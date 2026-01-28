Woman Gives Birth In Friends’ Car, Left Confused After They Start Ignoring Her

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Pregnancy is full of surprises, and sometimes things just don’t go the way you plan. For some women, labor can go from feeling a bit uncomfortable to “my water just broke” in what feels like seconds.
Then there are other possibilities that you don’t account for — maybe your partner isn’t around, and maybe you don’t even think to call an ambulance because, well, who expects it to happen so suddenly.
You’d think moments like these would bring people closer and show the best of friendship and community. But a woman was in for a surprise when she unexpectedly went into labor and gave birth in her friend’s car on the way to the hospital.
But soon after the incident, the friend cut ties with her blaming her for damaging the car.
A woman unexpectedly went into labor in her friend’s car
Pregnant woman in car experiencing labor pains, showing distress during an unexpected birth in friends' vehicle.
Giving birth outside a hospital is rare, but it does happen. There’s even a name for it — “born before arrival,” or BBA for short, for any baby delivery that happens before a woman reaches a hospital, a birth center, or her planned homebirth with a midwife.
It can be either at home, in a public place, or in a car or ambulance while the mother is on the way to hospital.
In the past month alone, there have been several news stories from around the world — a woman gave birth beside a highway during a winter storm in Pittsburgh just two days ago. Last month, a woman delivered her baby inside a driverless Waymo taxi in San Francisco.
Labor can speed up faster than anyone expects, and sometimes women don’t have the time to get to a hospital.
Living far from a hospital, being alone, or even just misjudging the timing can become a life-changing emergency.
Research shows that about 0.5 % of all births in the UK are unplanned out‑of‑hospital deliveries, where the birth happens without a qualified midwife or obstetrician present.
Not every BBA comes with major risks, but there can be complications. Babies born outside a hospital are more likely to be premature or have a lower birth weight, which is why stories of healthy babies after a car birth should be all the more celebrated.
“One of the primary risks, for the baby, is hypothermia. This occurs when the baby’s temperature drops below 36.5°C. Newborns lose body heat quickly; BBAs can also occur in the car or outside, where it isn’t possible to create any kind of warm environment for the baby to be born into,” says Dr Laura Goodwin, an associate professor in Emergency Care, at UWE Bristol.
Her team is working to understand which women are most at risk of giving birth before arriving at hospital, and how best to make the situation easier and safer for them.
Support during a medical emergency can make it feel a lot less overwhelming
In unexpected births, friends, family, and even bystanders often play an important role — they might help with practical things, like driving you to the hospital, keeping the space safe if you accidently go into delivery, or making sure emergency services know what’s going on.
They can also offer emotional support and help you remain calm.
In the Reddit story, the woman went into labor while her partner was away — this wasn’t anyone’s fault because sometimes emergencies happen despite everyone’s best intentions.
What’s needed in situations like this is empathy and understanding, even after the delivery. Instead of getting angry about the car, showing care and compassion would have helped everyone navigate an intense moment together.
The woman answered some questions asked by readers
Woman gives birth in friends' car, left confused as friends start ignoring her after the incident.
Commenters discuss a woman confused after giving birth in friends’ car, focusing on relationship and social dynamics.
Reddit user sharing concerns about car seat damage caused by body fluids after woman gives birth in friend's car.
Reddit conversation about woman giving birth in friends' car and feeling confused after friends start ignoring her.
Reddit comments discussing a woman giving birth in a friend’s car and the aftermath of being ignored by them.
Woman gives birth in friends’ car, feeling confused as friends start ignoring her after the event.
Reddit comments discussing a woman giving birth in friends' car and dealing with confusion after being ignored.
Some people shared their own experiences and advice with her
Text post discussing the challenges of giving birth in a car, including the mess and need for forensic cleaning services.
Woman gives birth in friends' car, feeling confused and ignored after their sudden silence following the event.
Comment about woman giving birth in friends' car, sharing confusion after friends start ignoring her during the event
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman giving birth in a friend's car and being ignored afterward.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing confusion about a woman who gives birth in friends' car and gets ignored.
Comment discussing woman giving birth in friends' car and feeling confused as friends begin ignoring her afterward.
Comment discussing biohazard concerns and seat replacement costs due to body fluid damage in a vehicle after birth in a friend's car.
Comment discussing a woman giving birth in friends' car and the emotional trauma causing friends to ignore her afterwards.
Comment discussing damage to a car after a woman gives birth in friends' car and is later ignored by them.
Text conversation screenshot discussing the cost and implications of cleaning a biohazard mess after a woman gives birth in friends' car.
Woman gives birth in friends car, feeling confused and ignored after the unexpected event inside the vehicle.
Text discussing reactions after a woman gives birth in friends' car and the friends begin ignoring her.
Text post discussing the inconvenience and cost after a woman gives birth in friends' car and they start ignoring her.
Comment discussing a woman giving birth in friends' car and the confusion after being ignored by them.
Comment by user Successful-Ball-7293, expressing shock at the thread and its comments with casual tone.
Comment discussing trauma related to witnessing women give birth and understanding the emotional impact on friends.
Screenshot of a comment questioning unexpected labor at 38 weeks related to a woman giving birth in friends' car story.
Woman gives birth in friends' car, feeling confused as they start ignoring her after the event.
Comment criticizing a woman for giving birth in friends’ car and feeling confused after they start ignoring her.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the challenges after a woman gives birth in friends' car and is ignored.
Comments poured in with different opinions on the issue
Comment text on a white background saying Sounds like you owe them a new car.
Comment about amniotic fluid smell from a user sharing advice on seat and carpet cleaning after birth in a car.
Comment discussing cleaning and compensation concerns after a woman gives birth in friends' car and faces confusion.
Woman gives birth in friends' car, left confused after friends start ignoring her post-delivery incident.
Comment discussing misunderstandings and controlling behavior after woman gives birth in friends' car, feeling ignored and stressed.
Comment discussing a man’s car damage and financial conflict after a woman gives birth in friends’ car, causing tension.
Woman giving birth in friends' car, looking confused as friends begin to ignore her after the event.
Woman giving birth in friends' car looking confused as friends start ignoring her after childbirth.
Comment discussing mental strain and financial concerns after a woman gives birth in friends' car and is ignored.
Comment text on a white background discussing emotional impact of a woman giving birth in friends' car and subsequent confusion.
Comment about car detailing and cleaning blood and baby fluids after a woman gives birth in friends' car.
Woman gives birth in friends’ car, feeling confused and ignored after the unexpected event and their reaction.
Woman gives birth in friends' car, looking confused as friends start ignoring her after the event.
Woman giving birth in a car, looking confused as friends start ignoring her after the event.
Woman gives birth in friends car, feeling confused and ignored as they start avoiding her afterward.
Comment discussing the high cost of hospital births versus paying $5k for a full cleanout in the United States.
Text excerpt from a discussion highlighting confusion and emotional tension after a woman gives birth in friends' car.
Comment about woman giving birth in friends' car, expressing confusion after friends start ignoring her online.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
