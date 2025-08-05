Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Agrees To Temporary Houseguest, Ends Up Cleaning Up Parties And Missing £4.2K In Payments
Young woman asleep on bed surrounded by party mess, showing consequences of temporary houseguest and missed payments.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Agrees To Temporary Houseguest, Ends Up Cleaning Up Parties And Missing £4.2K In Payments

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like inviting trouble into your home, especially when it shows up with a suitcase, no rent, and the attitude of someone who thinks “contributing” means existing nearby.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), what started as a reluctant favor for her boyfriend’s family turned into a six-month-long exercise in restraint, patience, and the occasional urge to scream into a throw pillow.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Opening your home to a loved one in need might seem like the right thing to do, until your generosity is met with zero respect for your space

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s boyfriend allowed his 18-year-old sister to move into her home without consent after their parents sold their house and left on a six-month cruise

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Dramatic-Sandwich-17

    Image credits: Sofia Alejandra / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The sister was quick to disrupt their household from trashing the home, partying, stealing personal items, and refusing to contribute in any way

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Dramatic-Sandwich-17

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite repeated issues, the author’s boyfriend refused to address his sister’s behavior, insisting she was family and couldn’t be kicked out

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Dramatic-Sandwich-17

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Things escalated after the sister hosted a party while they were away, leaving the house in a wreck and forcing the author to hire a professional cleaner

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Dramatic-Sandwich-17

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Deciding she’s had enough, she was on a video call with her boyfriend’s parents when she discovered they had been sending the sister £700 a month for house expenses

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Dramatic-Sandwich-17

    Also furious, the parents reimbursed her £4,200, and she began reconsidering both her sister’s place in the home and her future with her boyfriend, planning to confront him seriously

    Things were going great for the OP and her boyfriend of three years until his parents decided to downsize and sail around the globe. This then left her boyfriend’s sister needing a place to crash. Unbeknownst to the OP, her boyfriend had already promised his sister a room. However, the moment she moved in, things went downhill as she took over their home gym for her bedroom.

    From the moment the sister turned 18, she was out clubbing, stumbling in drunk at 3 AM, waking up the dogs, and dragging her equally inebriated friends in tow. She also started stealing the OP’s things until she resorted to locking her products in a box. Let’s not forget her six sets of lost house keys, or her demands on takeaway food despite refusing to cook or contribute.

    She never helped around the house, but always claimed to be “busy” even though she didn’t have a job. However, the final straw came during a weekend getaway. Hoping to give the sister a taste of independence, the OP and her boyfriend left her alone in the house, but they returned to trashed furniture, trash everywhere, and the sister passed out from a hangover in her room.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP had to spend the night cleaning before bringing in professionals, but that was the moment she decided she was done. Despite everything, her boyfriend refused to budge because his sister was family, but just when things couldn’t get worse, they did.

    After reaching her breaking point and demanding a serious conversation, she called her boyfriend’s parents and learned they’d been sending his sister £700 a month to cover her expenses. Turns out the sister had either kept the money herself or handed it over to the OP’s boyfriend, who failed to mention the extra income entirely. Naturally, this left her reeling.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To better understand the challenges the OP faced, Bored Panda spoke with licensed marriage and family therapist Nike Folagbade, who explained that when one partner suddenly invites a family member to live in the home without prior agreement, it can seriously disrupt the couple’s dynamic. “Privacy disappears, routines get thrown off, and the balance between partners feels uneven,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One partner may also feel blindsided and disrespected, while the other feels caught between loyalty to family and their partner.” Folagbade stressed that navigating this requires “open, honest conversations filled with patience and empathy.”

    We also asked her what signs might indicate deeper relationship problems when a partner refuses to address family conflicts, to which she pointed out that avoidance, such as shutting down during tough talks or brushing off concerns, often masks underlying fears.

    “A pattern of dismissing actual concerns can leave one partner feeling ignored or unimportant,” Folagbade explained. “When communication breaks down, it’s a clear warning sign that something needs to change.”

    Finally, we inquired about how someone can advocate for themselves when they feel disrespected without making matters worse. Folagbade advised approaching these conversations “calmly and with curiosity instead of blame, I always recommend.” She suggested picking a relaxed time to talk and framing concerns as observations rather than accusations.

    She also recommended “setting gentle boundaries by clearly stating your needs without ultimatums is also crucial. However, if it gets to a point where dishonesty, dismissal, and boundary-crossing continue to happen, it might be a good time to take a step back and reassess if that’s a relationship you’d want to be in.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her update, the OP mentioned that she is now rethinking her relationship with her boyfriend, and netizens acknowledged that she’s absolutely not wrong for wanting her boyfriend and his sister out of her house. They pointed out that boundaries and respect are non-negotiable, especially in the home she owns outright.

    What would you do in this situation? Would you give your boyfriend a second chance after something like this, or would it be a dealbreaker? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens affirmed that she was only right to reconsider the relationship, as her boyfriend seemed to be an enabler of his sister’s behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT