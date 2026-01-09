Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Appalled By Her Mom Who Enables Chauvinist Bro And Gaslights Her Instead, Family Drama Ensues
Woman appalled and frustrated, showing concern and contemplation amid family drama and gaslighting issues.
Woman Appalled By Her Mom Who Enables Chauvinist Bro And Gaslights Her Instead, Family Drama Ensues

If you go home for Christmas, you probably celebrate it with your family and relatives. And the thing about them, the bigger the family is, the more likely it is that there’s at least one person with whom you do not get along. Or at least don’t see eye to eye. 

For today’s OP, that person was her brother. Well, saying that they are not seeing eye to eye is kind of an underestimation – their whole worldviews are probably on different sides of a spectrum. And so, only one remark of his started a whole trail of family drama.

More info: Reddit

    During Christmas many of us are forced to spend time with relatives, who don’t see eye to eye with us

    Woman appalled by chauvinist brother and gaslighting mom, family drama at holiday dinner table.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For this story’s protagonist this relative was her brother, who recently came back from Japan

    Text excerpt from a family drama post showing a woman appalled by her mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her instead.

    Text describing family tension with woman appalled by mom enabling chauvinist brother, causing family drama and gaslighting.

    Text excerpt about a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and family drama ensuing.

    Text about a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, family drama unfolds.

    Text discussing a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, causing family drama.

    Text about family drama where woman is appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her instead.

    Text about woman appalled by chauvinist brother making rude jokes while mom enables and gaslights her, causing family drama.

    Woman in Santa hat looking appalled and contemplative near Christmas tree, depicting family drama and chauvinist bro issues.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The main problem with this man was that he has fully adopted the so-called “red-pill” ideology

    Text showing woman appalled by chauvinist brother while mom enables and gaslights her, sparking family drama and tension.

    Text excerpt showing a woman confronting her mom about chauvinist bro’s comments, sparking family drama.

    Text describing family conflict where a woman is gaslighted by her mom who enables chauvinist brother.

    Woman appalled by mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her, causing family drama and conflict.

    Text passage showing a woman appalled by her mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her instead, sparking family drama.

    Text on a white background describing family drama involving a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her.

    Woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, causing intense family drama and conflict.

    Woman appalled and frustrated, sitting on couch, expressing shock in a family drama involving chauvinist brother and gaslighting mom.

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His views slipped out during the Christmas dinner, when he dragged Americans for being “lazy”, when sister forgot to put knives on the desk

    Text image showing a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her during family drama.

    Text message conversation showing a woman appalled by her mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her.

    Text excerpt showing a woman discussing family drama involving a chauvinist brother and gaslighting by their mom.

    Text on white background about family history of avoiding issues and mother enabling chauvinist brother to keep peace.

    Woman appalled by mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her, sparking family drama and tension.

    Text on screen describing family drama after a woman’s chauvinist brother insults her and her mom gaslights her instead.

    Alt text: Woman upset with her mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her, sparking intense family drama.

    Image credits: Impressive-Pie9521

    The woman tried talking about her brother’s disrespect with their mom, but she just doubled down on his stance

    When the OP and her brother were about 10 years old, their family moved from the United Kingdom to the United States. While the author embraced her life here, it turned her brother into a red-pilled elitist. 

    He believes that white men are disadvantaged by diversity, that he can’t find a job because his female interviewers “don’t have the mind” for technical work, or that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Basically, a terrible situation. 

    His views were the thing that caused the main incident of this story. The OP had a Christmas party for her family. The woman spent hours preparing the meal, so the dinner could be as perfect as possible. Then, when setting the desk, she accidentally forgot to put down the knives. This made her brother comment, “Lazy Americans. Lazy Americans don’t use knives. Hahaha!” 

    This rubbed the original poster the wrong way. Knowing how much effort she put into this dinner, she couldn’t stand his rude jokes. So, she cursed at him, but everyone acted as if they didn’t hear her. 

    After the dinner, the OP went to talk to her mom about her brother, but she only doubled down on his comment. Yet, the main issue wasn’t even the comment itself (which was already problematic), but rather the brother’s disrespect towards his sister and her family.

    But her mom didn’t want to hear it – she kept gaslighting her daughter that she’s simply overreacting. She even lashed out at her husband for not leaving the matter alone. 

    Woman looking appalled and thoughtful, reflecting family drama involving chauvinist brother and gaslighting mom.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, basically, the mom was enabling the toxic behavior of her son. And let’s not jump around the bush, red-pill ideology is beyond problematic, as this story’s example shows. The term for it comes from the movie The Matrix (1999). In it, the character is given a choice between two pills: red (choosing to learn a difficult truth about reality) and blue (remaining in a comfortable, blissful illusion). 

    It was a concept that started as a metaphor in an action movie, but with time, it turned into a politically charged one. Now, the so-called red-pillers are imagining they’re choosing to be awakened to the truth, which typically is the nonsense the brother from the story spat. 

    And it keeps getting worse. Now, in some circles in these incel communities, the discourse of “black-pill” keeps popping up. They think that the person’s looks are completely genetically determined, and since, in their eyes, women choose intimate partners only based on that, that means that whether or not a person will be an incel is predetermined.

    They not only talk – they try to prove their truth with misreadings of scientific studies or even conducting their own “experiments”. Those who adopt this ideology can either just accept the reality that they’re an incel or try to change society, usually by advocating for mass violence and terror. 

    Well, as far as we know, the OP’s brother hasn’t gone this way – but if he keeps getting enabled, it’s rather possible that he might. As some netizens said – kicking the family out wouldn’t be the worst idea – after all, they just stomp over her boundaries of respect. 

    What do you think, was the woman over the line to call out her brother? Would you have done the same? 

    She started doubting if it was alright to call it out, but netizens assured her that it was

    Screenshot of an online discussion about family drama involving a woman appalled by her mom enabling a chauvinist brother and gaslighting.

    Text conversation showing a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, family drama unfolds.

    Woman appalled by mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, leading to intense family drama and conflict.

    Text comment on a social platform stating disapproval and advice about excluding chauvinist family members next year in family drama context.

    Woman appalled by mom who enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her, causing family drama and tension.

    Woman appalled by mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, causing intense family drama and conflict.

    Woman appalled by mom enabling chauvinist brother while family drama and gaslighting escalate in a tense home setting

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family drama involving a woman appalled by her mom enabling chauvinist brother.

    Woman upset with mom enabling chauvinist brother and gaslighting her, leading to intense family drama in a tense discussion.

    Alt text: Woman appalled by family drama as mom enables chauvinist brother and gaslights her instead in tense confrontation.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman appalled by her mom who enables chauvinist brother and family drama ensues.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    BP constantly posts (and reposts) "Durr America bad" stereotypes but lazy for not using knives? One of the weirdest ones I've ever heard.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
