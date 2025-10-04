“I Unknowingly Had Cancer For Ten Years, Only Being Diagnosed After I Gave Birth To It. AMA”
There's never a good time to find out you have cancer. But to find out you’ve had it for a decade? That's the shocking reality Reddit user SentientDumpsterBaby had to accept when she learned her uterine cancer had gone undetected.
The uterus is part of the female reproductive system and the place where a fetus develops during pregnancy. In this case, however, what emerged was not a baby but a tumor — one she jokingly “delivered” and even christened with a name: Sarcomaleigh.
After the whole ordeal ended, the Redditor launched an "Ask Me Anything" and answered people's biggest questions about her experience.
If your d.a. doctor was a male, change doctors. If your d.a. was female get her license noted with the hospital board and the medical board.
The fact that horrible discharge is considered "par for the course" is terrifying as a medical norm for female problems, and people need to stop this reproductive "control" garbage that dismisses women as liars. My FIRST vaginal exam they refused to believe I was a virgin. Hurt so incredibly bad, and they didn't even care, but I was diagnosed with PCOS and everyday for 40 years until I had an ablasion, I suffered the effects of it until a doctor finally ALLOWED me to have one.
No, you should definitely sue. We had one patient who sued and was awarded free healthcare for life at our hospital.
The doctor may have thought it was a prolapsed uterus or r****m. These are usually just pushed back in until the pt can get to surgery.
I am wondering if OP is a woman of color, since her medical care was abysmal, and it is well known that people of color do not receive very good medical care, especially in the south.
How to tell someone lives in the US? When you almost die because male Southern Drs would rather fob you off & blame you plus you are too poor for a fùcking ambulance. How, just HOW are the people of this country not rioting in the streets?!? I live in Australia & my 30yo niece has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer. Within 4 weeks of feeling a lump, she was having chemo. It was a bit of a struggle to get the diagnosis because of her age, but she perservered. She'll have about a year of treatments. How much is it costing? Not a cent, because we have a decent healthcare system & a government that isn't trying to take over anyone's bodily autonomy.
I had an exworkmate who got fobbed off years. Got told oh its just menopause etc, as her stomach got bigger and bigger. Eventually after about 5 years someone decided she needed a scan. Poof 10 pound benign tumor was removed.
Ok, this is fascinating and I want to read more answers when though I don’t exactly have specific questions
