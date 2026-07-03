Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
In theory, your partner is supposed to be the person you can be most honest with. But in practice, it isn’t always as simple as it sounds. There are times when you know the truth will sting, and figuring out how to say it without breaking their heart can feel impossible.
One woman turned to Reddit for advice after realizing she’s grown repulsed by her boyfriend of 7 years. She still loves him, but his habits, appearance and lifestyle have changed so drastically that she can barely stand to be touched by him. Now she’s desperate to figure out how to bring it up.
Read the full story below.
After 7 years together, the woman has started feeling repulsed by her boyfriend
Image credits: garakta_studio / freepik (not the actual photo)
But she still loves him, so she’s turning to the internet in hopes of figuring out what to do
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SockPuppetOrSth
Readers were divided, with some urging her to leave and others saying she should give him a chance to change
It doesn't really matter how it happened, if you're repulsed by your partner, it's time to leave. It doesn't matter if it's shallow or justified or whatever. The same advice for if you're unhappy and your partner won't engage with you about it. The relationship is over, you need to make it official. And in this case specifically, he's not investing in the relationship, he's doesn't think of her, he isn't getting help for medical issues even where that's possible, she's miserable, it's past time to leave. If it helps to leave the possibility of getting back together if he addresses these things fine, but that's not likely.
It doesn't really matter how it happened, if you're repulsed by your partner, it's time to leave. It doesn't matter if it's shallow or justified or whatever. The same advice for if you're unhappy and your partner won't engage with you about it. The relationship is over, you need to make it official. And in this case specifically, he's not investing in the relationship, he's doesn't think of her, he isn't getting help for medical issues even where that's possible, she's miserable, it's past time to leave. If it helps to leave the possibility of getting back together if he addresses these things fine, but that's not likely.
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