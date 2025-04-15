Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Says Husband “Isn’t A Bad Dad” Excepts He Won’t Help With 2 “Feral Toddlers” On Weekends
Couples, Relationships

Woman Says Husband “Isn’t A Bad Dad” Excepts He Won’t Help With 2 “Feral Toddlers” On Weekends

The classic, ancient battle of “Who’s More Tired” is probably fought nightly in homes across the world, somewhere between bedtime and the search for clean socks. For many parents, the dream of “me time” is about as mythical as a hot coffee that hasn’t been microwaved three times.

And when both partners are busy, it can feel like the scales of responsibility are rigged, especially when one partner thinks clocking out from work means clocking out of everything else. Today’s Original Poster (OP) took to the internet to ask whether she was being unreasonable in expecting her husband to pull a little more weight around the house.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Somewhere between late-night feeds and overflowing laundry baskets, one person often ends up doing more than their fair share in marriage

    Woman and husband in tense moment, concerned about his role as a dad.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author works part-time while her husband works full-time, which means she does all of the housework and childcare

    Text discussing unfairness and seeking perspective on husband not helping with toddlers on weekends.

    Text discussing parenting challenges, featuring a woman's perspective on her husband's involvement with their toddlers.

    Text discussing husband's role and housework with toddlers on weekends.

    Image credits: intpark21

    Woman cleaning the floor with a broom and dustpan in a tidy kitchen, highlighting domestic tasks with two toddlers.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, she noticed that over the weekends, her husband does nothing in the house because he’d rather be unwinding

    Text describing a husband not helping with toddlers on weekends, mentioning laundry struggles.

    Text discussing a husband's lack of help with toddlers, mentioning his need to unwind after work.

    Text about a husband not helping with feral toddlers on weekends while pursuing hobbies.

    Image credits: intpark21

    Men playing video games in a dimly lit room, focusing on a screen, discussing strategies.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She suggested that they share responsibilities more fairly over the weekends, but he insisted that he needs his weekends to recharge

    Text about husband needing to "recharge" due to work stress while discussing dividing parental duties for toddlers.

    Text about a dad's challenge with two toddlers not wanting their nappies changed.

    Text states he's not a bad dad, acknowledging his involvement with kids and bedtime routine.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman's expectation for her husband to help more with toddlers on weekends.

    Image credits: intpark21

    This left the author wondering if she should push more for his help with housework, or just suck it up

    The OP has two young kids and works part-time. She’s also responsible for doing the majority of the domestic heavy lifting. Her husband, meanwhile, works full-time and considers his non-working hours as personal downtime. The OP, on the other hand, didn’t mind taking on more since her work hours are fewer.

    However, things reached a tipping point when she realized her husband treated evenings and weekends like his personal holidays while she tackled the shopping and the toddler meltdowns. So one day, she asked her husband to help fold laundry in the evening, but his response was something along the lines of him working the whole day and that he needed to unwind.

    Despite juggling a bunch of tasks and toddler tantrums, the OP is left feeling like she has to justify her exhaustion. To be clear, she emphasizes that her husband is a good dad, but that doesn’t erase the imbalance. Now, she’s left wondering whether to expect more help with day-to-day things, or just suck it up.

    Woman looking stressed, sitting on a couch with papers and a phone, related to parenting and weekend challenges with toddlers.

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The Helena Taylor Clinic acknowledges that while being a mother or caregiver can be fulfilling, it often comes with intense, ongoing demands that can lead to chronic burnout. This kind of burnout might be caused by the juggling of childcare and household responsibilities and goes beyond occasional tiredness as it’s marked by feeling physically, emotionally, and mentally drained on most days, often without relief.

    Thrive Global also highlights how an unequal division of labor at home can take a serious toll on women’s well-being. When women shoulder most of the household work, especially tasks tied to their children’s needs and schedules, it often leads to greater emotional strain and reduced satisfaction in their relationships.

    They also insist that while no one particularly enjoys housework, the impact is heavier on women, and that those burdened by it report higher levels of stress and even depressive symptoms.

    According to Marriage.com, true equality in a marriage goes far beyond who earns more or who works longer hours. It’s about both partners having equal say, equal value, and a balanced share of responsibilities.

    They also explain ways in which a couple can ensure both parties have an equal say in a marriage, including open communication, mutual respect, emotional support, emotional support, and shared decision-making. When one partner consistently takes on more, whether it’s parenting, housework, or emotional labor, the relationship can feel unbalanced and strained.

    Netizens supported the OP, firmly agreeing that she’s not being unreasonable, pointing out that while she and her husband work, she’s carrying far more of the domestic load. They also criticized the tired excuse of “I’ve been at work all day,” noting that being a parent is a full-time, non-stop job too.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think this mom is being unreasonable, or is she right to expect more support? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens stated that she doesn’t have to suck it up as she deserves a break as well

    Comment discussing dad's need to help with toddlers, suggesting he should watch them while the mom shops.

    Comment discussing husband avoiding housework and childcare stress.

    Comment discussing a husband's lack of help with toddlers, mentioning leaving his laundry undone.

    Comment expressing frustration about parenting responsibilities and sharing workload.

    Comment on balancing work and home tasks, questioning the "I've been at work all day" argument, with a focus on helping with toddlers.

    Text from a forum discussing how weekends should be divided between parents for handling feral toddlers.

    Comment discussing parenting roles and fairness, mentioning a partner who supports children not biologically his.

    Text discussing shared childcare responsibilities for weekends with husband.

    Comment advising dad to share parenting duties with toddlers.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to do grocery shopping when hubby's home + leave the kids with him. Be all ready to go, have the kids near hubby + OP whispers to him, "I'm leaving now. You're in charge of the kids" + sneak out cuz most kids will yell + scream if mom leaves + they see it.

