We all would love to live in a world that’s full of empathy, has no people with ill intentions, and things like that, you know, the perfect utopia. Sadly, our world is not like that. What’s even sadder is the fact that while some people try to change it, others just continue perpetuating toxic stuff and go about their day.

For example, there are stereotypes that everyone would be better off if they were bashed, but some folks keep continuing to spread them. Today’s post’s author ran into one of such people at the playground, where she was with her daughter. And let’s say, she was flabbergasted that people still believe this stuff.

If we want to live in an empathetic and friendly world, we each have to do our part for that to come true

Young girl playing in playground sandpit with toys, highlighting issues of bullying and gender discipline challenges.

Image credits: boonker / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For example, we should strive to avoid any harmful stereotypes and sayings like “boys will be boys”, which was recently heard by a mom in a playground

Young boy on a balance bike at the playground, highlighting issues of bullying and gender-based discipline refusal.

Image credits: anatoliy_gleb / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was spending time there with her daughter, when a boy came and started bothering her

Mother sitting on a park bench looking thoughtful, reflecting on son bullying at playground and gender discipline issues.

Image credits: Murat Ts. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He kept doing that, but his mom didn’t pay any attention

At some point, the girl’s parents lost their patience and called his mom out for ignorance, but she simply said that he acts this way because “he’s just being a boy”

One day, the OP was spending time at the playground with her 2‑year‑old daughter. The girl was piling some sticks on a small table, just playing in her own little world. Then, suddenly, a boy with his mom shows up.

That wouldn’t have been a problem if not for the boy’s behavior. Immediately upon arrival, he knocked all the girls’ sticks to the ground, and his mom didn’t pay attention to it. The original poster was willing to let this go; maybe it was just one misstep of his.

But such behavior kept happening – the boy threw the girl’s sticks once again. This time, his mom noticed it and told him he shouldn’t do that, but didn’t reprimand him seriously or anything. It happened again, but the mom didn’t say anything even then. So, the girl’s dad decided to step in and call the woman out on her ignorant behavior.

But she only responded with “Oh, he’s a boy, just being a boy.” This infuriated the OP – are we still using “boys will be boys” justification in the big 2025? Apparently, not everyone is aware of how harmful this phrase is.

Mother holding and kissing her young child outdoors, highlighting mom refuses to discipline son for bullying gender issue.

Image credits: marinasaprunova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

You see, it is used to describe the mischievous, competitive, or aggressive behavior that’s typically assigned to boys and men. But the thing is that by using this phrase, we perpetuate the stereotype that they can act and, in fact, should act this way.

The pressure for men to be aggressive and mischievous is not only dangerous to the people around, who might suffer from it, like the girl from the story, but to the men themselves, too. Essentially, any deviation from strong, emotionless stereotype can make men feel weak and not worthy of “the man’s” title. That can quickly manifest into even darker feelings and results.

That’s why the OP was infuriated when the boy’s mom used such a justification for his poor behavior. It not only impacted her daughter negatively, but it will definitely impact the boy in the long run as well. After all, we can’t expect to have an empathetic and friendly world if we don’t teach it to our kids.

Netizens under the OG post full-heartedly agreed with such a sentiment, but what about you? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!

The girl’s mom and netizens along with her were flabbergasted that people still use this harmful excuse in 2025

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying, blaming his gender instead.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying at the playground due to his gender.

Comment on parenting challenges where mom refuses to discipline son for bullying, citing his gender as reason.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother refusing to discipline her son for bullying, blaming it on his gender.

Comment highlighted in a forum discussing a mom refusing to discipline son for bullying a girl, blaming gender instead.

Reddit comment expressing anger about a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying at the playground.

Comment criticizing a parent who refuses to discipline son for bullying, linking behavior to male loneliness epidemic.

Comment on a forum post about a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying a girl, blaming his behavior on his gender.

Comment discussing a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying, blaming his behavior on his gender.

Text post about parenting challenges with boys and protecting them, discussing gender and bullying at playgrounds.

Comment discussing mom refusing to discipline son for bullying, blaming behavior on his gender at playground.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying, blaming his gender instead.

Screenshot of an online comment describing a parent refusing to discipline a bullying son, blaming behavior on his gender.

Text comment about teaching a daughter to say no and stop loudly, related to bullying and child discipline issues.

Comment stating boys must be held accountable for bullying actions instead of blaming their gender at the playground.

Text discussing a mom refusing to discipline her son for bullying a girl, blaming behavior on his gender.

Comment on Reddit discussing a mom refusing to discipline son for bullying a girl, blaming behavior on his gender.

Comment discussing a mother refusing to discipline her son for bullying at the playground, blaming his gender instead.

Comment on parenting and bullying, addressing refusal to discipline son and gender-based blame at the playground.