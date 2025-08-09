Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Tells Her Dad’s ‘Affair Baby’ The Real Reason Why Her Grandparents Don’t See Her
Young woman with long hair looking upset indoors, reflecting emotions related to affair baby and family issues.
Family, Relationships

Woman Tells Her Dad’s ‘Affair Baby’ The Real Reason Why Her Grandparents Don’t See Her

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating can cause all sorts of drama. And often, the impacts reverberate years later. When the affair results in the breaking up of a family, things can get super messy. Because, as we know, it’s never easy when kids are involved.

A young woman has told how her dad’s affair is still coming back to haunt him. Even though he’s now moved on and is married to his affair partner, Lara. The former cheaters have a child together. A child who is paying the price for her parents’ sins. She’s being denied a relationship with her paternal grandparents. And none of the adults want to take the blame.

RELATED:

    One teen would love to have a normal relationship with her grandparents

    But she’s never even met them because she’s the product of a messy affair

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gpointstudio / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: National-Property-34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What it’s like to be a “secret daughter born from an affair”

    So-called “affair babies” carry the burden of shame and blame. And as one woman, who herself was a “secret daughter born from an affair” revealed, there is not much support.

    “Even when you cast a search out into the pool of the internet, there isn’t a lot of useful information that speaks to those in this position,” wrote Shona Hendley. “Often, the narrative is toxic, focused on blame, or who is more at fault than the other – why one party is ‘bad’ and deserves to suffer the consequences of their decisions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hendley says this narrative just adds to the loneliness. “It seems to cement the fact that what you went through, or are going through, isn’t normal, isn’t ordinary, that you are different and that if you share this experience as a child or a parent, you have every right to be judged,” she says.

    After sharing her story online, other adult children with similar tales reached out to her. And this online community helps one another heal.

    “For a long time, that difference shamed me,” wrote Hendley. “Shame that ultimately wasn’t mine to carry. This is why I took the step to write about my experience, to peel back the layers of secrets until I chipped away enough that I could see all the way through.”

    In a separate piece, Hendley admits that she has good days and bad days. “Ultimately though, I have no control over any of this, just as I had no control over the circumstances of my creation,” she says.

    But her last few lines are perhaps the most touching: “I know that I have done what is within my power. And I know that I have been honest, brutally so; I have been brave, I have exposed myself in the most raw and vulnerable way. And most importantly, I have been myself, something that my father is still struggling to be.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A parent’s infidelity can have long-lasting effects on their children

    Apart from the obvious hurt and pain that children feel when their family life is rocked by a parent’s affair, there are other long-term effects that can be felt by the kids for years to come.

    For one, it can affect the way they view romantic relationships in the future. And even how faithful they themselves will be. Research published in the Journal of Family Issues found that children whose parents were unfaithful were twice as likely to be unfaithful themselves.

    Growing up in a family with infidelity also has lasting impacts on children in terms of their ability to trust future partners. That’s according to clinical psychologist Ana Nogales, who is also the author of “Parents Who Cheat: How Children and Adults are Affected When Their Parents Are Unfaithful.”

    In her research, Nogales found that 75% of children experience lingering feelings of betrayal toward their cheating parent, while 80% of children surveyed said that the infidelity shapes their outlook about romance and relationships. And 70% admitted the infidelity affected their general trust in others.

    “You all need to grow up”: people had lots to say but opinions were divided

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    family
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the woman who decided to s**g with a married man should've thought about the consequences of her own actions, then and in the future. Zero sympathy for her and the dad who obviously is just as bad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Obviously it sucks for Lucy but now that she knows WHY she never met her grandparents, she can take actions to meet them and get to have a relationship with them. If OP wouldn't have said anything, Lucy would never have gotten that chance, and she probably would have grown to hate her grandparents without reasons.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Reddit is very harsh on cheaters but Lara is right. These relatives are cruel and vindictive. Lara is the dad’s partner now and should be treated accordingly. If the grandparents are are so against cheaters, they should cut off the dad, the actual cheater, but he was forgiven. The dad shouldn’t be going around to the grandparents or taking his kids there if they won’t accept his partner.

    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would never accept a mistress like that into the family. It would never happen. People need to learn that actions have consequences for everyone. And Lara Karen needs to shut her yap and deal with her own idiotic decisions.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the woman who decided to s**g with a married man should've thought about the consequences of her own actions, then and in the future. Zero sympathy for her and the dad who obviously is just as bad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Obviously it sucks for Lucy but now that she knows WHY she never met her grandparents, she can take actions to meet them and get to have a relationship with them. If OP wouldn't have said anything, Lucy would never have gotten that chance, and she probably would have grown to hate her grandparents without reasons.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Reddit is very harsh on cheaters but Lara is right. These relatives are cruel and vindictive. Lara is the dad’s partner now and should be treated accordingly. If the grandparents are are so against cheaters, they should cut off the dad, the actual cheater, but he was forgiven. The dad shouldn’t be going around to the grandparents or taking his kids there if they won’t accept his partner.

    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would never accept a mistress like that into the family. It would never happen. People need to learn that actions have consequences for everyone. And Lara Karen needs to shut her yap and deal with her own idiotic decisions.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT