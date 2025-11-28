Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman holding a roasted chicken dish at a Friendsgiving dinner surrounded by guests enjoying festive food and drinks.
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Holidays can be isolating if there’s no family to spend them with. However, friends can step in to fill that gap.

Reddit user Hopeful-Jellyfish-13 had spent many Thanksgivings with her longtime group of close friends. It was a tradition she always looked forward to. But this year, she didn’t sit down at the table.

After arriving at her cousin’s home, the woman realized her closest people had purposefully lied to her about the dress code to get back at her for constantly outshining them—something she didn’t even know they felt.

    Woman holding a dish of roasted chicken at Friendsgiving with friends gathered around a festive dinner table.

    Image credits: seventyfourimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving with food after discovering dress-code betrayal, feeling upset and seeking opinions online.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food upset by dress-code betrayal during holiday gathering with friends.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving gathering carrying food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal at the gathering.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering a dress-code betrayal during the gathering.

    Group of friends at a Friendsgiving dinner with holiday decorations, capturing a tense moment around the table.

    Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Woman storming out of Friendsgiving event carrying food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal and leaving angrily.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving gathering carrying food after discovering a dress-code betrayal among friends.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering a dress-code betrayal during group chat discussion.

    Text describing a woman storming out of a Friendsgiving event with the food after discovering a dress-code betrayal.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving with food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal among guests.

    Woman holding smartphone, dressed in light blue blazer, appearing focused while texting about Friendsgiving dress-code betrayal.

    Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text message describing a woman discovering dress-code betrayal at Friendsgiving, leading to her storming out with the food.

    Woman storming out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering dress-code betrayal and conflict over appearance.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving clutching food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal at the gathering.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving carrying food, upset over unexpected dress-code betrayal during the gathering.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving event carrying food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal among friends.

    Woman applying makeup in front of mirror preparing for Friendsgiving amid dress-code betrayal controversy.

    Image credits: 琎达 黄 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving carrying food after discovering betrayal over the dress-code at the gathering.

    Text excerpt discussing a changed dress code at Friendsgiving and the meaning of dressing comfortably.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving wearing joggers after discovering dress-code betrayal causing hurt feelings.

    Text message describing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food after a dress-code betrayal.

    Woman storming out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering dress-code betrayal during the event.

    Pregnant woman holding her belly indoors, highlighting a moment of calm and connection with her unborn baby.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal at the gathering.

    Text on plain background showing a message about assumptions related to dress code at a Friendsgiving event.

    Alt text: Woman storms out of Friendsgiving with the food after discovering dress-code betrayal, feeling hurt and petty.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about feeling comfortable and confident amid a friendsgiving dress-code betrayal conflict.

    Woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food after discovering unexpected dress-code betrayal at the event.

    Woman in black hoodie sitting with eyes closed, upset after dress-code betrayal at Friendsgiving event.

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing frustration about dress-code expectations and personal style at Friendsgiving.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering dress-code betrayal and feeling upset about outfit expectations.

    Text discussing feeling bad about taking food home after a Friendsgiving dress-code betrayal conflict.

    Image credits: Hopeful-Jellyfish-13

    Many people who read the woman’s story said she had every right to leave

    Comment about dress-code betrayal and taking food as a boundary after a Friendsgiving fallout over changed rules.

    Text conversation screenshot showing a comment advising a woman to leave Friendsgiving with the food after a dress-code betrayal.

    Alt text: Woman storms out of Friendsgiving upset over dress-code betrayal, taking her food and leaving party early.

    Text excerpt discussing feelings of joy, dress-code betrayal, and social expectations during a Friendsgiving celebration.

    Text excerpt discussing the emotional impact of dress-code betrayal during a Friendsgiving event, highlighting social conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving over a dress-code betrayal.

    Comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food after dress-code betrayal, supporting her decision.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing frustration, related to a woman storming out of Friendsgiving over dress-code betrayal.

    Comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food after dress-code betrayal.

    User comment expressing support for woman storming out of Friendsgiving over dress-code betrayal and taking the food.

    Comment about woman storming out of Friendsgiving upset over dress-code betrayal and taking the food with her.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving after discovering a dress-code betrayal.

    Comment from KelsarLabs encouraging standing up for oneself after a dress-code betrayal at Friendsgiving event.

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering a dress-code betrayal during the gathering.

    Comment on a Friendsgiving dispute showing woman storming out with food after dress-code betrayal, expressing frustration and defense.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing women at a Friendsgiving event and dress-code conflict.

    Comment on Reddit post discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food over a dress-code betrayal.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving over a dress-code betrayal.

    Comment on dress-code betrayal with a woman storming out of Friendsgiving event, taking the food with her.

    Comment reading what a user says about discovering dress-code betrayal and friends not being true friends.

    Some, however, thought everyone involved could’ve handled the situation better—including her

    Woman storms out of Friendsgiving holding food, upset over discovering dress-code betrayal among friends.

    Woman storming out of Friendsgiving holding food after discovering dress-code betrayal during the gathering.

    Comment on Reddit post with text expressing frustration at adults acting immaturely during a Friendsgiving with dress code conflict.

    Woman walking away from Friendsgiving gathering carrying food, upset over dress-code betrayal and conflict with friends.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing a woman storming out of Friendsgiving with the food over dress-code betrayal and hurt feelings.

    And a few even blamed her for the drama

    Comment about woman storming out of Friendsgiving after dress-code betrayal, discussing dressing up and personal style choices.

    Comment from user Puzzled_Office6569 responding to a Friendsgiving dispute about dress-code betrayal and food conflict.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I'm just going to drop in that this will not be the only time they have spoken behind her back. Was it OTT to take the turkey? Probably. Would I have done the same in that moment of hurt and anger? Probably. They sound like they were more upset about the food leaving than her, so time to find new friends.

    2
    2points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dress code for a get together with friends? Some people like to make a performance out of everything ...

    2
    2points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, 6 friends meeting up for a pot luck dinner does not need a "dress code", and certainly not one to be obsessing over. Sounds like an exhausting group of people

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe I’ve just read this and the long list of NTA comments. Over a dress code. To a friends house for Thanksgiving. How do people find the time for such nonsense? I don’t necessarily think she’s an ah, the whole situation is just incredibly stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I'm just going to drop in that this will not be the only time they have spoken behind her back. Was it OTT to take the turkey? Probably. Would I have done the same in that moment of hurt and anger? Probably. They sound like they were more upset about the food leaving than her, so time to find new friends.

    2
    2points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dress code for a get together with friends? Some people like to make a performance out of everything ...

    2
    2points
    reply
    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, 6 friends meeting up for a pot luck dinner does not need a "dress code", and certainly not one to be obsessing over. Sounds like an exhausting group of people

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t believe I’ve just read this and the long list of NTA comments. Over a dress code. To a friends house for Thanksgiving. How do people find the time for such nonsense? I don’t necessarily think she’s an ah, the whole situation is just incredibly stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
