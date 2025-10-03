Woman Is Done Being The “Bestie Bank” For Her Friend With 5 Kids And 4 Dads, Ends 10 Year Friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the “rock” for a friend in crisis is a badge of honor. You become their emergency contact, their listening ear, and often, their unofficial bank. You step up because that’s what friends do, and it feels good to be the person they can always count on. A heavy burden, but one you take on with pride.

But what happens when the crisis becomes their permanent state of being? One woman, after years of being the constant support system for her friend, finally received a piece of news that made her realize she had absolutely nothing left to give.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A friendship forged in crisis can be powerful, but sometimes one person is left carrying all the weight

Woman looking frustrated and tired, representing the stress of being the bestie bank for a friend with multiple kids and dads.

Share icon

Image credits: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman formed a deep bond with a friend who supported her through a brutal breakup, creating a decade-long friendship

Text post discussing ending a decade-long friendship over friend with 5 kids and 4 dads, addressing being a bestie bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a woman explaining the end of a long friendship with her friend who has five kids and multiple dads.

Text excerpt about a woman ending a 10-year friendship with a friend who has 5 kids and 4 dads.

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on friendship and support during depression with a mother of two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her friendship with a friend who has 5 kids and 4 dads.

Share icon

Text about woman ending a 10-year friendship after being the bestie bank for friend with five kids and four dads.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman ending a toxic relationship, highlighting control, possessiveness, and emotional abuse.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on unhealthy pseudo-relationships and poor choices in a revolving door cycle.

Share icon

Text about a woman supporting her friend with kids and finances, highlighting friendship and emotional labor themes.

Share icon

Two women sitting close, one holding a yellow flower, symbolizing the end of a friendship with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Share icon

Image credits: beyza yurtkuran / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, she became her friend’s sole financial and emotional support system through four children and endless drama

Text excerpt showing a woman sharing her experience of stepping up as bestie during challenging times.

Share icon

Alt text: Text about woman supporting friend with kids and ending long-term friendship after years of being the bestie bank

Share icon

Text excerpt about a woman ending a friendship after her friend’s erratic dating and multiple children with different dads.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman done being bestie bank for friend with 5 kids and 4 dads, ending a 10 year friendship over constant financial support.

Text excerpt about borrowing money from bestie bank, highlighting a woman done being the bestie bank for her friend.

Text excerpt discussing emotional and financial stability while supporting a friend who is a single mom with multiple kids.

Text image with a quote about being 6 years into a friendship, relating to a woman ending a long-term friendship.

Text excerpt about a woman discussing having her tubes tied after her fourth baby and doctors' appointments updates.

Woman feeling overwhelmed managing life with 4 kids and custody battle, highlighting strains on friendship and support limits

Share icon

Pregnant woman in bed with two young children, symbolizing a woman done being the bestie bank for friend with multiple kids.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The dramatic friend even caused the narrator’s husband to end a friendship from his own childhood

Text excerpt about a woman unable to afford life due to lack of child support from three fathers.

Text from a personal story about a friendship affected by kids and parenting, describing lack of time for girls nights or dinners out.

Text excerpt about a woman exhausted by a friend with many kids and multiple dads, ending a 10-year friendship.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining the one-sided friendship with her friend who has 5 kids and 4 dads.

Share icon

Text discussing a woman overwhelmed by caring for her friend’s multiple children and ending a decade-long friendship.

Text excerpt describing repeated relationship drama, manipulation, and gaslighting by a woman’s partner in ongoing conflicts.

Text excerpt detailing a woman’s experience with a friend involved in multiple pregnancy scares and drama.

Text about a woman ending a 10-year friendship over being the bestie bank for friend with children and multiple dads.

Text image showing the phrase My anxiety and blood pressure were through the roof, illustrating stress from friendship struggles.

Woman looking worried and biting nails, expressing emotions related to friendship and being a bestie bank.

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The announcement of a fifth pregnancy with a fourth father was the final, exhausting straw

Alt text: Woman ends 10 year friendship after feeling used as bestie bank by friend with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Woman ends 10 year friendship after being the bestie bank for her friend with 5 kids and 4 dads, feeling drained.

Text message describing a woman discussing ending a friendship due to her friend’s multiple pregnancies and complex family situation.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing frustration about her friend with five kids by four different dads, ending a long friendship.

Share icon

Text excerpt expressing a woman’s frustration and decision to end a long-term friendship after years of feeling used.

Share icon

Text showing a woman reflecting on ending a 10-year friendship due to drama, anxiety, and unpaid debts from her friend with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Share icon

Text about a woman reflecting on ending a 10-year friendship with a friend who has 5 kids and 4 dads.

Text describing helping a friend with applications, resumes, job calls, and relationship messages over ten years.

ALT text: Woman ends decade-long friendship after feeling used as bestie bank for friend with multiple kids and dads

Share icon

Image credits: Cold_Obligation1935

In a tearful, explosive phone call, she finally unleashed years of pent-up frustration and ended the friendship for good

This wasn’t just any friendship; it was forged in the fires of a “Chernobyl-level” breakup. The narrator, deep in depression, found a lifeline in her younger friend, who stepped up with food, a listening ear, and an emotional maturity far beyond her years. Their bond was deep and daily, a chosen family. The OP was there for the birth of her friend’s second child, cementing their supportive relationship.

But then, the friend’s own marriage imploded, and she entered a long line of quick-to-fizzle relationships. The OP shifted from the one being supported to the one doing all the supporting. She became a second mom to the kids, a financial safety net, and an emotional punching bag. She helped her friend through two more pregnancies with two different men, one of whom was her own husband’s childhood friend.

The dynamic devolved into a completely one-sided drain. The narrator became the “bestie bank,” constantly loaning money and providing for the kids while her friend, now with four children, couldn’t afford life. The friend talked about getting her tubes tied, but never did, instead having multiple “pregnancy scares” with a manipulative boyfriend. The friendship became nothing but constant, high-stakes drama.

The final straw came with a phone call: the friend announced she was pregnant with baby number five. The OP finally snapped, unleashing years of pent-up frustration in an explosive, tearful tirade, declaring she was “DONE.” Now, six months later, she’s free from the constant anxiety, but she’s wrestling with immense guilt for “abandoning” the friend she had to do everything for.

Two women having a serious conversation in a kitchen, reflecting tension over a complicated friendship and family issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s story is a textbook example of what mental health resources like The Better Normal describe as an emotionally draining friendship. These relationships are often deeply one-sided, leaving the “giver” feeling depleted, anxious, and responsible for the other person’s well-being. This is a role that is fundamentally unsustainable and a direct path to the burnout she experienced.

The friend’s repeated cycle of pregnancies with different, unsupportive partners isn’t just a series of poor choices; it’s a recognized social pattern. A study published in the National Library of Medicine on “multipartner fertility” found that women whose first child’s father is not involved are significantly more likely to have another child with a new partner.

This context suggests the friend was caught in a difficult cycle, but it also explains why the narrator felt trapped in an endless loop of predictable crises. She understandably realised it might be time to jump ship.

Despite her guilt, the narrator’s decision to walk away is strongly supported by clinical signs that a friendship has become toxic. As outlined by psychologist Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, red flags include a one-sided friendship feeling, a consistent feeling of being drained after interactions, and a pattern of manipulation or dishonesty. Ending this friendship was an act of self-preservation.

The internet fully backed OP’s decision, but do you think she was fair? Share your thoughts in our comment section!

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed she wasn’t abandoning a friend, but escaping a toxic, one-sided relationship

Comment discussing a woman ending her role as bestie bank for a friend with five kids and multiple dads.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing ending a decade-long friendship over being the bestie bank for a friend with many kids and dads.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about codependency and ending a friendship with a woman who has 5 kids and 4 dads.

Online discussion about a woman ending friendship over financial strain of her friend with 5 kids and multiple dads.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman ending a 10 year friendship due to being the bestie bank.

Online discussion about a woman ending a long friendship after being the bestie bank for a friend with multiple kids and dads.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a woman done being the bestie bank for her friend with five kids and four dads.

Reddit comments discussing a woman ending a 10-year friendship after feeling used as the bestie bank for a friend with 5 kids.

Reddit conversation about woman ending a 10 year friendship after being the bestie bank for friend with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman ending a friendship due to being a bestie bank for a friend with multiple kids and dads.

Reddit conversation about a woman ending a 10-year friendship after being the bestie bank for a friend with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Reddit conversation discussing a woman ending a 10-year friendship over being the bestie bank for a friend with five kids.

Comment discussing a woman ending a long friendship after feeling used by her friend with multiple kids and partners.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about ending a toxic friendship with a woman who has multiple kids and dads.

Reddit comments discussing a woman ending a decade-long friendship over being the bestie bank for a friend with 5 kids.

Reddit conversation about woman ending 10 year friendship after being bestie bank for friend with 5 kids and 4 dads.

Reddit discussion about a woman ending a 10-year friendship being done as bestie bank for friend with kids and dads.