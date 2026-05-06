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People divorce for many different reasons. The most popular are infidelity, money troubles, lack of communication, simply drifting apart, or a lack of commitment. Women are more likely to initiate divorce, as 70% of divorces in the U.S. are filed by women.

This woman filed for divorce too when she couldn’t stand her man-child husband anymore. For four years, she carried the household on her back while he was the breadwinner but had no interest in his own daughter. His mother enabled his behavior and didn’t make the wife’s life any easier. So, she packed up her things on Christmas Eve and left the divorce papers on his gaming desk.

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A woman had enough of her lazy husband and decided to file for divorce

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

At first, she named her self-proclaimed “boy mom” MIL as another culprit in the divorce

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Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Last_Climate_2159

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“I stupidly thought he’d change,” the woman admitted in the comments

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“Why do so many women marry men like this?” people asked rhetorically in the comment

As she planned her escape, the wife realized that the MIL wasn’t the root of the problem – the husband was

Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Last_Climate_2159

Commenters congratulated the woman on her successful escape