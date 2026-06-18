Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

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Long-distance relationships can be hard, and sometimes even dangerous. There are about 14 million couples in long-distance relationships in the U.S., but in some of them, people may not really know their partners. That’s especially the case for those who have never met in person.

When this man’s niece wanted to meet her long-distance boyfriend for the first time, he spotted some red flags and raised caution. Apparently, the guy was keeping some serious secrets, and, thanks to her uncle, the young woman was able to uncover most of them, even when her parents told the uncle to shut up and mind his own business.

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A woman planned to see her long-distance BF for the first time, but her uncle raised a few red flags

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He didn’t like that the BF planned to fly her out to a hotel, had roommates at 32, and refused to come to her

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Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: EssenceOfLlama81

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Most commenters agreed with the uncle: “Very sketchy”

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Others even shared similar experiences they’ve had

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The uncle advised his niece to verify some information before going to meet her BF

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Two weeks later, some concerning information about the BF came to light

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Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: EssenceOfLlama81

“Good on you for asking the tough questions,” the commenters reacted

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