Woman Finds Out Her Boyfriend Built Their Entire Relationship On Lies, Claims He Was “Afraid Of Losing Her”

ADVERTISEMENT

When two people are starting to date, they might polish themselves a little to make a good impression. Maybe you downplay a flaw or maybe you exaggerate something positive. And regardless of what you think about it, I assume we can agree that up to a certain point this can be dismissed as harmless behavior. However, Reddit user Lejr321 believes her boyfriend has crossed that line.

In a post on the subreddit r/Relationships, the woman said she learned that instead of working from home like he claimed, he’s actually unemployed, in debt, and living off of his family without ever telling her. She said these lies have ruined her ability to trust him and is even wondering if it’s possible for their relationship to continue.

RELATED:

A woman listens intently as her boyfriend explains, revealing lies that built their relationship filled with fear.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text post about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies, fearing losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen describing a woman reflecting on time spent with her boyfriend in their relationship built on lies.

Text describing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies, afraid of losing her.

Text excerpt from a relationship story where a woman discovers her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Text discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Text excerpt describing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person hiding under blue and pink bedcovers, illustrating themes of relationship lies and fear of losing partner.

Image credits: Giulia Squillace / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman emphasizing honesty in relationships after finding out her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

Text excerpt showing a woman addressing lying issues in her relationship built on fear of losing her partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman reflecting on a boyfriend’s apology after discovering their relationship was built on lies.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her boyfriend’s effort and credit situation after renting a new place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman suspects her boyfriend built their relationship on lies after suspicious credit debt answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies out of fear of losing her.

Text about a woman questioning honesty in a young relationship, fearing lies and hidden truths about finances.

Woman dealing with boyfriend’s dishonesty, questioning if lies stem from depression or character flaws in relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Sad woman leaning on chair outdoors, reflecting on relationship built on lies and fear of losing her.

Image credits: Anna Stampfli / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s concerns about moving in with her boyfriend due to trust and financial issues.

Image credits: lejr321

ADVERTISEMENT

[more info]

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman dealing with her boyfriend’s repeated lying and relationship struggles.

Those who read what happened were skeptical about whether the couple could make it

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend lying about his employment status and mental health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum post discussing credit scores and debt, unrelated to woman finding out boyfriend built relationship on lies.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing relationship dealbreakers involving lies and financial responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing a boyfriend building a relationship on lies and trust issues in a partnership.

User comment discussing lies being a dealbreaker, mental health, and readiness for a relationship after discovering boyfriend built relationship on lies.

Comment explaining a boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies due to fear of losing her and mental health struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Screenshot of an online comment saying he's still lying to a woman after discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about a pathologic liar who built a relationship on lies and fear of losing the partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about lies in a relationship and questioning why someone isn’t leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a boyfriend lying and hiding debt, highlighting relationship trust issues.

Comment discussing how lying is not a symptom of depression in a relationship built on lies and fear of losing partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and his fear of losing her.

Text post listing reasons a boyfriend built a relationship on lies, showing issues like dishonesty and lack of trustworthiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman discovers boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies, claiming he was afraid of losing her.

Comment discussing a woman finding out her boyfriend lied about his job, highlighting relationship lies and trust issues.

Commenter advising to keep finances separate and ensure honesty to protect from a boyfriend’s lies in a troubled relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum post discussing concerns about a boyfriend’s lack of transparency in a relationship built on lies.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman finding out her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and fear of losing her.

Not long after her story went viral, the woman released an update on her relationship

Couple sitting on bed drinking coffee, woman looks happy while man appears to be explaining, relationship built on lies concept.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from woman revealing her boyfriend built their relationship on lies, coping with emotions and taking time apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing frustration over boyfriend’s daily lies and gaslighting, revealing a relationship built on deception.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing how her boyfriend was afraid of losing her during phone calls and an email.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their entire relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Text excerpt describing a woman confronting her boyfriend about lies and his fear of losing her in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman setting parameters for their relationship after discovering lies from her boyfriend afraid of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a text message revealing a man’s new job and his efforts on resume formatting and word play.

Text excerpt describing a woman's experience discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies while fearing losing her.

Text excerpt about therapy and depression, describing resistance to change and agreement after expressing emotional impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies, fearing losing her.

Woman confronting boyfriend about lies in their relationship, seated on bed during emotional conversation.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a woman and her boyfriend planning to move in, with mention of finances and lease concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a boyfriend showing concern during recovery and holding partner through anxiety in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a woman explaining how her boyfriend took care of her dogs and helped with Thanksgiving dinner.

Text showing a woman shares a story about a date night before discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt expressing hope for relationship improvement after discovering boyfriend built relationship on lies, fearing loss.

Text message showing update about boyfriend stopping lying and planning to get therapy when insurance starts.

Image credits: lejr321

ADVERTISEMENT

People were still unsure of what to make of it

Comments discussing trust issues after a woman discovers her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about rebuilding trust after a boyfriend built a relationship on lies due to fear of losing her.

Reddit user offers advice on maintaining a relationship after discovering boyfriend built it on lies out of fear.

Text conversation about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and his fear of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman discovers her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and fear of losing her.

Screenshot of a forum discussion where a woman finds out her boyfriend built their relationship on lies about finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and fear of losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment explaining gaslighting and trust issues in a relationship where deception causes confusion and doubt.

Comment discussing issues with lying habits and trust related to a boyfriend building a relationship on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing financial compatibility in relationships and the importance of honesty about finances early on.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing progress and commitment in a relationship with ongoing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman discovering her boyfriend built their relationship on lies and his fear of losing her.