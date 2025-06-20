Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Furious After Wife Removes Him From Delivery Room Over Inappropriate Prank
Man furious sitting in hospital hallway, deep in thought after being removed from delivery room over prank incident.
10
Couples, Relationships

Man Furious After Wife Removes Him From Delivery Room Over Inappropriate Prank

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Labor is painful, stressful, and emotionally overwhelming, to say the least. That’s why it’s crucial to communicate your needs and boundaries with your partner in advance, ensuring they’re there to support you when you need it most. But what happens when your better half disrespects those wishes and turns such an important moment into a joke?

A woman shared how her husband, inspired by TikTok prank videos, pulled a fart joke during her labor despite promising not to. Outraged by his disregard for her boundaries, she kicked him out of the delivery room and endured the final hours of labor on her own. Keep reading to see how this family drama unfolded and the reactions it sparked.

RELATED:

    Women need a tremendous amount of support during labor to navigate the physical pain, emotional stress, and overwhelming nature of childbirth

    Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how she decided to move out with her newborn after her husband pulled a disrespectful prank during her delivery

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Throwawy654677

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family support plays a critical role when a woman is about to deliver a baby, offering emotional stability and practical help 

    Growing a baby inside you is a monumental task. The nine months of pregnancy are filled with anticipation, joy, and, let’s be honest, a fair share of discomforts. From morning sickness to swollen feet, it’s a rollercoaster ride that requires immense strength and resilience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, delivering the baby is a whole other adventure. A woman’s body undergoes incredible changes to bring new life into the world. It’s a process that demands not only physical endurance but also mental fortitude.

    The stress during delivery is no joke. Studies have shown that approximately 4.7% of mothers experience birth-related post-traumatic stress disorder. This highlights the importance of providing adequate support to mothers during childbirth.

    Family support during this time is crucial. Having loved ones present can provide emotional comfort and practical assistance, making the experience more manageable. The World Health Organization strongly recommends supporting women to have a chosen companion during labor and childbirth, as it can improve both their experience and health outcomes

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

    Failing to support your partner during labor is a major misstep that can damage trust and the relationship deeply

    Emotional support from family can alleviate anxiety and provide a sense of security. Knowing that someone you trust is by your side can make a significant difference in how you perceive and cope with the challenges of childbirth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Practical assistance is equally important. Family members can help with tasks such as communicating with medical staff, providing comfort measures, and ensuring that the mother’s needs are met promptly.

    Moreover, continuous support during labor has been associated with improved outcomes for both mother and baby. This includes shorter labor durations, reduced need for medical interventions, and higher satisfaction with the birth experience

    It’s also worth noting that the presence of a supportive companion can reduce the likelihood of negative birth experiences. Women who feel supported are less likely to report feelings of trauma related to childbirth.

    While childbirth is undeniably a challenging experience, the support of family can make all the difference in easing stress and fostering positive outcomes. It’s a time when empathy, patience, and understanding are crucial. But in this particular case, the woman’s husband thought it was a good idea to prank her during labor, a moment that demands respect and care.

    As a woman, how would you feel if someone pulled a prank on you during one of the most intense and vulnerable moments of your life? Would you brush it off, or would it feel like a breach of trust? Share your thoughts, we’d love to hear your perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  nutthasethw(not the actual photo)

    People online pointed out how labor can be incredibly overwhelming, and felt the husband was being insensitive

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    9

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    damian_walsh7 avatar
    Racing Tadpole
    Racing Tadpole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sulking for a week is a sign of a vindictive twit, probably a narcissistic idiot...leave and don't look back

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this guy is an a*****e narcissist that will be a horrible father as he is a horrible husband. I'd be done with him entirely.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from 4 years ago. 6 months ago OP did a new post on name ideas for baby boys. She mentioned a partner that time. Hopefully partner instead of husband means she divorced this man child and has a supportive partner now.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    damian_walsh7 avatar
    Racing Tadpole
    Racing Tadpole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sulking for a week is a sign of a vindictive twit, probably a narcissistic idiot...leave and don't look back

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this guy is an a*****e narcissist that will be a horrible father as he is a horrible husband. I'd be done with him entirely.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from 4 years ago. 6 months ago OP did a new post on name ideas for baby boys. She mentioned a partner that time. Hopefully partner instead of husband means she divorced this man child and has a supportive partner now.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT