Greedy Mom Freaks Out After Dad Reveals His Inheritance Plans: “I Get The Money!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Money and feelings of entitlement are both able to turn even a rather civil family into a group of squabbling contestants. This is often the case when it comes to inheritance and the inevitable battle of who gets what. But sometimes all it takes is one person to just be insatiably greedy.

A man shared his particularly horrific “bad mother-in-law” tale with the internet after she flipped out when she learned her husband had made investment accounts for his kids so they would get at least some of his money. We reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

How an inheritance is divided can cause some stress in a family

Greedy Mom holding fan of $100 bills, smiling in white blazer, flaunting inheritance money

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But one man’s MIL outright demanded that she get everything

Greedy mom angrily reacting to news that inheritance was placed in kids' names, shocked and yelling

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of forum text describing a quintessential narcissistic MIL, mentioning Greedy Mom and inheritance dispute

Greedy Mom reacting angrily to dad's inheritance plans displayed as text on a white page

Greedy Mom in text excerpt complaining about family expenses as dad reveals inheritance plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury boutique display of designer handbags and mannequin heads, Greedy Mom theme suggested by opulent purse collection

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Arno Senoner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Greedy Mom buying $5,000+ designer handbags and belts at a luxury shopping center while family waits

Screenshot of text describing inheritance plans and investments, mentioning Greedy Mom reacting to dad's decisions

Screenshot of article text about Greedy Mom angrily claiming she will get the inheritance money after dad reveals plans

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing greedy mom freaking out over inheritance plans, MIL demanding money

Greedy Mom scowling on couch with arms crossed reacting to inheritance plans

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Greedy mom storming off to bed after dad reveals inheritance plans, tense family scene with relieved narrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greedy mom described in text as planning to blow inheritance so children get nothing

Image credits: CraftyHovercraft7

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks needed more details

Reddit comments screenshot about trusts and inheritance, Greedy Mom reaction and family legal conflict.

Reddit comment screenshot discussing Greedy Mom and inheritance, users debate outliving father and money turning people evil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greedy Mom reaction in Reddit thread screenshot showing commenters debating inheritance accounts and access

Reddit comment screenshot about inheritance, mentioning Greedy Mom and a user saying she’ll outlive him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom, inheritance plans and manipulative behavior between users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom and inheritance plans, users criticize family behavior

Reddit thread screenshot discussing greedy mom and inheritance, user asks if mil is wife's mom or stepmother

Greedy Mom reacting angrily to dad's inheritance plans shown as text excerpt on a white page

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of paragraph about family gift fights and a greedy mom reacting to dad's inheritance plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar stories

Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom reacting to inheritance and trusts after dad's death

Reddit screenshot discussing greedy mom and inheritance plans, comment recounting MIL losing money to scams

Greedy Mom angrily confronting husband in a living room as dad announces inheritance plans, tense family argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of long text about family, stroke, and inheritance dispute with greedy mom reacting

Screenshot of a forum post about family drama and inheritance, Greedy Mom upset over dad's inheritance plans.

Reddit comment screenshot about a family inheritance dispute and Greedy Mom reacting to dad's inheritance plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom freaking out over inheritance plans and contesting the will

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also shared their thoughts on the story

Reddit comment about FIL protecting family from greedy mom, black text on white background with username and score visible

Reddit comment screenshot about Greedy Mom and inheritance plans, user says siblings won't rush to help older mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a Greedy Mom called toxic and heartbreaking for the wife

Screenshot of online comments criticizing greedy mom over inheritance, black text on white background

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment by VacationDadIsMad about Greedy Mom saying he should divorce her, claiming she only wants money

Screenshot of Reddit comment warning to hire an attorney as Greedy Mom will contest inheritance plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment advising siblings to meet dad without greedy mom to request inheritance now

Reddit comment screenshot asking why FIL is still married and kids are in contact, referencing greedy mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about inheritance plans and beneficiaries, mentioning a greedy mom reacting to money

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment screenshot about a greedy mom and inheritance, warning she'll blow money and need care

Screenshot of Reddit comment about greedy mom and dad's inheritance plans, black text on white background

Reddit comment screenshot reading Jesus. What a c**t, Greedy Mom reaction to inheritance dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a greedy mom and inheritance plans, trusts and executor concerns

ADVERTISEMENT