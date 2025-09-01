Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

BF Insists Partner Is “Prone” To Infections, Refuses Testing, Lady Reconsiders Marriage Plans
Woman in mustard sweater sitting on couch holding stomach in discomfort, indicating prone to infections concerns.
Couples, Relationships

BF Insists Partner Is “Prone” To Infections, Refuses Testing, Lady Reconsiders Marriage Plans

Interview With Expert
ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships can be full of little quirks like snoring, leaving socks everywhere, or talking through a movie. However, when your love life comes with a side order of antibiotics, things suddenly get a lot less rom-com and a lot more WebMD.

That’s exactly the awkward dilemma today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after three years with her boyfriend. What looked like a healthy, stable relationship on the outside came with a a cycle of painful infections that just won’t quit, but her partner’s dismissive reaction might be an even bigger red flag than the health issues themselves.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When you’re in a serious relationship, trust and teamwork are supposed to be the foundation, especially when it comes to health

    Image credits: Szőcs Viola / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author has been in a three-year relationship with her supportive boyfriend and they’ve been discussing marriage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lil_candy_

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the past few years, she’s suffered from recurring UTIs and yeast infections despite medication, hygiene routines, and lifestyle changes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lil_candy_

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She suspects her boyfriend’s hygiene or possible untreated infection may play a role, but he dismisses her concerns and refuses further testing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lil_candy_

    The constant pain and lack of support leave her questioning not only her health, but also whether marriage with him is the right choice

    At 29, the OP felt like she’d found the one. Her boyfriend was caring, supportive, and ready to talk marriage, and they had built the kind of foundation many couples dream of. However, it wasn’t until recurrent infections entered the picture that the cracks started to show.

    Over some time, she began to face a relentless cycle of UTIs and yeast infections, and despite treatments, new hygiene routines, and even dietary changes, nothing seemed to stop the problem from returning. The more they returned, the more disturbed she became, so when the OP suggested that both of them get tested again, her boyfriend became defensive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of offering support, he insisted she was simply “prone” to these infections. She then noted that her boyfriend didn’t practice the best hygiene before intimacy, which was often a source of concern for her. She emphasized that she loved him, but the red flags were becoming too glaring.

    What stung the most wasn’t just the health side, it was the lack of emotional support, so as intimacy grew harder, so did resentment. She then began to wonder if his lack of concern and carefree attitude towards her pain were red flags. She also questioned whether she must accept it as her problem and move on without him.

    To better understand the recurring infections described in the OP’s story, Bored Panda spoke with OB/GYN Olabisi Olanrewaju, who explained that these issues are more common than many women realize. “UTIs usually stem from gut bacteria like E. coli entering the urinary tract, often after intercourse, incomplete bladder emptying, or urinary system issues,” she said.

    Yeast infections, caused by Candida, can flare up after antibiotics, hormonal changes, diabetes, or shifts in the immune system. While partner hygiene or untreated infections can contribute, Olanrewaju noted, “they definitely contribute as bacteria and germs can be transmitted through close physical contact, including intercourse or through shared surfaces.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    We asked what steps both partners can take when infections keep recurring, and Olanrewaju emphasized teamwork. “For women, maintaining hygiene, staying hydrated, urinating after intercourse, and following treatment plans is essential. Partners should also be checked for hidden infections and treated if needed,” she explained.

    She added that avoiding irritating products, using protection if recommended, and openly communicating about symptoms and timing around intimacy can all help reduce flare-ups. “Ultimately, it’s about reducing triggers and keeping infections from recurring,” she said.

    Many people also wonder what to do if a partner is dismissive or reluctant to take preventative measures, and Olanrewaju stressed the importance of advocating for yourself while staying constructive. “Focus on your own prevention and treatment,” she advised, “and educate your partner calmly about how infections work by framing it as a team effort to reduce defensiveness.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If the partner remains resistant, she advised being wary and also suggested that doctors can offer guidance or preventive treatments that don’t require partner participation. Most importantly, she noted, “Prioritize your well-being. Recurrent infections aren’t just uncomfortable, they can have long-term health impacts if left unmanaged.”

    Netizens expressed concern that the recurring infections are not just a medical issue but a relationship red flag. They emphasized that a partner should take responsibility and support their significant other through health challenges. They also highlighted that hygiene and willingness to get tested are essential, noting that ignoring these steps could lead to long-term problems.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think ignoring a partner’s health concerns is a dealbreaker for marriage? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that this is indeed a red flag, and that until the author’s boyfriend gets tested too, they’re both wasting their time

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is showing you who he is. And that is a person who will put his feelings and needs above yours. That is not a person to stay with.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope OP dumped his nasty @ss. I got the ick just reading this post! 🤮

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop doing it until he gets tested. That will probably change his mind.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is showing you who he is. And that is a person who will put his feelings and needs above yours. That is not a person to stay with.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope OP dumped his nasty @ss. I got the ick just reading this post! 🤮

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop doing it until he gets tested. That will probably change his mind.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT