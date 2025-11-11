Mom Refuses To Discipline Son For Bullying A Girl At The Playground, Blames It On His Gender Instead
We all would love to live in a world that’s full of empathy, has no people with ill intentions, and things like that, you know, the perfect utopia. Sadly, our world is not like that. What’s even sadder is the fact that while some people try to change it, others just continue perpetuating toxic stuff and go about their day.
For example, there are stereotypes that everyone would be better off if they were bashed, but some folks keep continuing to spread them. Today’s post’s author ran into one of such people at the playground, where she was with her daughter. And let’s say, she was flabbergasted that people still believe this stuff.
More info: Reddit
If we want to live in an empathetic and friendly world, we each have to do our part for that to come true
Image credits: boonker / Freepik (not the actual photo)
For example, we should strive to avoid any harmful stereotypes and sayings like “boys will be boys”, which was recently heard by a mom in a playground
Image credits: anatoliy_gleb / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She was spending time there with her daughter, when a boy came and started bothering her
Image credits: Murat Ts. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
He kept doing that, but his mom didn’t pay any attention
At some point, the girl’s parents lost their patience and called his mom out for ignorance, but she simply said that he acts this way because “he’s just being a boy”
One day, the OP was spending time at the playground with her 2‑year‑old daughter. The girl was piling some sticks on a small table, just playing in her own little world. Then, suddenly, a boy with his mom shows up.
That wouldn’t have been a problem if not for the boy’s behavior. Immediately upon arrival, he knocked all the girls’ sticks to the ground, and his mom didn’t pay attention to it. The original poster was willing to let this go; maybe it was just one misstep of his.
But such behavior kept happening – the boy threw the girl’s sticks once again. This time, his mom noticed it and told him he shouldn’t do that, but didn’t reprimand him seriously or anything. It happened again, but the mom didn’t say anything even then. So, the girl’s dad decided to step in and call the woman out on her ignorant behavior.
But she only responded with “Oh, he’s a boy, just being a boy.” This infuriated the OP – are we still using “boys will be boys” justification in the big 2025? Apparently, not everyone is aware of how harmful this phrase is.
Image credits: marinasaprunova / Freepik (not the actual photo)
You see, it is used to describe the mischievous, competitive, or aggressive behavior that’s typically assigned to boys and men. But the thing is that by using this phrase, we perpetuate the stereotype that they can act and, in fact, should act this way.
The pressure for men to be aggressive and mischievous is not only dangerous to the people around, who might suffer from it, like the girl from the story, but to the men themselves, too. Essentially, any deviation from strong, emotionless stereotype can make men feel weak and not worthy of “the man’s” title. That can quickly manifest into even darker feelings and results.
That’s why the OP was infuriated when the boy’s mom used such a justification for his poor behavior. It not only impacted her daughter negatively, but it will definitely impact the boy in the long run as well. After all, we can’t expect to have an empathetic and friendly world if we don’t teach it to our kids.
Netizens under the OG post full-heartedly agreed with such a sentiment, but what about you? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!
The girl’s mom and netizens along with her were flabbergasted that people still use this harmful excuse in 2025
I'd respond "Actually he acts like a little sociopath that's headed for prison"
You know, those kinds of remarks along the "he's being mean because he likes you" are the exact reasons of why so many women stay with @busive and @ssholes boyfriends and husbands. So maybe let's stop saying this bullsh!t.
