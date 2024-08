ADVERTISEMENT

Sooner or later, there comes a time in a relationship when you must ask yourself, “Now what?”

A woman who goes online by the whimsical nickname Burritowrap had progressed with her boyfriend to the point where the next logical step seemed to be meeting his buddies.

However, as she explained on the lifestyle and parenting forum Mumsnet, he wasn’t ready for it.

What’s more, after being pressed to explain why, the guy spit out a hurtful barrage that made the woman question why they are together at all.

This woman told her long-term boyfriend she wants to meet his buddies, but he said no

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

And his explanation as for why only made things worse

Image credits: Edmond Dantès / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Burritowrap

As the woman’s story went viral, she provided more information on their relationship

Most people suggested she run as far away from him as she can

