Boyfriend Throws Tantrum After GF Leaves On Vacation Despite His Injury
Man with injury wearing neck brace and arm sling, sitting on couch with crutches nearby, drinking from a mug.
Boyfriend Throws Tantrum After GF Leaves On Vacation Despite His Injury

Reddit user MyCatCantHearYou faced a relationship test she didn’t sign up for. Her 44-year-old boyfriend got drunk and flipped his ATV. However, the woman didn’t panic when she saw his wounds and immediately drove him to the ER. She waited for him to be discharged, took him home, and made sure he was on the path to recovery.

But when she went on a planned beach trip with her best friend, he turned the situation against her, claiming she abandoned him. Now, over a year later, every argument drags up that night, with him insisting she should get her priorities straight.

    She drove her drunk boyfriend to the ER after he flipped his ATV

    Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

    But he still got angry when she went on a planned beach trip with her best friend

    Image credits: davidpereiras (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: mycatcanthearyou

    People who read the woman’s story said she did nothing wrong

