Revenge is one of those things that’s as old as time itself. Whether it’s settling a score over a spilled coffee or outsmarting someone who cut in line, there’s something oddly satisfying about setting things right in your own way.

But revenge doesn’t have to be dramatic or over the top. Sometimes the best payback is subtle, clever, and maybe a little petty. It’s that feeling of balance restored, a quiet victory that says “not today, buddy.” And that’s what one Redditor did, taking revenge on an entitled driver after she cut in line at the air pump station.

More info: Reddit

Some folks fill their tires, others just inflate their ego and everyone’s blood pressure

Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One guy blocks entitled driver’s car, making her wait until he fills his tires with air, after she cut in line at the air pump

Image credits: nesgalinas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man is waiting in line at the air pump when a woman asks if she can go first as she only has 1 tire to fill

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he declines, the woman cuts him off, blocking his access to the pump and starts filling her own tires

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man blocks in the entitled lady, parking his car just inches from hers

Image credits: turtlesh0es

The man takes out his slow, loud compressor and uses it to fill his tires and the one from the guy behind him, while the lady screams and insults him

The OP (original poster) was cruising up when a tire pressure light flickered on. Unfazed, he grabbed his trusty, but noisy and sluggish, air compressor and headed straight for the gas station that offers free air pumps. When he arrived, there was one car already at the pump, so the OP parked behind it. Perfect, no long line.

After a few minutes, BMW guy came along, silent and stoic, and then, entitled Lexus Lady. She pulled in next to the OP, rolled down her window, and asked to cut in front so she could fill just one tire, which the OP politely declined. Lexus Lady was pissed. So, when the first driver finished, she slammed her car diagonally across the OP’s path, blocking him out of the spot.

Then, she squeezed into the pump ahead, giving a dismissive little wave to seal the deal. If pettiness had a poster child, that wave was it. And that’s when OP’s inner zen master met ninja warrior, and instead of reacting with anger, he simply edged his car forward until it was inches away from the Lexus’s bumper. This lady was officially stuck.

At that point, the OP got to work hooking up his bulky air compressor to fill his tire. The BMW guy perked up, asking if he could fill his tires too, and the OP happily agreed. That’s when Lexus Lady sprang to life, hurling red-faced curses and insults. The OP calmly responded: “Ma’am, I only have one tire to fill. You don’t mind, do you?” Mic drop!

As the compressor roared on, the OP finished both his tires and BMW guy’s, who thanked the OP, zooming away with a grin. Meanwhile, Lexus Lady remained trapped while the OP tidied up the compressor, selected a jam, and gave her a modest wave while simply driving off into the night. Peace, justice, and compressed air achieved.

Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But why do people feel so much satisfaction from taking revenge when they feel they’ve been wronged? Well, revenge isn’t just about “getting even”; it actually tickles the brain in some very specific ways. The pros say that the act of plotting or carrying out revenge lights up the brain’s reward system, which is linked to pleasure.

Basically, our brains get a tiny dopamine rush when we feel like we’ve restored justice in our own quirky way. It’s not always healthy, true, as revenge can prolong anger, but that short-term satisfaction of righting a wrong is why people can’t resist those perfectly petty paybacks, especially when dealing with entitled folks.

You know who I’m talking about, don’t you? They’re the line cutters, the “I deserve this” folks, and the ones who throw a fit if life doesn’t bend to their will. Entitlement shows up when someone acts like the rules are optional for them but mandatory for everyone else.

Entitled people rarely notice (or care) that they’re inconveniencing others. It often starts in childhood when boundaries are fuzzy or praise comes too easily. Learning to spot it makes it easier to shut down that behavior before it ruins your day.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster right to block the driver who cut in line at the air pump? Share your thoughts and funniest petty revenge stories below!

Netizens had a field day with this story, saying the revenge is well-deserved

