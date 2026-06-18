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Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Niece blows a kiss on video call; Uncle looks distressed, wondering about long-distance boyfriend details.
Family, Relationships

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
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Long-distance relationships can be hard, and sometimes even dangerous. There are about 14 million couples in long-distance relationships in the U.S., but in some of them, people may not really know their partners. That’s especially the case for those who have never met in person.

When this man’s niece wanted to meet her long-distance boyfriend for the first time, he spotted some red flags and raised caution. Apparently, the guy was keeping some serious secrets, and, thanks to her uncle, the young woman was able to uncover most of them, even when her parents told the uncle to shut up and mind his own business.

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    A woman planned to see her long-distance BF for the first time, but her uncle raised a few red flags

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He didn’t like that the BF planned to fly her out to a hotel, had roommates at 32, and refused to come to her

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    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Most commenters agreed with the uncle: “Very sketchy”

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    Others even shared similar experiences they’ve had

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    The uncle advised his niece to verify some information before going to meet her BF

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    Two weeks later, some concerning information about the BF came to light

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    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    “Good on you for asking the tough questions,” the commenters reacted

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    Dealing with relationship or dating drama like this? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic roles, boundaries, and rebuilding trust.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We could all do with an uncle like this. Watching out for us, treating us like adults and always checking to ensure they are not being too certain in their opinions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long distance relationships simply aren't that odd anymore, but it IS good to be safe about it. I am dating someone I met online who is about 15 years older than me. But she didn't hide anything. We were close friends for over a year, and she shared with me her struggles, divorce, kids, and I shared mine with her. I also knew where she was working, the address she lived at (i sent her flowers for valentines day) and we were meeting in a different city. While its fair to be skeptical, and attempt some research. It simply being long distance is not automatically a red flag.

    0
    0points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    We could all do with an uncle that takes care of us like that. What a mature way to behave - even down to checking he wasn't being over cautious / wrong, whilst always treating his niece like an adult.

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    0points
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We could all do with an uncle like this. Watching out for us, treating us like adults and always checking to ensure they are not being too certain in their opinions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long distance relationships simply aren't that odd anymore, but it IS good to be safe about it. I am dating someone I met online who is about 15 years older than me. But she didn't hide anything. We were close friends for over a year, and she shared with me her struggles, divorce, kids, and I shared mine with her. I also knew where she was working, the address she lived at (i sent her flowers for valentines day) and we were meeting in a different city. While its fair to be skeptical, and attempt some research. It simply being long distance is not automatically a red flag.

    0
    0points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    We could all do with an uncle that takes care of us like that. What a mature way to behave - even down to checking he wasn't being over cautious / wrong, whilst always treating his niece like an adult.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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