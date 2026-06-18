Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Long-distance relationships can be hard, and sometimes even dangerous. There are about 14 million couples in long-distance relationships in the U.S., but in some of them, people may not really know their partners. That’s especially the case for those who have never met in person.
When this man’s niece wanted to meet her long-distance boyfriend for the first time, he spotted some red flags and raised caution. Apparently, the guy was keeping some serious secrets, and, thanks to her uncle, the young woman was able to uncover most of them, even when her parents told the uncle to shut up and mind his own business.
A woman planned to see her long-distance BF for the first time, but her uncle raised a few red flags
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
He didn’t like that the BF planned to fly her out to a hotel, had roommates at 32, and refused to come to her
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EssenceOfLlama81
Most commenters agreed with the uncle: “Very sketchy”
Others even shared similar experiences they’ve had
The uncle advised his niece to verify some information before going to meet her BF
Image credits: EssenceOfLlama81
Two weeks later, some concerning information about the BF came to light
Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EssenceOfLlama81
“Good on you for asking the tough questions,” the commenters reacted
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Long distance relationships simply aren't that odd anymore, but it IS good to be safe about it. I am dating someone I met online who is about 15 years older than me. But she didn't hide anything. We were close friends for over a year, and she shared with me her struggles, divorce, kids, and I shared mine with her. I also knew where she was working, the address she lived at (i sent her flowers for valentines day) and we were meeting in a different city. While its fair to be skeptical, and attempt some research. It simply being long distance is not automatically a red flag.
We could all do with an uncle that takes care of us like that. What a mature way to behave - even down to checking he wasn't being over cautious / wrong, whilst always treating his niece like an adult.Load More Replies...
Long distance relationships simply aren't that odd anymore, but it IS good to be safe about it. I am dating someone I met online who is about 15 years older than me. But she didn't hide anything. We were close friends for over a year, and she shared with me her struggles, divorce, kids, and I shared mine with her. I also knew where she was working, the address she lived at (i sent her flowers for valentines day) and we were meeting in a different city. While its fair to be skeptical, and attempt some research. It simply being long distance is not automatically a red flag.
We could all do with an uncle that takes care of us like that. What a mature way to behave - even down to checking he wasn't being over cautious / wrong, whilst always treating his niece like an adult.Load More Replies...
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