“She Started Crying”: Parents Demand Stranger’s Dog Because Their Daughter Likes Her

A dog is one of the most loyal companions you’ll ever have. But not everyone seems to understand that.

One woman was recently left stunned after taking her sweet, friendly Labrador for a walk in the park. A little girl came up to pet the dog, and it was a heartwarming moment, until days later, the girl’s parents reached out with an unexpected request: they wanted to adopt the dog because their daughter had formed a “special bond” during that one brief encounter.

It quickly became clear they didn’t quite grasp that pets aren’t up for grabs. Read the full story below.

The woman was walking her dog when a little girl came up to pet her

But what seemed like a sweet moment took a strange turn days later, when the girl’s parents contacted her, asking to adopt the dog

Watch the full video below

The family’s entitlement left viewers stunned

