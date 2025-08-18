Boyfriend Throws Tantrum After GF Leaves On Vacation Despite His Injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user MyCatCantHearYou faced a relationship test she didn’t sign up for. Her 44-year-old boyfriend got drunk and flipped his ATV. However, the woman didn’t panic when she saw his wounds and immediately drove him to the ER. She waited for him to be discharged, took him home, and made sure he was on the path to recovery.

But when she went on a planned beach trip with her best friend, he turned the situation against her, claiming she abandoned him. Now, over a year later, every argument drags up that night, with him insisting she should get her priorities straight.

RELATED:

She drove her drunk boyfriend to the ER after he flipped his ATV

Share icon

Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

But he still got angry when she went on a planned beach trip with her best friend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: davidpereiras (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mycatcanthearyou

ADVERTISEMENT

People who read the woman’s story said she did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT