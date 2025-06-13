Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Started Crying”: Parents Demand Stranger’s Dog Because Their Daughter Likes Her
Young girl hugging golden retriever dog in a sunny park, highlighting parents demand stranger's dog story.
Animals, Dogs

“She Started Crying”: Parents Demand Stranger’s Dog Because Their Daughter Likes Her

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog is one of the most loyal companions you’ll ever have. But not everyone seems to understand that.

One woman was recently left stunned after taking her sweet, friendly Labrador for a walk in the park. A little girl came up to pet the dog, and it was a heartwarming moment, until days later, the girl’s parents reached out with an unexpected request: they wanted to adopt the dog because their daughter had formed a “special bond” during that one brief encounter.

It quickly became clear they didn’t quite grasp that pets aren’t up for grabs. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman was walking her dog when a little girl came up to pet her

    Woman sharing story about parents demanding stranger's dog because their daughter connected with the pet in a home setting.

    Image credits: lisa.divass

    But what seemed like a sweet moment took a strange turn days later, when the girl’s parents contacted her, asking to adopt the dog

    Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: GaudiLab (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lisa.divass

    Watch the full video below

    @lisa.divass I already think we know the answer to this one but you guys do surprise me with your responses sometimes 😂 #daisy#dog#goldenretriever#adopt#adoptadog#connection#entitledparents#entitled#amiwrong#aita#aitah♬ original sound – Lisa Diva

    The family’s entitlement left viewers stunned

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She's my dog and is not up for adoption. She's super friendly with everyone she meets so your daughter, although special to you, is not special to my dog. Please do not contact me again. Oh by the way, you are a nut."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaeltimme avatar
    Mike T
    Mike T
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can always ask, but when told no, you have your answer. End of discussion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid would probably get bored with the dog in six weeks, and the parents are the type to think dogs poop rainbows and never need walked. Once the kid got tired of the dog, they’d dump it at a shelter, or on the side of the road somewhere. Or just stick it out in the backyard on a chain.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She's my dog and is not up for adoption. She's super friendly with everyone she meets so your daughter, although special to you, is not special to my dog. Please do not contact me again. Oh by the way, you are a nut."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaeltimme avatar
    Mike T
    Mike T
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can always ask, but when told no, you have your answer. End of discussion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid would probably get bored with the dog in six weeks, and the parents are the type to think dogs poop rainbows and never need walked. Once the kid got tired of the dog, they’d dump it at a shelter, or on the side of the road somewhere. Or just stick it out in the backyard on a chain.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT