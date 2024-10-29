Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

BF Blames GF After She Catches Him Cheating In A Language She Wasn’t Supposed To Understand
Couples, Relationships

BF Blames GF After She Catches Him Cheating In A Language She Wasn’t Supposed To Understand

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Language is our primary tool for communication, and when partners don’t share the same mother tongue, it can make the relationship more interesting for sure, but it can also be more challenging. Often, not being able to speak in the same first language can lead to misinterpretations and frustration that create strains on the couple

Surprisingly for redditor False_Quiet526 and her boyfriend, the fact that she didn’t speak his mother tongue was no problem, as they both perfectly knew English. That is, until she overheard his cheating confession in a language she supposedly didn’t understand.

When partners don’t speak the same mother tongue, it can make the relationship more challenging

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual image)

What this woman didn’t expect is that her boyfriend would use his mother tongue to flaunt the fact that he cheated

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Michael Burrows (not the actual image)

Image credits: False_Quiet526

Around 43% of the world’s population is bilingual

Around 43% of the world’s population is bilingual, so it’s almost a 50/50 chance that one’s future partner is going to be one. As relationships become more culturally and linguistically diverse, they may face more challenges, as divorce rates for multilingual couples are higher. 

A language barrier may make it more difficult to create the kind of deep connection that can be fostered in partners who share the same mother tongue. The shared language that the couple decides on communicating with (e.g., English) may lack the concepts and words that exist in their native ones. This can make it more difficult to clearly communicate what one wants to say, leading to frustration and even misunderstandings. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Research also found that an individual’s personality can unconsciously change when they switch between languages. A person can feel more confident and assertive when speaking, for example, Spanish, and feel more timid and introverted when conversing in English. Not being able to communicate with a partner in the same language may mean that they won’t ever know their full and true personalities.  

In fact, the cultural differences between the couple may be an even bigger barrier than language, says professional counselor Dr. Jane Elizabeth Dum. Those who come from different backgrounds might have learned to communicate, express themselves, and voice their affection in varying ways. Navigating the partner’s differences in values, beliefs, and behaviors may require more patience and understanding, as they might not realize how different their worlds were before meeting each other. 

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual image)

Dating someone from a different culture can open up a person to new experiences and worldviews

Of course, being in a multilingual relationship can have its benefits too. Dating someone from a different culture can open up a person to new experiences and worldviews. Even though the couple might have differing perspectives on the world, it can be a great opportunity to find value in things one may have overlooked while being comfortable in their own culture without challenging their established views. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling also becomes more exciting as the partners get to visit each other’s home countries. Not only does this provide more insights into how they came to be the personalities they are today, but it also can strengthen the relationship by opening it to new experiences. Showing around your hometown to your significant other can be so much fun and makes you see your own home in a new light.

However, there might come a point when this bond may benefit from learning each other’s languages. If the partners feel like inside jokes or random slang words are no longer sufficient, it might be time to crack open a textbook or download Duolingo. 

As an adult, it might feel intimidating to learn a whole new language but having a significant other by one’s side who they can practice with daily can really help with the progress. As the relationship grows and matures, the language skills should follow a similar pattern!

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual image)

Some readers supported the woman

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

While others thought they were both jerks for their own different reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the woman posted an update

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual image)

Image credits: False_Quiet526

The update received all sorts of reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So… The YTAs are afraid of being found out for cheating and anything else they’ve said or done is what I’m getting here.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
norbertkahlig avatar
Space Invader
Space Invader
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were the last YTA's girlfriend, I'd get seriously suspicious of him after such an unhinged rant. Seriously, language skills develop over time, so anyone expecting "I don't speak X" to remain true forever is a complete nincompoop. And whether or not one considers themselves capable of speaking a language is a tricky question, anyway. Some people refuse to call themselves capable of speaking a language because they could not hold a literary discussion, others proudly proclaim they can speak five languages even though they can only ask for directions to the loo and hope the reply is accompanied by hand gestures.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laisse-le tomber comme s'il était chaud is all I'll say to OP and that she isn't TA (Hint: The meaning is literally a Snoop Dogg song). As for the YTA and ESH fuggnuts, pourquoi ne vas-tu pas simplement embrasser une mine terrestre...!!! -_-"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So… The YTAs are afraid of being found out for cheating and anything else they’ve said or done is what I’m getting here.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
norbertkahlig avatar
Space Invader
Space Invader
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were the last YTA's girlfriend, I'd get seriously suspicious of him after such an unhinged rant. Seriously, language skills develop over time, so anyone expecting "I don't speak X" to remain true forever is a complete nincompoop. And whether or not one considers themselves capable of speaking a language is a tricky question, anyway. Some people refuse to call themselves capable of speaking a language because they could not hold a literary discussion, others proudly proclaim they can speak five languages even though they can only ask for directions to the loo and hope the reply is accompanied by hand gestures.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laisse-le tomber comme s'il était chaud is all I'll say to OP and that she isn't TA (Hint: The meaning is literally a Snoop Dogg song). As for the YTA and ESH fuggnuts, pourquoi ne vas-tu pas simplement embrasser une mine terrestre...!!! -_-"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda