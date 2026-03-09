Woman Tells Friend She “Had It Coming” After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people often face a dilemma: if you know your friend’s partner is cheating, do you tell them? According to a 2017 YouGov UK poll, only 53% of Brits would tell their friend that their partner is cheating. On the other hand, 75% would want to know if they were being cheated on.

This woman warned her pal not to befriend her husband’s “pick-me” coworker, but she didn’t listen. So, when the husband kicked her out of her own house and moved in the mistress, the only thing her friend could tell her was, “I told you so.” Still, she wondered if she was being a bad friend and decided to ask for opinions online.

A woman warned her friend not to become pals with her own husband’s manipulative coworker

The friend didn’t listen and had her marriage implode

In an update, the author detailed some of the unhinged ways “Jane” used to manipulate everyone

Commenters sided with the author, saying that she did all she could

