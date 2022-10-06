As our society evolves, we realize that some things we considered normal didn’t necessarily mean they were right. At some point, women didn’t have any rights and people were kept as slaves, but eventually some people pointed out that we should change it and now these things are completely unacceptable even if they happen.

By that logic, there are things now we consider normal that we eventually won’t. Reddit users shared some of the things that society still doesn’t question but they find creepy and it might be that they are the only ones to think that, or it could be they are onto something.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Influencers' toxic positivity on Instagram.

higher please!

When people document (video record or take a photo or write an article) themselves or other people when helping the impoverished, especially those videos of influencers on Youtube vlogging and ‘helping’ the homeless, showing their faces and stuff. BS and creepy for me. If you help, just help, no need to let others know.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Beauty Pageants for young kids.

Yeah disgusting.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Reality tv shows.

Always wondered why it's called "Reality"

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Every company creating an ecosystem requiring my home address and credit card and my birthday just to listen to some music or use some software. Not a shred of my identity is unsold at this point.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By I think it's weird that most couches don't come with washable cushion covers. Everyone finds that normal, but they would think it's weird if someone just slept on a bare mattress without ever putting a sheet on it. When in reality it's exactly the same thing. I bought a couch with cushion covers you can take off and put in the washing machine for that reason.

It is very difficult to find them. I got one but it took a long time to find it

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Face filters

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By People making instagrams for their babies and making captions as if the baby were writing it

Pathetic.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Employers rewarding us with 8 hour staff retreat at work where we are expected to share personal info with each other all day. Staff bonding.

Yikes.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By When people come to your door and knock or ring the bell and then peer in the window.

I live 2nd floor

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By The constant fake happiness at work…

I do not like mornings. When I come in I grunt. Over the years several managers have tried to tell me to say hello to people, good morning and all that. Nope. If I am acting happy early in the morning, I am probably about to go postal.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Family channels. Imagine having to live your entire life on camera, with little to no privacy without being able to consent for it. Also to my knowledge there are no current laws that protect child influencers income like child actors have. If your content can’t exist without your child, it’s their job not yours.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Open door policies in families. My in-laws just walk in whenever they want and I hate it.

If only there was some kind of device that could prevent this. Like some kind of contraption which prevented doors from opening. Someone should invent something like that

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By People standing next to or behind you when they can just wait or give you a bit more space. I hate going to airports or any other public line and trying to leave space in front of me and the person behind me just shuffles closer trying to get me to move. Trust me, you pushing me to move forwards isn’t going to make the line move any faster. It just makes it more congested and it’s weird imo

Pickpockets.

I’ve had male teachers and staff call me “good girl” after doing a task for them. Apparently this is a way some men say Thankyou to girls. And its f*****g weird and creepy everytime. A simple thanks would suffice.

Don't treat women like dogs I say. "Good girl" what the actual f**k.

People talking about Jesus Christ like they just ran into him at the store.

Hilarious 😅

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By When you’re chillin’ with your cat or dog at night with no one else home and they suddenly alert and look super-alarmed like they heard something.

Yea, mine did this a few days a go, they where playing and sudently they just stopped and started looking at a wall almost like in transe, creeped the c**p out of me.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By "what no hug?" When saying goodbye to a person I'd never shown interest in touching

Awkward

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Prolonged eye contact. And by prolonged, I mean more than 10 seconds.

After 5 seconds I would think you are an hypnotist or something.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By People who knock on my door.

I've been tempted to purchase this mat goaway-634...de30b4.jpg goaway-63404ccde30b4.jpg

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By The whole "we're all family here" at the workplace. It's like some weird brainwashing to get you to enjoy your job more than you should. Like, no, you're not my family. I'm here to do work and get paid, and that's the only reason I'm here.

It makes work romances more awkward.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By The apparent competition to appear to be the busiest person with the most stuff crammed in.

Is there ?

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Getting a phone call from an unknown number

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Tickling that doesn't stop at the victims request.

This is torture

Dress coding kindergarteners

Who looks at a 5 year old in a tank top and thinks sexual thoughts to the point the 5 year old has to change?!?!?! F*****g gross.

Couldn't agree more

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Asking a couple when they plan on getting pregnant, or a couple’s unsolicited sharing they are trying to get pregnant. I feel gross every time.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Telling young girls to cover up when male family members are visiting. That has never say right with me

A better option. Stop inviting Uncle Andrew to the house.

Tiktokers in the wild... Y'all just look so weird doing them

They look like idiots tbh

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Advertising. Especially target advertising. The constant attempt to manipulate you psychologically to make you believe you need something that’s only a want. Creepy af.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Taking pics of strangers

The various poses from Instagram models. It's so cringy it actually creeps me out. Especially when their eyes are slightly squinted and their mouth is half open like it's some sort of seductive sexy thing but it's just way off.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By When people refer to kids/babies as “flirting” when they are just being playful.

Never heard such thing

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Instagram accounts with nothing but selfies. Hundreds and hundreds of selfies.... It totally creeps me out.

My phone doesn’t even know what I look like.

There's this sales technique called "mirroring" where the sales person mimics the body language of the customer to gain rapport. I think a lot of people also do it subconsciously to some extent. Anyway this really creeps me out.

When people talk with food in their mouth, just chew and talk after, you can barely understand them.

People that are extra nice for no reason , but like EXTRA nice

I have a coworker like that, 1st day of work, and she's super Nice Pat on the back, smile from ear to ear, i imidiately raised a red flag, for me thats a sign of " Im f*****g you Over " now 9 months after lol, yea, thats just her personality, she's just a Nice friendly person.

Whisper ASMR. I can't f*****g stand it, it makes me gag and makes my skin crawl. Complete sensory hell.

ASMR at all. Their existence makes me want to vomit.

My dad used to walk with his fingers around the back of my neck when we were in public. He could bever understand why I squirmed away from that and batted his hand away. It just felt like a power thing, it made me feel small and vulnerable. I see it occasionally in public with guys and their girlfriends and dads with their kids and I always get goosebumps from remembering what that feels like.

Dark water... the ocean; a river; lake; even a swimming pool - if I can't see through the water, it's terrifying!

edit: I meant **can't** see through it - not can see through it!! I was getting a bit panicky thinking about that dark water as I wrote this!

"Live Photos" on iPhones. I'm looking at someone's photos on their iPhone and these things move for a split second and it creeps me out. I know I'm a fuddy duddy but I really like photos to not move.

You wouldn't do well at Hogwarts.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Telling little kids(like 2-10), "aw is that your little girlfriend/boyfriend?". Like a hard stop, no. Creepy and disgusting. No matter the context.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Pregnant stomachs when a little foot kicks…

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By When people address someone by name because they’re wearing a name tag.

44 Fairly Normal Things That People In This Online Group Get Creeped Out By Feeling my own heartbeat

same

