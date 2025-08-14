Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Strange Text About Fiancé Sends Mom-To-Be Down The Rabbit Hole, Friends Say Her Gut Might Be Right
Worried mom-to-be in yellow sweater holding her head, reflecting on strange text about fiancu00e9 and her gut feelings.
Couples, Relationships

Strange Text About Fiancé Sends Mom-To-Be Down The Rabbit Hole, Friends Say Her Gut Might Be Right

Trust is such a fragile little thing, but the impact it can have when it’s broken is so massive. In fact, it is one of the most important factors in any relationship, whether it be couples, friends, or family. So, trust is pretty powerful, right?

This pregnant woman, however, is losing her trust in her fiancé after she received a weird text from an unknown sender, probably about him having an affair. Of course, he got defensive, but then something happened that just intensified her suspicions about him. Scroll down to unravel the mystery!

More info: Reddit

    Trust is something that can be easily broken, and no relationship can survive without it

    Image credits:Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One day, the pregnant poster received an anonymous text, asking her to “check his phone”, and other details about her fiancé

    Image credits: flipflopfreddy

    Image credits: flipflopfreddy

    She immediately sent it to her fiancé, asking what it was, but he let her check his phone peacefully, until she reached the Snapchat data

    Image credits: flipflopfreddy

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Suddenly, he flipped out, claiming that the poster was taking the text sender’s side and not his, so she returned his phone

    Image credits: flipflopfreddy

    However, this just raised her suspicions, and now she can’t stop overthinking about it, as the sender also ghosted her

    You might get just as confused as the original pregnant poster (OP) in today’s story, all because of an anonymous text that she received. The message asked her to check his phone, and then she apologized, as he has a baby and another one is on the way. That’s exactly OP’s family, so the text utterly confused her about the sender and her fiancé.

    Since he was at work, she immediately forwarded him the screenshot and asked him about it. She says she trusts him, but then, he agreed to let her go through his phone. I mean, that’s better to get all misunderstandings out of the way, right? Anyway, she checked his phone, and nothing momentous happened until she went to the Snapchat data, when he completely flipped.

    The man lashed out against his pregnant fiancée, claiming that it was too much data to be downloaded. He also went on to accuse her of taking the sender’s side over him and letting that person come between them. He literally screamed all this, which must have terrified the poster, who immediately returned his phone without looking further.

    Well, his reactions have just added fuel to the fire as she is wondering whether he’s hiding something from her. While the sender has ghosted her since those texts, her fiancé is trying to convince her that someone is trying to scam them. However, she wondered why anyone would do that, so she vented online and sought the advice of netizens.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Most of them believe that he’s having an affair because of the way he reacted to the Snapchat data. Besides, research itself shows that men are more likely to have an affair as opposed to women, so this story is no big surprise, is it? Also, his denying her suspicion is a tale as old as time, considering only 25% of cheaters admit to the affairs.

    Studies also show that men are actually more likely to cheat on a pregnant partner than a non-pregnant partner. A fairly alarming 10% of men will cheat on their partners during pregnancy, and research has found that the risk of men cheating actually grows alongside the fetus. The bigger the belly, the higher the chance of infidelity.   

    As disturbing as all these statistics sound, we can’t deny the fact that they are the truth. Besides, the man in the story literally gave himself away when it came to the Snapchat data. Isn’t his reaction proof enough? I honestly feel awful that the poster has to go through such an emotional rollercoaster when she’s pregnant and should be focusing on herself and the baby.

    Many netizens reacted that she was underreacting to his behavior, and she should’ve seen his Snapchat, even if it made him angry. Some also asked her whether this is really the man that she wants to raise her kids with, even if he’s the father. Well, I hope she is able to find the truth about her fiancé and make the right decision.

    If you were in her shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens think the fiancé is a red flag; many even claimed that he is hiding an affair, much to the distress of the poster

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, he cheated. No reason to flip off like that if he was fully innocent. And maybe he didn't cheated, but he certainly did do something wrong.

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Him: "Sure, look at that...and that...and that....HELL NO, NOT THAT! HOW DARE YOU! THAT'S A SCAM! THEY WANT TO HARM US! WAAAAH!" Yeah, totally not suspicious....

