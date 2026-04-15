Woman Accused Of Sleeping With Sister’s Fiancé Over A Coincidence, Can’t Change Family’s Mind
Cheating, however abhorrent it seems, is quite prevalent. Research shows that 34% of men and 24% of women admit to cheating in a past relationship. But how do you prove you’re not cheating when your sibling accuses you of betraying them with their partner?
That happened to this young woman who found herself having to come up with evidence that she didn’t sleep with her sister’s boyfriend. After finding out they were in the same hotel at the same time, the sister became convinced that they had cheated. Even when the woman presented her with the receipts that she didn’t, the sister still didn’t believe her, even turning their parents against her.
Two sisters have been at odds their whole lives, but their biggest drama involved one sister’s fiancé
Image credits: 9_fingers_/Envato (not the actual photo)
The sister became convinced that her sibling had slept with her fiancé because they both stayed in the same hotel at the same time
Image credits: tonodiaz/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Minute-Memory-6253
“I never saw him or knew he was there,” the woman wrote about the hotel coincidence
Commenters lamented how this was going to be hard to prove since it did look suspicious: “Pretty weird coincidence, to say the least”
The next day, the woman came back with an update after talking to her boyfriend and parents
Image credits: Look Studio/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Minute-Memory-6253
In the comments, she clarified that she volunteered to confront her boyfriend and confessed that things are not good with her parents
Many commenters saw the parents as the villains of this story: “You deserve better”
oh darn, that was long, I didn't have the patience in starting to read, maybe a tldr? 👍
oh darn, that was long, I didn't have the patience in starting to read, maybe a tldr? 👍
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