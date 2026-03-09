Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Tells Friend She “Had It Coming” After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman tells friend while holding coffee cups, smiling and chatting in a bright office hallway ignoring red flags.
Friends, Relationships

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
Some people often face a dilemma: if you know your friend’s partner is cheating, do you tell them? According to a 2017 YouGov UK poll, only 53% of Brits would tell their friend that their partner is cheating. On the other hand, 75% would want to know if they were being cheated on.

This woman warned her pal not to befriend her husband’s “pick-me” coworker, but she didn’t listen. So, when the husband kicked her out of her own house and moved in the mistress, the only thing her friend could tell her was, “I told you so.” Still, she wondered if she was being a bad friend and decided to ask for opinions online.

    A woman warned her friend not to become pals with her own husband’s manipulative coworker

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

    The friend didn’t listen and had her marriage implode

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

    Image credits: opolja (not the actual image)

    Image credits: [deleted]

    In an update, the author detailed some of the unhinged ways “Jane” used to manipulate everyone

    Commenters sided with the author, saying that she did all she could

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

