stress during wedding planning from a Reddit user’s comment.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing jealousy involving a woman banning her best friend’s baby and husband from engagement party.