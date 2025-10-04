ADVERTISEMENT

There's never a good time to find out you have cancer. But to find out you’ve had it for a decade? That's the shocking reality Reddit user SentientDumpsterBaby had to accept when she learned her uterine cancer had gone undetected.

The uterus is part of the female reproductive system and the place where a fetus develops during pregnancy. In this case, however, what emerged was not a baby but a tumor — one she jokingly “delivered” and even christened with a name: Sarcomaleigh.

After the whole ordeal ended, the Redditor launched an "Ask Me Anything" and answered people's biggest questions about her experience.

Reddit user discusses giving birth to a tumor, undergoing hysterectomy, and cancer treatment decisions.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead.

    Reddit conversation about a woman misdiagnosed by doctors, sharing her experience with a tumor instead of pregnancy.

    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you're a better women than me! i would have ripped their balls off!!😠😠😠

    Woman shares experience of giving birth to a tumor, describing labor, symptoms, and recovery in detail.

    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your d.a. doctor was a male, change doctors. If your d.a. was female get her license noted with the hospital board and the medical board.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead.

    Reddit conversation discussing the difference between affording holidays and unexpected ambulance costs.

    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    good for you..screw the morons who tried to humiliate you.

    Reddit user discusses unusual symptoms while thinking she's pregnant, later discovering she gave birth to a tumor instead.

    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that horrible discharge is considered "par for the course" is terrifying as a medical norm for female problems, and people need to stop this reproductive "control" garbage that dismisses women as liars. My FIRST vaginal exam they refused to believe I was a virgin. Hurt so incredibly bad, and they didn't even care, but I was diagnosed with PCOS and everyday for 40 years until I had an ablasion, I suffered the effects of it until a doctor finally ALLOWED me to have one.

    Reddit conversation about a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor, discussing ultrasounds and diagnosis.

    User asking and answering 40 questions about symptoms and recovery after giving birth to a tumor instead of a baby.

    Reddit conversation about woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor, discussing medical and legal concerns.

    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, you should definitely sue. We had one patient who sued and was awarded free healthcare for life at our hospital.

    Woman thinks she's pregnant but gives birth to a tumor instead, describing medical journey and diagnosis of sarcomaleigh.

    Reddit user discusses emergency surgery after thinking she's pregnant before giving birth to a tumor.

    Reddit user discusses woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor, sharing emotional coping and therapy.

    Reddit user explains confusion after thinking she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor at age 26 in a medical discussion thread.

    Reddit user asks about disease name, OP replies tumor is rare NTRK-rearranged spindle cell sarcoma cancer.

    Reddit user describes feeling better after tumor removal, with improved urinary symptoms and energy, addressing post-tumor effects.

    Reddit user shares experience of birthing a tumor instead of pregnancy and discusses physical and mental recovery.

    Reddit conversation about woman thinking she's pregnant but gives birth to a tumor, describing symptoms and disbelief about pregnancy.

    Reddit user explains normal pap smears despite tumor prolapse and rare uterine cancer symptoms and growth theory.

    Reddit conversation about a woman’s health journey with a tumor mistaken for pregnancy, discussing healing and empowerment.

    Reddit conversation about a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead.

    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The doctor may have thought it was a prolapsed uterus or r****m. These are usually just pushed back in until the pt can get to surgery.

    Reddit conversation about a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead, discussing pelvic ultrasound.

    Reddit user discussing high medical costs after giving birth to a tumor instead of a baby.

    Reddit users discuss a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor, addressing hysterectomy and cancer.

    Reddit user shares experience of thinking she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor, answering community questions.

    Reddit user explains birthing a tumor instead of a baby, detailing diagnosis of rare malignant uterine tumor with NTRK rearrangement.

    Reddit conversation about cancer symptoms starting in early teens, discussing tumor growth compressing bladder.

    Screenshot of a conversation about a woman thinking she was pregnant but giving birth to a tumor instead.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s immune system and tumor growth after thinking she was pregnant.

    Reddit user discusses experience with a missed tumor diagnosis after thinking she was pregnant, explaining symptom progression.

    Reddit comment exchange discussing the weight and impact of a tumor mistaken for pregnancy symptoms.

    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing uterine cancer, its rarity, detection challenges, and a survivor's story.

    Reddit user explains how she accidentally birthed a tumor, describing symptoms and possible causes in detail.

    Woman describes intense cramps and medical assistance when giving birth to a tumor instead of pregnancy contractions.

    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am wondering if OP is a woman of color, since her medical care was abysmal, and it is well known that people of color do not receive very good medical care, especially in the south.

    Reddit conversation showing a woman discussing her trauma after thinking she was pregnant but giving birth to a tumor instead.

    Online conversation showing a woman explaining she named the tumor Sarcomaleigh after a mistaken pregnancy diagnosis.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about zodiac signs with user comments on cancer and aquarius signs.

    Reddit user discusses tumor birth, clarifying no pregnancy, addressing common misconceptions and questions about the condition.

    Reddit conversation discussing the woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead.

    Reddit conversation about a woman who thought she was pregnant but gave birth to a tumor instead, answering questions.

