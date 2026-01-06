Sis Exchanges A Heated Blanket That Sibling Gifts Her, Whines About It When Her Mom Gets It Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing a Christmas gift for your relatives is a bit like having the first pick in the NFL or NBA draft, where even the most trusted pick can easily turn out to be a terrible bust. However, unlike the draft, some people who don’t like their gifts can always demand to change them.

This is exactly what happened to the user u/Ok-Spirit-3972, whose story we’ll tell you today. Her sister has long had a habit of being extremely whimsical with gifts, and this recent Christmas, this habit resurfaced in all its glory, leading to another family drama.

Giving your close ones gifts for holidays and special days isn’t an easy thing – especially when you have to deal with some entitled and spoiled folks

Family gathered at Christmas, grandparents hugging kids, parents smiling by tree with wrapped gifts and a heated blanket

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post and her sister are both in their thirties, but the sis could sometimes be quite petulant when it comes to getting the gifts

Screenshot of AITA Reddit post about a heated blanket gift dispute, headline and opening paragraph on grey background

Text excerpt about a Christmas visit to parents, sister with kids, and a heated blanket mentioned

Excerpt about buying a heated blanket for mother and family gift mix-up over shared presents

Text excerpt about family opening presents and a heated blanket revealed by sister and husband

Family opening gifts: mom receives heated blanket while sister looks upset and seeks a reaction.

Text excerpt about gifting a heated blanket for Christmas and sibling later preferring a shirt

Text excerpt about returning the heated blanket after a sibling gift dispute, mentioning giving a shirt instead.

Screenshot of text about sister using a heated blanket, repeatedly saying she loved it and wished she had one

Young woman smiling wrapped in a heated blanket on a bed, cozy grey throw against wood-paneled wall

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Recently, the sisters met at their parents’ home for Christmas, and the sis was too eager to get their mom’s gift bought by the author – a heated blanket

Screenshot of text about refusing to give another heated blanket after mother asks for one

Text excerpt describing a heated blanket gift mix-up and siblings arguing over who keeps it

Screenshot of a message complaining about a heated blanket gift, sibling says buy your own.

Screenshot of text: mother looking for a heated blanket for sister, family arguing over who should buy it

Text post: someone admits keeping a grudge over a heated blanket gifted to sister, upset mom got it instead.

Forum screenshot about a heated blanket dispute, sibling debating giving it to their ungrateful sister or their mom

Frustrated woman on phone at kitchen table, pink shirt, upset expression, nearby plant, mention of heated blanket gift

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mom agreed to give her gift to the daughter, but the author said no, since the sis once rejected a similar blanket from her

Forum screenshot: user edit thanking readers, feeling validated and noting a long pattern of behaviours over a heated blanket.

Text block on pale background about family blame and writing stories, mentioning a heated blanket issue

Screenshot of social post text saying it blew up and I need a heated blanket

White text card with paragraph about writing an edit, social post tone, mentioning heated blanket family exchange

Screenshot of a paragraph about a heated blanket gift dispute, sister upset when mom ends up with the heated blanket

Text saying it's a mock Sunbeam ad urging family to buy a heated blanket

Image credits: Ok-Spirit-3972

The sister got offended and literally demanded that the mother give her a similar gift soon after

The Original poster (OP) and her sister are both in their thirties. The sister is married and has two kids, yet her habits regarding various types of holiday gifts remain largely those of a spoiled child. For example, a couple of years ago, she literally begged the author for a heated blanket as a gift, but when she received it, she changed her mind and demanded a shirt…

So at Christmas, when the sisters arrived at their parents’ house and began exchanging gifts, the sis discovered that our heroine had given their mother the heated blanket, similar to the one she had once refused. The woman opened the gift first and loudly declared that she still wanted the blanket anyway.

The mother, as always, indulged her daughter and said she wouldn’t mind giving her the blanket. But for the original poster, it had become a matter of principle, so she flatly refused to give her gift to the sister. Naturally, she was offended, and a tense atmosphere reigned in the house for the rest of the evening.

However, the sister obviously didn’t let up. So, after some time, the mother called the author and explained that she was now looking for a similar heated blanket for her daughter, since, apparently, the OP was unlikely to buy it. Our heroine just said that she was tired of this story of demanding others’ gifts and changing their mind at the last minute. So, the woman decided to take this online, seeking support.

Annoyed woman shrugging on couch about a heated blanket gift in a colorful living room

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Experts are quite confident that there’s nothing wrong with people changing their minds about a gift they’ve given, and even changing the gift itself. After all, once the gift reaches the recipient, it’s theirs, this article at Mr. Porter notes. On the other hand, demanding that the giver handle exchanges and returns is, let’s say it clearly, somewhat inappropriate.

The authors of this dedicated article at Psych Central, discussing interactions between givers and recipients, recommend always taking into account the history of the relationship between these persons. In other words, if there have been strange or unpleasant stories related to gifts before, something similar is quite likely to happen again.

By the way, it’s far from certain that our heroine’s sister, even if she received that much-coveted blanket, would actually use it. After all, according to a survey cited by The Week, up to 18% of all gifts are never actually used by the recipients, while 4% are immediately thrown into the trash. Most likely, this was also a case for the OP’s sis of simply getting what she wanted.

People in the comments also agreed with the original poster that her sister’s behavior seemed suspicious and strange. At least an adult with two children can’t, and shouldn’t, act like a spoiled kid, the responders are almost sure. “Your sister sounds like a 4-year-old,” someone added in the comments. So do you, our readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters sided with the author, claiming that her sister just behaved like a petulant kid and nothing more

Reddit comment thread about sister exchanging a heated blanket, commenters call her entitled and suspicious.

Reddit screenshot: comments about sister exchanging a heated blanket, top reply calls her petulant child, OP laughs

Reddit comment screenshot about a heated blanket dispute; top comment calls sister childish, OP agrees

Forum screenshot about a sister exchanging a heated blanket and complaining when their mom received it

Reddit screenshot about a heated blanket gift, top comment NTA criticizes parental favoritism and OP replies thanking commenter.

Screenshot of Reddit comments about a heated blanket gift dispute between siblings and their mother

Reddit comment screenshot about a sister exchanging a heated blanket gifted by sibling and complaining when mom gets it

Reddit comment thread discussing a heated blanket dispute between siblings, users argue over who should buy or keep it

Reddit comment thread about heated blanket gift dispute; user calls NTA, mentions socks and guilt-tripping.

Reddit comments screenshot about a heated blanket gifted by a sibling, users argue when mom gets it instead.

Reddit screenshot of commenters discussing a sister, a heated blanket, and family dispute over the gift.

Reddit screenshot of comments about a heated blanket ban, with a reply saying you need a permit obviously

Reddit screenshot: user asks if there's legal reason she can't buy a heated blanket herself; OP replies she doesn't think so.

Reddit comment thread about a heated blanket gift: user says NTA, OP explains returning gift to appease sister

Reddit screenshot of comments about a heated blanket gift, users praising OP and referencing blanketgate

Reddit thread discussing a heated blanket gift, sister complaining when mom gets it instead.

Reddit screenshot showing a comment about a heated blanket dispute, user says NTA and that it's not her gift.

Reddit comment screenshot about a heated blanket and sister replacing it, username PurbleDragon visible