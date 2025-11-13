“How Exactly Was It My Fault”: Teen Gets Yelled At For Not Stopping Kid From Running Into Traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

Here at Bored Panda, we have no shortage of pieces about irresponsible parents. These people absolutely have no business having children, and their stories should be cautionary tales for those intending to go down this life route.

So, here’s another one for you, where a mother nearly lost her nine-year-old son during a vacation. Instead of taking responsibility, she blamed a teenage companion, who witnessed it all unfold, but was on an important phone call at the time.

It’s safe to say that the trip had been unpleasant moving forward, as the teenage girl shares her side of the story.

Parents should never pass on their responsibilities to another person, let alone a teenager they barely know

Child running into traffic between parked cars on a sunny street, highlighting the danger of kids running into traffic.

This is what happened during a family vacation where a young, “restless” child was the center of attention

Teen gets yelled at for not stopping child from running into traffic during family trip, causing tension and conflict.

Text excerpt showing a teen describing a restless kid and reflecting on a tragic loss involving cancer.

Text excerpt discussing a teen's experience dealing with a difficult kid and being blamed for not stopping them running into traffic.

Text describing a teen getting yelled at and feeling blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Teen boy covering ears and screaming, experiencing distress after being yelled at for not stopping younger kid running into traffic.

After the child almost got badly hurt, the mother blamed a teenage companion who was busy taking a phone call

Teen gets yelled at for not stopping kid running into traffic, highlighting a fault and traffic safety concern.

Teen gets yelled at for not stopping kid running into traffic showing frustration and confusion during confrontation.

Teen gets yelled at for not stopping kid from running into traffic, highlighting responsibility and safety concerns.

Text on a gray background describing a teen witnessing a kid running into traffic and narrowly avoiding a car accident.

Teen accused of fault for not stopping kid from running into traffic, facing blame and silent treatment afterward.

Children who experience neglectful parenting may suffer later in life

While the author made no explicit mention, there is a chance that her mom’s boss wasn’t watching over her nine-year-old. This seeming neglect led to the child running into the crowded street and almost getting hit by a car.

According to Parents.com, leaving a child unsupervised is a sign of uninvolved parenting, and there could be different reasons why people engage in such behavior. It could be a response to how they were raised, the typical busy schedule outside of home responsibilities, and dealing with their own issues.

However, some parents may just expect too much from their children.

“The parent may decline to help a child learn a skill, engage in a task, or facilitate the care of basic needs because the parents believe that the child should provide for themselves,” licensed psychotherapist Dr. Mayra Mendez told the publication, adding that they may show emptiness, coldness, and “uncaring” behaviors towards the child.

Unfortunately, the child may suffer later in life because of their irresponsible parent. As author and psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry explains in an article for Very Well Mind, they may have an increased risk of substance abuse and exhibit delinquency in adolescence, apart from experiencing stress and anxiety from the lack of support.

“The complete lack of boundaries in the home makes it difficult to learn appropriate behaviors and limits in school and other social situations,” Cherry wrote, stating that such circumstances often push a child to misbehave.

At nine years old, the young boy in the story may not be dealing with the effects of his mother’s neglectfulness just yet. And in that particular scenario, the mom’s boss should have taken full responsibility, instead of blaming a teenager she seemingly has no relationship with.

The young woman provided more information about her story, as most commenters sided with her

Teen gets scolded for not stopping a kid from running into traffic during family vacation with mom’s boss.

Online discussion about a teen blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic and related responsibility debate.

Text conversation discussing a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Reddit discussion about a teen being blamed for not stopping kid from running into traffic while busy on a call.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread where a teen is questioned about not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Comment explaining a teen not responsible for stopping a kid from running into traffic and discussing responsibility.

Comment on a forum discussing a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic during babysitting.

Comment discussing a teen being unfairly blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic and parenting issues involved.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a teen being blamed for not stopping a child from running into traffic.

Screenshot of an online comment defending a teen blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Comment discussing a teen being unfairly blamed for not stopping a child from running into traffic.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen getting blamed for not stopping a child from running into traffic.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing blame and consequences after a teen gets yelled at for not stopping a kid running into traffic.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a teen getting yelled at for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen getting yelled at for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Reddit comment discussing teenager getting blamed for not stopping kid from running into traffic during family vacation.

Commenter advising a teen on standing up for themselves after being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Comment discussing a teen unfairly blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic on a trip.

Comment on a forum post about a teen being blamed for not stopping a child from running into traffic.

Comment discussing experience with troubled 9-year-olds and reaction to being wrongly blamed for child running into traffic.

Online comment discussing a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic, addressing fault and parenting.

Text comment about a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic, discussing parenting responsibility.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user criticizes someone for inviting their boss on a family vacation.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing responsibility and a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid running into traffic.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen being blamed for not stopping a kid from running into traffic.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying a family should have been watching the kid running into traffic, discussion about fault.