Woman Puts An Attachment Over Her Seat And This Person Can’t Use Their Tray Table

It is believed that the wonderful communication tool of speech appeared in humans about one and a half million years ago, and since then mankind has been chatting incessantly. Words have brought joy and anger to people, with their help both poems and denunciations were created, with the help of words we, in the end, confess our love. It would seem that speech is one of the greatest achievements of humanity, but no.

Recently, it seems that it is easier for people to write a dozen angry posts and a couple dozen no less indignant comments where it would be enough to literally talk politely or ask in just two or three sentences. It seems that we sometimes unconsciously deny ourselves the pleasure of using speech – or we’re simply shy. This is especially true for public places, such as transport.

It suffices to cite this post by user u/DriveFearless in the Reddit Mildly Infuriating community as an example, which, paradoxically, collected as many as 43K upvotes and more than 4K various comments in just a few days. On the other hand, if the author of the original post had simply said a few words, there would have been no reason to post it. However, let’s figure it out.

The author of the post was traveling by plane and found out that the woman in the front seat had fastened a back support pillow

So, the author of the post was traveling by plane, and shortly before the takeoff, they discovered that they could not open their table tray because the woman in front of them had strapped something onto her seat, covering the Original Poster’s table with its belts. Looking ahead, let’s say that it was a back support pillow.

The pillow belts didn’t let the author open their table tray, but instead of handling the situation, they decided to write a wrathful post

So, what would about six out of ten people do in such a situation? It would probably just be polite to ask the woman to unfasten her pillow, and then, after the OP had opened their table, simply fasten the belts again. Two more would probably have turned to the flight attendant with a similar request, and one more would simply unfasten the clip themselves – fortunately it was right at hand. But the OP, as you’ve probably calculated by now, was tenth out of ten.

Therefore, instead of resolving the situation in a couple of words, the Original Poster took a picture of their locked table tray and took it online, collecting, as we have already said, an impressive social capital. The content of this social capital, to put it mildly, was extremely low – the commenters were mostly cracking up at them, paying attention to the fact that the clips were literally right in front of them, and that it would have been much easier to simply talk to the owner of the seat.

People in the comments claimed that it’s way easier to deal with it with just a few words

“Tell the person in front of you that you want your table and you are unclipping them, mildly infuriating that people don’t want to communicate anymore,” some people in the comments write. “Hell, can tell them you can clip them back up after you’re done with the table.” Moreover, commenters are also wondering if complaining online instead of dealing with it is even worth it.

It turns out that such stories are quite common for people traveling by airplane

Perhaps the most witty comment on the original post was this one: “She might be a human. Try talking to her. That often works.” And most importantly, the Original Poster themselves later wrote that shortly before takeoff, the woman herself unfastened and removed the pillow and probably no longer planned to attach it to her seat. What was it, a special shyness or entitlement virus that selectively infects people only on airplanes?

That, by the way, is quite possible, and the plane tales that we have told before only confirm this fact. For example, a post about passengers who want to introduce separate flights only for adults, tired of several hours in the air next to crying babies. Or, as a confirmation of the previous story, about the parents who let their child jump all over their tray table during an 8-hour flight. Or, finally, of an entitled couple who insistently demanded that this Olympic athlete exchange places with them. No, something actually happens to us when we get off the ground…

If you claim to know why so many unusual things happen on airplanes during flights, or have experienced something similar yourself, then please feel free to tell your own point of view or your own story. After all, several sentences definitely never harmed anybody.