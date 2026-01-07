Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Greedy Mom Freaks Out After Dad Reveals His Inheritance Plans: “I Get The Money!”
Greedy Mom scowling on couch with arms crossed, looking upset after dad's inheritance reveal
Entitled People, Relationships

Greedy Mom Freaks Out After Dad Reveals His Inheritance Plans: “I Get The Money!”

Money and feelings of entitlement are both able to turn even a rather civil family into a group of squabbling contestants. This is often the case when it comes to inheritance and the inevitable battle of who gets what. But sometimes all it takes is one person to just be insatiably greedy.

A man shared his particularly horrific “bad mother-in-law” tale with the internet after she flipped out when she learned her husband had made investment accounts for his kids so they would get at least some of his money. We reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    How an inheritance is divided can cause some stress in a family

    Greedy Mom holding fan of $100 bills, smiling in white blazer, flaunting inheritance money

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one man’s MIL outright demanded that she get everything

    Greedy mom angrily reacting to news that inheritance was placed in kids' names, shocked and yelling

    Screenshot of forum text describing a quintessential narcissistic MIL, mentioning Greedy Mom and inheritance dispute

    Greedy Mom reacting angrily to dad's inheritance plans displayed as text on a white page

    Greedy Mom in text excerpt complaining about family expenses as dad reveals inheritance plans

    Luxury boutique display of designer handbags and mannequin heads, Greedy Mom theme suggested by opulent purse collection

    Image credits: Arno Senoner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Greedy Mom buying $5,000+ designer handbags and belts at a luxury shopping center while family waits

    Screenshot of text describing inheritance plans and investments, mentioning Greedy Mom reacting to dad's decisions

    Screenshot of article text about Greedy Mom angrily claiming she will get the inheritance money after dad reveals plans

    Text excerpt showing greedy mom freaking out over inheritance plans, MIL demanding money

    Greedy Mom scowling on couch with arms crossed reacting to inheritance plans

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Greedy mom storming off to bed after dad reveals inheritance plans, tense family scene with relieved narrator.

    Greedy mom described in text as planning to blow inheritance so children get nothing

    Image credits: CraftyHovercraft7

    Some folks needed more details

    Reddit comments screenshot about trusts and inheritance, Greedy Mom reaction and family legal conflict.

    Reddit comment screenshot discussing Greedy Mom and inheritance, users debate outliving father and money turning people evil.

    Greedy Mom reaction in Reddit thread screenshot showing commenters debating inheritance accounts and access

    Reddit comment screenshot about inheritance, mentioning Greedy Mom and a user saying she’ll outlive him.

    Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom, inheritance plans and manipulative behavior between users.

    Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom and inheritance plans, users criticize family behavior

    Reddit thread screenshot discussing greedy mom and inheritance, user asks if mil is wife's mom or stepmother

    Greedy Mom reacting angrily to dad's inheritance plans shown as text excerpt on a white page

    Screenshot of paragraph about family gift fights and a greedy mom reacting to dad's inheritance plans

    Others shared similar stories

    Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom reacting to inheritance and trusts after dad's death

    Reddit screenshot discussing greedy mom and inheritance plans, comment recounting MIL losing money to scams

    Greedy Mom angrily confronting husband in a living room as dad announces inheritance plans, tense family argument.

    Screenshot of long text about family, stroke, and inheritance dispute with greedy mom reacting

    Screenshot of a forum post about family drama and inheritance, Greedy Mom upset over dad's inheritance plans.

    Reddit comment screenshot about a family inheritance dispute and Greedy Mom reacting to dad's inheritance plans.

    Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom freaking out over inheritance plans and contesting the will

    Readers also shared their thoughts on the story

    Reddit comment about FIL protecting family from greedy mom, black text on white background with username and score visible

    Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom and inheritance plans, user says siblings won't rush to help older mother

    Reddit comment screenshot about a Greedy Mom called toxic and heartbreaking for the wife

    Screenshot of online comments criticizing greedy mom over inheritance, black text on white background

    Screenshot of online comment by VacationDadIsMad about Greedy Mom saying he should divorce her, claiming she only wants money

    Screenshot of Reddit comment warning to hire an attorney as Greedy Mom will contest inheritance plans

    Reddit comment advising siblings to meet dad without greedy mom to request inheritance now

    Reddit comment screenshot asking why FIL is still married and kids are in contact, referencing greedy mom

    Reddit comment screenshot about inheritance plans and beneficiaries, mentioning a greedy mom reacting to money

    Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom and inheritance, warning she'll blow money and need care

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about greedy mom and dad's inheritance plans, black text on white background

    Reddit comment screenshot reading Jesus. What a c**t, Greedy Mom reaction to inheritance dispute

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about a greedy mom and inheritance plans, trusts and executor concerns

    Family
    money

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    What is MIL bringing to the table here that makes her so entitles? She sounds nasty. Well done, FIL - I doff my cap to you.

