Real friendships should withstand many uphill battles, especially something as trivial as a haircut.

Unfortunately for these two women, a haircut quickly became their friendship’s downfall, as their respect for one another was left in complete disarray following a major fall-out over a hairdo.

One of the former BFFs made the decision to cut the hair of the three-year-old daughter of her former companion during a playdate, leaving the said friend in a state of anger.

The ex-bestie alleged the little girl’s hair was in a bad condition, claiming: “It was pretty obvious it hadn’t been brushed in at least a week and the ends were all scraggly and dry,” as per The Mirror.

Talking to News.com.au’s Kidspot segment, the woman recalled: “So, over came Bella to hang out for a few hours with my three little ones. 

“I happened to notice that Bella was looking a tad, shall we say, scruffy… with her long hair looking more like a bird’s nest.”

The name of the woman’s former friend had been changed, as she explained that the little girl’s mother had had a busy week, making it hard to spend time brushing her hair.

She further claimed: “After about 20 minutes of intense wrestling with this mass of knots, I realized they weren’t going anywhere and little Bella was getting frustrated with the pulling. 

“So, I did what I do to my own kids every six weeks or so, and I got out my haircutting scissors and decided to trim the ends for her.”

The helpful mom went on to admit that she didn’t text her friend to inform her beforehand that she would be cutting her daughter’s locks.

She stated: “While Bella’s hair had transformed from a mangled mess of mid-back length hair to a super chic straight cut just below her shoulders (yes, turns out my scissors aimed a little higher than a trim if I’m being honest – a whole six inches or so actually…), her mum absolutely flipped out when I sent a message shortly after, just to say I had taken the opportunity to give her hair a snip.”

Upon understanding that her former friend’s reaction hadn’t been the positive one she had expected, the woman immediately called to apologize, in vain.

She said: “My livid friend asked me to send a photo and her response unfolded as such: ‘How dare you touch my baby daughter’s hair?! 

“‘She has never had a single haircut in her life. 

“‘I am her mother and I don’t even cut her hair!’.

“No, instead of a big thanks for fixing her little girl’s hair, I was being made to feel like a monster, someone who had intentionally damaged a child’s welfare – and more importantly, damaged the mother/daughter sacred bond between my friend and her precious little girl.”

Questioning her companion’s reaction, the confused woman inquired: “I truly am trying hard to understand here why this woman became so irate about an innocent haircut.”

She continued: “Long story short, (so to speak…) I ended up apologizing profusely for the error of my ways and although I believe she grossly overreacted, I realize I probably should have checked first.

“Because as it stands, I’ve now lost a friend (for the time being) and even if, or when she does finally let it go, and in a couple of months when her daughter’s hair grows back, or she realizes how much better the short version is, I’m not sure I really want to be close friends with someone who is so easily unhinged over something so superficial.”

The surprised friend went on to ask the readers whether a friendship shouldn’t be more important than a haircut, “and beyond that – shouldn’t her little girl’s self-confidence be the most important thing to her?”

