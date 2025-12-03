“You Wanna Go Back To That?”: Woman Gets A Reality Check After Regretting A Divorce

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There is no such thing as a perfect marriage. Couples will have their typical problems, and it will all boil down to how they handle each one. The lack of proper communication can and will erode that relationship bit by bit, until it eventually crumbles.
This was the seemingly inevitable scenario for this husband and wife, who began dealing with lingering financial issues. Their seemingly unsolvable difficulties blew up one day, prompting the woman to leave their 13-year union.
But after spending a few years apart, the woman suddenly began to feel strong waves of regret hit her to the point of near deterioration.
RELATED:
Divorces are often a rough time for a couple
Woman and man having a serious conversation, reflecting on regret and reality check after divorce decision.
The woman admitted to feeling overwhelmed and almost debilitated by the emotional struggles left by the divorce, compounded by the physical pain of her health issues. Her inability to deal with her new situation may have led her to feel deep regret.
ADVERTISEMENT
“This is especially true with the emotions that overwhelm the person’s ability to cope,” licensed clinical psychologist Ann Gold Buscho wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
Divorces indicate a collapse in the relationship, which may evoke guilt in one or both parties. It’s for this reason that a person also feels regret after their marriage ends, even if it was a sound decision.
“People quite often have regrets about separation or experience a sense of failure, shame, sadness, a lot of ‘if only,’” relationship therapist Ammanda Major told The Guardian.
Statistics show that 27% of women and 32% of men found themselves wallowing in regret in the aftermath of their divorce. So, how do you move forward from this?
Buscho provided a few actionable tips in her article, and one of them was to focus on personal growth. She emphasized learning better ways to be in a romantic relationship, developing communication skills, and tools to cope during moments of disagreement.
Her most important piece of advice: give yourself time to move on. And if necessary, she advises seeking professional help, not only to learn from the past, but also to prepare for the future.
ADVERTISEMENT
Therapy may indeed help the author assess the situation and have a deeper understanding of why she feels regret. A professional may guide her through appropriate avenues to address her emotions and the necessary steps to move forward.
ADVERTISEMENT
Advice poured in from readers as the woman answered questions in the comments
Alt text: Woman gets a reality check after regretting a toxic marriage and divorce, with advice on emotional maturity and moving on.
Commenter advises to force the divorce and secure assets, offering a reality check on divorce regrets and financial fairness.
Text excerpt revealing a woman’s regret and reality check after divorce, highlighting relationship struggles and emotional challenges.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text advice about coping with divorce regrets and reality check after a woman’s divorce experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
Online comment from Wink-111 expressing appreciation for an accurate explanation related to divorce regret reality check.
Comment discussing a woman’s regret after divorce and the need for trauma therapy and emotional healing.
Woman gets a reality check after regretting divorce, facing emotional and communication challenges in the relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text explaining passive control and neglect in a relationship leading to stress and regret after divorce reality check.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt discussing emotional avoidance and regret in relationships after divorce, focusing on emotional responsibility and reality check.
Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on divorce regret and getting a reality check on the relationship dynamics.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text advice on rebuilding life after divorce regrets, focusing on therapy and wellbeing for emotional healing and moving forward.
Text discussing trauma's impact on attachment and attraction, related to woman regretting divorce and reality check.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text discussing emotional trauma and attachment issues in a woman who regrets a divorce, facing a reality check.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman reflecting on divorce regrets and getting a reality check about moving on from past relationship challenges.
Comment on relationship struggles and teamwork effort in marriage, highlighting regret and reality check after divorce decision.
Text excerpt about a woman getting a reality check after regretting a divorce and her selfish partner’s behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt showing a woman realizing the reality of regretting a divorce and gaining a new perspective on life and love.
Reddit conversation highlighting a woman’s regret and reality check after divorce in a passive control context.
Comment offering advice on moving forward and finding peace after regretting a divorce and facing reality checks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation highlighting a woman’s reality check and regrets after a difficult divorce experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comments discussing a woman’s reality check and regret after a difficult divorce experience.
Comment discussing a woman’s healing and regrets after divorce, sharing insights on moving on and personal growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation showing a woman receiving advice and a reality check after regretting a divorce decision.
Screenshot of a discussion about relationship problems and avoidant behavior after regretting a divorce.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text discussing regret after divorce and the importance of self-reflection and accepting health challenges.
Commenter reflecting on health issues and regret, expressing feelings of undeserving a good life after divorce regret.
ADVERTISEMENT
Online discussion text about communication and regrets after divorce, reflecting a woman’s reality check and relationship struggles.
Screenshot of a forum post recommending books about conscious uncoupling, marriage, and relationship improvement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman reflecting on divorce regrets and reality check while considering past family life and new beginnings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt reflecting a woman’s reality check and coping after regretting a divorce and moving on.
Woman reflecting on divorce regrets, experiencing grief and loss of identity while seeking a reality check and moving forward.
Commenters discuss healing time and grief processing after regretting a divorce, sharing personal experiences and advice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum discussing the reality check a woman faces after regretting her divorce and relationship challenges.
Woman receives a reality check after regretting a divorce, reflecting on relationship decisions and past emotions.
Comment discussing a woman getting a reality check after regretting divorce and romanticizing the past.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing advice related to a woman’s regret after a divorce and reality check.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post from SunshineRush22 advising that after divorce, one should not pay bills if not living in the house, highlighting regrets and reality check.
Text excerpt from an online comment discussing a woman’s regret and reality check after a divorce and relationship struggles.
Comment on a forum post about moving forward and overcoming regret after divorce, reflecting a reality check moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commenter questioning a woman’s regret after divorce, highlighting financial and emotional challenges in relationships.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment text advising a woman to move forward with divorce after compatibility and counseling issues, reflecting divorce regret.
Comment criticizing regret after divorce, urging to move on and live life without looking back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman getting a reality check after regretting a divorce.
Comment on divorce regret sharing advice to move forward and avoid guilt after divorce and separation issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Reddit advice on divorce regrets highlighting need for a strong lawyer and personal growth after separation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post about a woman regretting divorce after financial and emotional stress in her marriage causing tension.
Woman looking thoughtful and reflective after regretting a divorce and facing a reality check in a casual setting.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
29
2