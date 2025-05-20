Man Has Fake Relationship With A Woman Who Rejected Him, Gets People To Think She Cheated

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakups can be messy and sometimes, the less mature or more entitled party will do some reputational sabotage in revenge. But, as it turns out, sometimes you don’t even have to date someone before they start making insane claims about you.

A woman asked the internet for advice after she posted her boyfriend on Instagram, only to get angry messages from people who thought she was cheating. As it turns out, a guy she rejected had been pretending to date her. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Someone pretending to date you seems like a headache in the best of cases

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman was surprised to get a barrage of angry DMs by people who thought she was cheating on a guy she rejected

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Photography Maghradze PH / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Similar-Ad7109

ADVERTISEMENT

People, understandably, needed more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were shocked and some gave a few suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT