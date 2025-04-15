Woman Says Husband “Isn’t A Bad Dad” Excepts He Won’t Help With 2 “Feral Toddlers” On Weekends

ADVERTISEMENT

The classic, ancient battle of “Who’s More Tired” is probably fought nightly in homes across the world, somewhere between bedtime and the search for clean socks. For many parents, the dream of “me time” is about as mythical as a hot coffee that hasn’t been microwaved three times.

And when both partners are busy, it can feel like the scales of responsibility are rigged, especially when one partner thinks clocking out from work means clocking out of everything else. Today’s Original Poster (OP) took to the internet to ask whether she was being unreasonable in expecting her husband to pull a little more weight around the house.

More info: Mumsnet

Somewhere between late-night feeds and overflowing laundry baskets, one person often ends up doing more than their fair share in marriage

The author works part-time while her husband works full-time, which means she does all of the housework and childcare

However, she noticed that over the weekends, her husband does nothing in the house because he’d rather be unwinding

She suggested that they share responsibilities more fairly over the weekends, but he insisted that he needs his weekends to recharge

This left the author wondering if she should push more for his help with housework, or just suck it up

The OP has two young kids and works part-time. She’s also responsible for doing the majority of the domestic heavy lifting. Her husband, meanwhile, works full-time and considers his non-working hours as personal downtime. The OP, on the other hand, didn’t mind taking on more since her work hours are fewer.

However, things reached a tipping point when she realized her husband treated evenings and weekends like his personal holidays while she tackled the shopping and the toddler meltdowns. So one day, she asked her husband to help fold laundry in the evening, but his response was something along the lines of him working the whole day and that he needed to unwind.

Despite juggling a bunch of tasks and toddler tantrums, the OP is left feeling like she has to justify her exhaustion. To be clear, she emphasizes that her husband is a good dad, but that doesn’t erase the imbalance. Now, she’s left wondering whether to expect more help with day-to-day things, or just suck it up.

The Helena Taylor Clinic acknowledges that while being a mother or caregiver can be fulfilling, it often comes with intense, ongoing demands that can lead to chronic burnout. This kind of burnout might be caused by the juggling of childcare and household responsibilities and goes beyond occasional tiredness as it’s marked by feeling physically, emotionally, and mentally drained on most days, often without relief.

Thrive Global also highlights how an unequal division of labor at home can take a serious toll on women’s well-being. When women shoulder most of the household work, especially tasks tied to their children’s needs and schedules, it often leads to greater emotional strain and reduced satisfaction in their relationships.

They also insist that while no one particularly enjoys housework, the impact is heavier on women, and that those burdened by it report higher levels of stress and even depressive symptoms.

According to Marriage.com, true equality in a marriage goes far beyond who earns more or who works longer hours. It’s about both partners having equal say, equal value, and a balanced share of responsibilities.

They also explain ways in which a couple can ensure both parties have an equal say in a marriage, including open communication, mutual respect, emotional support, emotional support, and shared decision-making. When one partner consistently takes on more, whether it’s parenting, housework, or emotional labor, the relationship can feel unbalanced and strained.

Netizens supported the OP, firmly agreeing that she’s not being unreasonable, pointing out that while she and her husband work, she’s carrying far more of the domestic load. They also criticized the tired excuse of “I’ve been at work all day,” noting that being a parent is a full-time, non-stop job too.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think this mom is being unreasonable, or is she right to expect more support? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens stated that she doesn’t have to suck it up as she deserves a break as well

