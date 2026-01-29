Woman Refuses To Let Parents See Her Baby Because Of Something That Happened 15 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

The people who love us most are often the ones who can hurt us deepest. And those wounds can last a lifetime.

When this Redditor started dating someone at 20, her strict parents didn’t approve and kicked her out of the house. For fifteen years, they had no contact. Then she gave birth to a baby girl, and suddenly her parents resurfaced, wanting to meet their granddaughter and act like family again.

But after being shut out for over a decade, she’s not interested in letting them back in. Read the full story below.

Fifteen years ago, the woman got kicked out of her parents’ house

Now she refuses to let them meet her daughter, no matter how much they want to

Many readers supported the author’s decision

Text-based advice on a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to past issues from 15 years ago.

Text conversation about woman refusing parents to see her baby due to a conflict that happened 15 years ago.

Reddit discussion where woman explains why she refuses to let parents see her baby due to a past family conflict.

Reddit discussion about woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to events from 15 years ago.

Text conversation discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to past events from 15 years ago.

Comment highlighting woman refusing parents access to her baby due to a life-altering event 15 years ago.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to a 15 year old incident.

Comment explaining parents disowning woman over her relationship and refusal to let them see her baby due to past conflict.

Screenshot of a comment discussing refusing toxic people, related to a woman not letting parents see her baby.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to events from 15 years ago.

Text excerpt showing advice on a woman refusing parents to see her baby due to past family issues fifteen years ago.

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to past issues from 15 years ago.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to let her parents see her baby due to a 15-year-old family conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment refusing parents access to baby due to past relationship issues and a long-term conflict.

Text comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to unresolved issues from 15 years ago.

Comment about woman refusing to let parents see baby due to a conflict from 15 years ago shared by Reddit user.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to an event from 15 years ago.

Woman refuses to let parents see her baby due to past trauma and protecting her child from harm.

Text excerpt from a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to past family conflict 15 years ago.

Text comment about woman refusing to let parents see baby due to something from 15 years ago, reflecting on childhood and family.

Some tried to see both sides of the situation

Discussion about a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to an incident from 15 years ago, sharing regrets and advice.

Comment discussing toxic relationships and controlling behavior linked to a woman refusing parents to see baby after 15 years.

Woman refuses to let parents see her baby due to unresolved conflict from something that happened 15 years ago.

Others, however, felt this was her chance to reconcile

User comment discussing family conflict where a woman refuses parents access to her baby due to past issues.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to unresolved issues from 15 years ago.

Screenshot of online comment urging woman to seek therapy and heal from past pain related to parents and baby custody conflict.

Text post discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to events from 15 years ago and family conflict.

Commenter discussing a woman refusing parents access to her baby due to a 15-year-old family issue and lingering grudges.

Comment discussing a woman refusing to let parents see her baby due to a 15-year-old family issue, urging forgiveness.

Comment text discussing family conflict and a woman refusing parents to see her baby due to past issues from 15 years ago.

