Woman Left Shocked After Reading Estranged Father’s Will: “His Wife And Kids Got Nothing”

Cutting off contact with a parent is one of the hardest choices a person can make. But it doesn’t happen without reason.

This Redditor’s father abandoned her and her mom when she was just 10 years old, making little effort to be in her life after that. So when she became an adult, she chose to distance herself completely, and by the time he passed away, she felt no need to attend his funeral.

What she didn’t expect, however, was for him to leave her everything in his will as a final attempt to make amends. Now, shocked and conflicted, she’s struggling to figure out how to handle it all.

After her father walked out on her as a child, the woman cut all ties with him the moment she became an adult

Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

So when he passed away, the last thing she expected was to inherit everything he left behind

Image credits: irenemiller (not the actual image)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

Image credits: throwaway61838290108

In the replies, the woman added that her dad never made an effort to support her and her mom after he left

Some readers reassured her that she shouldn’t feel guilty about inheriting his estate

Others, however, were baffled by her choice to give it all away