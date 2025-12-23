Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Is Left Absolutely Shocked After Finding Out With Who
Close-up of a woman with a shocked expression, reflecting confusion about affair partner's baby being child or grandchild.
Woman Finds Out Husband Is Cheating, Is Left Absolutely Shocked After Finding Out With Who

In a perfect world, we would all be able to put our lives on pause during the holiday season. You wouldn’t have to work or worry about issues in your personal life. No one would become ill, and unexpected issues would hold off until after New Year’s Day. 

But unfortunately, life doesn’t care if it’s about to be Christmas or your birthday or your anniversary. One woman’s life was recently turned upside down when her husband admitted that he had been having an affair. And to make matters worse, he revealed that he may have gotten their son’s ex-girlfriend pregnant. Below, you’ll find all the details that the mother shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left. 

    This woman’s husband revealed that he had been having an affair for months

    Man in beige trench coat and glasses sitting on couch, looking distressed and unsure about affair partner's baby situation.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Now, she’s wondering what the best move is for her family and marriage

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild as she’s his son’s recent ex in a text post.

    Text excerpt showing a man sitting nervously at home, unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Text passage describing a man feeling regretful about cheating and apologizing in a quiet, emotional moment.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild in complex family relationship dilemma.

    Woman with smudged makeup looking out a window, reflecting on uncertain affair partner's baby and complex family ties.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild involving his son’s recent ex.

    Man confused if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild as she’s his son’s recent ex-partner.

    Alt text: Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild, conflicted over son's recent ex and family turmoil

    Text excerpt showing a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild, discussing a serious conversation.

    Man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild, involving his son’s recent ex and secret messages.

    Woman with a shocked expression, reacting to the complicated situation involving affair partner’s baby and family relations.

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a man unsure if his affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild involving his son’s recent ex.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild as she is his son's recent ex.

    Man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild after she dated his son’s recent ex.

    Hand holding a positive pregnancy test, relating to uncertainty about affair partner's baby and family relationships.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his or his son's, highlighting paternity confusion.

    Text excerpt from a story about a man unsure if his affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild due to family complications.

    Text excerpt about a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild, facing emotional distress.

    Text excerpt discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild connected to son's recent ex.

    Young woman with crossed arms and a serious expression in a kitchen, reflecting uncertainty about family relationships.

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild amid family complications.

    Text showing a woman expressing animosity toward her husband, highlighting family tension and relationship issues.

    Man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild struggles with family and relationship doubts.

    Text discussing confusion and concern over paternity involving a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Image credits:  One-Dragonfly-5474

    Man sitting on couch looking unsure while woman in background appears upset, reflecting affair partner baby paternity doubts.

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    About 20% of men will cheat on their spouse at some point

    Nobody ever expects their marriage to end in infidelity. When you tie the knot and say your vows, you commit to spending the rest of your life with the person you love. Unless, that is, they decide to throw it all away for someone else. Unfortunately, cheating is one of the most common reasons why marriages fall apart.

    And according to psychologist Briony Leo, “Research tells us that, on average, around 20 percent of men are unfaithful to their spouse, as compared to 13 percent of women.” However, she notes that these numbers only include self-reports, so it’s possible that even more people are cheating and just keeping it to themselves.

    Research from the Institute for Family Studies also found that men become even more likely to cheat in their fifties, sixties, and seventies. However, not every marriage is incapable of surviving infidelity. In fact, 53% of relationships where at least one spouse has cheated are still intact.

    That doesn’t mean that it’s easy to work through those issues. And of course, things can become much more complicated when there’s a baby involved. But it’s not unheard of for affairs to lead to new life. 

    One study published in Current Biology estimates that, over the past 500 years, about 1% of the European population was born as a result of an extramarital affair. Meanwhile, in Australia, research has found that about 10% of children may have been conceived during an affair. 

    Once a person has learned that their spouse got another woman pregnant, it can be extremely difficult to give the marriage another try. Richard Nicastro, PhD, notes on his site that infidelity trauma can lead to a wide range of emotions, including rage, disbelief, confusion, insecurity, anxiety, and deep sadness.

    Young woman with curly hair and red lipstick looking uncertain, reflecting on affair partner's baby and complex family ties.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It’s natural to feel disgust for your partner after finding out that they’ve cheated

    Navigating all of these feelings while trying to make decisions about the future of your marriage can be overwhelming. And as the author of this story noted, it’s common for those who have been cheated on to feel disgust towards their partner. 

    “This kind of disgust doesn’t just make us turn away—it upends our sense of reality, forcing us to question the truths we once took for granted,” Dr. Nicastro explains. “This is the cruel nature of betrayal. It doesn’t just break your heart—it can prompt the same survival instinct that disgust was designed for, turning someone you once longed for into someone you can’t stand to be near.”

    It’s natural for the mother in this story to want to keep things cordial and as “normal” as possible for her children, at least until the holidays are over. But as many commenters pointed out, she owes her son the truth.

    PsychCentral warns that keeping secrets from kids can cause suspicion and resentment. It might also create a false sense of reality, which will be shattered when the truth inevitably comes out. 

    Just because it’s not easy to be honest with your children doesn’t mean that it’s not worth it. Especially when they’re old enough to notice changes in their parents’ behavior, kids will start creating their own stories if they’re not given the full picture.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you were in this mother’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here

    Later, the author responded to several commenters and provided some more context

    Screenshot of online discussion about a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild from his son's recent ex.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild, involving his son's recent ex-partner.

    Advice on dealing with uncertainty about affair partner’s baby and complicated family relationships involving son’s ex.

    Text conversation about strained family relationships and seeking therapy after affair raises doubts over baby’s paternity.

    Text post discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild, advising to stay out of it.

    Text excerpt discussing a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild while addressing family challenges.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild discussing complex family relationship and paternity doubts.

    Readers shared sympathy for the mother, and many encouraged her to be honest with her son and file for divorce

    Text showing advice about affair partner’s baby and complicated family relationships involving son’s recent ex.

    Text post from a Reddit user discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Screenshot of a social media comment advising to get a lawyer and therapist about an affair partner's baby uncertainty.

    Comment discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild due to complicated family ties.

    Comment expressing disgust and advice about a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Comment discussing a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or his son’s, advising legal and family protection.

    Man confused if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild, as she’s his son’s recent ex.

    Comment suggesting to divorce a man, be honest with kids about reasons, and kick him out, related to affair partner’s baby confusion.

    Text comment about a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild involving his son’s recent ex.

    Man confused about affair partner’s baby being his child or grandchild as she’s his son’s recent ex.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing advice on paternity tests and dealing with an uncertain baby father situation.

    Man conflicted about affair partner’s baby being his child or grandchild, as she dated his son recently.

    Text excerpt from advice column discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Text excerpt discussing divorce attorney advice and family planning during holiday visits amid relationship uncertainty and custody concerns.

    Comment discussing man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild amid son's recent breakup.

    Text conversation expressing sympathy and advice to prepare legally about affair partner's baby and family betrayal issues.

    Comment advising a woman to see a therapist about a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild as she’s his son’s recent ex causing family turmoil.

    Man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild, causing family confusion and emotional turmoil.

    Reddit comment advising to kick out a husband amid affair doubts involving son’s recent ex and potential baby confusion.

    Comment discussing a man unsure if affair partner’s baby is his child or grandchild, and mentioning paternity test advice.

    Text of advice message on making legal and family decisions regarding unsure paternity in an affair partner situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man unsure if affair partner's baby is his child or grandchild.

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

