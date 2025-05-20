Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Has Fake Relationship With A Woman Who Rejected Him, Gets People To Think She Cheated
Man and woman posing together for a mirror selfie, suggesting a fake relationship to imply cheating rumors.
Couples, Relationships

Breakups can be messy and sometimes, the less mature or more entitled party will do some reputational sabotage in revenge. But, as it turns out, sometimes you don’t even have to date someone before they start making insane claims about you.

A woman asked the internet for advice after she posted her boyfriend on Instagram, only to get angry messages from people who thought she was cheating. As it turns out, a guy she rejected had been pretending to date her. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Someone pretending to date you seems like a headache in the best of cases

    Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman was surprised to get a barrage of angry DMs by people who thought she was cheating on a guy she rejected

    Image credits: Photography Maghradze PH / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Similar-Ad7109

    People, understandably, needed more details

    Readers were shocked and some gave a few suggestions

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
