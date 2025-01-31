Woman Left Shocked After Reading Estranged Father’s Will: “His Wife And Kids Got Nothing”
Cutting off contact with a parent is one of the hardest choices a person can make. But it doesn’t happen without reason.
This Redditor’s father abandoned her and her mom when she was just 10 years old, making little effort to be in her life after that. So when she became an adult, she chose to distance herself completely, and by the time he passed away, she felt no need to attend his funeral.
What she didn’t expect, however, was for him to leave her everything in his will as a final attempt to make amends. Now, shocked and conflicted, she’s struggling to figure out how to handle it all.
After her father walked out on her as a child, the woman cut all ties with him the moment she became an adult
So when he passed away, the last thing she expected was to inherit everything he left behind
In the replies, the woman added that her dad never made an effort to support her and her mom after he left
Some readers reassured her that she shouldn’t feel guilty about inheriting his estate
Others, however, were baffled by her choice to give it all away
Here in France, it's impossible to disinherit your kids. You and your half-siblings would have each one quarter. Only the last quarter can be left as he wished. Of course, after his wife got half, or whatever she was entitled to, according to the marriage contract. The default contract gives the surviving one half of what was acquired during the marriage. But there are less favorable ones.
The ONE post the YTA comments are sane and spot on. The truth , IMHO, should be somewhere in the middle: If I was her and really , really didn't want to keep anything related to my father I would at least keep the amount of not paid child support (sum X you are legally entitled and been deprived of) and had zero qualms about it and give the "superfluous" rest back to 2nd wife and her kids. They will contest this will anyway, I guess.
