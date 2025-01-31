Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Left Shocked After Reading Estranged Father’s Will: “His Wife And Kids Got Nothing”
Family, Relationships

Woman Left Shocked After Reading Estranged Father’s Will: “His Wife And Kids Got Nothing”

Cutting off contact with a parent is one of the hardest choices a person can make. But it doesn’t happen without reason.

This Redditor’s father abandoned her and her mom when she was just 10 years old, making little effort to be in her life after that. So when she became an adult, she chose to distance herself completely, and by the time he passed away, she felt no need to attend his funeral.

What she didn’t expect, however, was for him to leave her everything in his will as a final attempt to make amends. Now, shocked and conflicted, she’s struggling to figure out how to handle it all.

    After her father walked out on her as a child, the woman cut all ties with him the moment she became an adult

    Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

    So when he passed away, the last thing she expected was to inherit everything he left behind

    Image credits: irenemiller (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    Image credits: throwaway61838290108

    In the replies, the woman added that her dad never made an effort to support her and her mom after he left

    Some readers reassured her that she shouldn’t feel guilty about inheriting his estate

    Others, however, were baffled by her choice to give it all away

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in France, it's impossible to disinherit your kids. You and your half-siblings would have each one quarter. Only the last quarter can be left as he wished. Of course, after his wife got half, or whatever she was entitled to, according to the marriage contract. The default contract gives the surviving one half of what was acquired during the marriage. But there are less favorable ones.

    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ONE post the YTA comments are sane and spot on. The truth , IMHO, should be somewhere in the middle: If I was her and really , really didn't want to keep anything related to my father I would at least keep the amount of not paid child support (sum X you are legally entitled and been deprived of) and had zero qualms about it and give the "superfluous" rest back to 2nd wife and her kids. They will contest this will anyway, I guess.

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This scenario sounds like a first year estates law exam question. Depending on where the OP lives, it is unlikely the court would allow two minor children and a spouse to walk away with nothing.

