Woman Realizes Her Ex Might Have Been Poisoning Her After Months Of Mysterious Illness And Weird Confession
Woman sitting on a couch looking sick and worried, holding her stomach and covering her mouth from nausea and illness.
Woman Realizes Her Ex Might Have Been Poisoning Her After Months Of Mysterious Illness And Weird Confession

It’s astonishing how love can seemingly rob people of the ability to notice relationship red flags. Many tend to overlook their partner’s worst traits, even if some instances can cause them significant harm. 

For this woman, the warning signs she failed to notice almost cost her her life. As the incidents worsened through time, only then did she realize that she may be in grave danger. Fortunately, she was able to wake up to the insanity that had been going on and got out just in time. 

Scroll down for this short yet unsettling story. 

    A woman nearly lost her life multiple times at the hands of her significant other

    Woman feeling sick and nauseous at home, illustrating symptoms of mysterious illness linked to possible poisoning by ex.

    Image credits:

    She revealed some of her experiences and how her partner may have been involved

    Text about a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her during months of mysterious illness and weird confession.

    Woman realizes ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and strange symptoms worsening.

    Alt text: Woman realizes ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and strange behavior patterns.

    Text describing a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and odd behaviors.

    Man cooking in modern kitchen, symbolizing a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her health.

    Image credits:

    However, her hunch was confirmed during a random conversation

    Text excerpt about a woman scared after a strange confession by her ex amid mysterious illness and poisoning fears.

    Text excerpt about woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her, mentioning foxglove poison and epilepsy risks.

    Alt text: Woman reflecting on recovering from mysterious illness after leaving toxic relationship involving possible poisoning.

    Image credits:

    People have valid enough reasons to remain in an unhealthy relationship

    The woman seemed to have overlooked the massive red flags and chose to stay with her partner, even when there were physical manifestations. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, the reasons are valid enough. 

    In her article for Psychology Today, she provided a few examples, including having invested a significant amount of time and energy in the relationship, as well as the subsequent fear of starting over. 

    Then, there’s the dangerous optimism that the partner could still change because you are holding onto the hope of their potential rather than who the actual person is. 

    “It’s similar to being really hungry and continuing to consume crumbs, hoping they will lead to an entire meal, resulting in you ultimately ending up hungry and dissatisfied,” she wrote. 

    The author may have held onto this optimism after seeing her partner try to do something nice for her when she asked for space. Unfortunately, she didn’t see it as a manipulative tactic at the time. 

    And by all accounts, the woman didn’t seem to seek help from her support system. According to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Marni Feuerman, this is a crucial step when trying to break off from a toxic relationship. 

    At the very least, a family member should be aware of what’s happening, but in cases where things could escalate into a life-threatening episode, Feuerman urges involving the authorities. 

    Whatever the author did to break away worked, and fortunately, she did so in the nick of time, before she could have been harmed more severely.

    Woman sitting with head down beside man, depicting suspicion and emotional distress after months of mysterious illness.

    Image credits:

    The woman provided an update as commenters were likewise shocked

    Text post from Sacred_Sage03 sharing an update about her ex admitting to shooting at her moms house with a BB gun.

    Text conversation showing emotional support as woman shares experience about toxic ex, hinting at poisoning and restraining order situation.

    Text conversation about symptoms and signs of poisonings, highlighting woman’s realization of possible poisoning by ex-partner.

    Text conversation discussing symptoms of poisoning with digitalis causing sepia vision and a woman realizing her ex may have been poisoning her.

    Reddit conversation about woman suspecting her ex of poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and weird confession.

    Screenshot of a forum conversation about suspicion of poisoning and advice on toxicology testing after mysterious illness.

    Woman discusses suspicion of ex poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and revealing weird confession in online comments.

    Forum conversation discussing a woman’s illness possibly linked to poisoning by her ex after mysterious symptoms.

    Reddit advice on detecting poison exposure through hair follicle tests after suspicion of poisoning by an ex-partner.

    Text message discussing concerns about poisoning, mysterious illness symptoms, and advice on testing for toxins to protect others.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after months of illness.

    Online discussion about a woman suspecting her ex of poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and strange confession

    Comment recommending trauma counseling and medical help for a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after mysterious illness.

    Woman suspects her ex of poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and strange confession in a troubled relationship.

    Woman reading shocking confession about ex possibly poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and suspicion.

    Reddit user shares story of woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and confession.

    Alt text: Woman reflects on mysterious illness and poisoning by ex, sharing story of survival and seeking closure online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after months of illness.

    Comment discussing a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and confession.

    Woman looking shocked and worried, realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after mysterious illness and confession.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying you are not crazy, relating to woman realizing ex might have been poisoning her.

    Comment text expressing relief and well wishes after a woman suspects her ex of poisoning her during a mysterious illness.

    Woman realizes ex might have been poisoning her after months of mysterious illness and strange symptoms including vision changes.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief, related to a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her after mysterious illness and confession.

    Screenshot of an online comment mentioning digoxin toxicity, related to a woman realizing her ex might have been poisoning her.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Justinas Keturka

