Reality star Savannah Miller revealed that she narrowly avoided a life-threatening infection after accidentally leaving a tampon inside her body for an entire month.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on Netflix’s The Circle, described the experience as “actually traumatizing” and said it could have ended in something far more serious than a health scare.

Two years ago, when she was in college, Savannah inserted a tampon to prevent any “spillage” from her period before heading to a bar with friends.

    Young woman in colorful outfit posing by a tree at dusk, related to story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

    However, the following day, she completely forgot she had used the menstrual product. “I forgot I put it in, and because there was no blood and the string had disappeared, I didn’t see it,” she told theNew York Post.

    A few days later, Savannah began experiencing symptoms, including a general sick feeling, itchiness, and a bad odor.

    “It smelled like a rat crawled inside of me while I was sleeping and d*ed,” she recalled.

    Young woman with surprised expression sharing her story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Image credits: TikTok / savannahcmiller

    Still, she assumed the odor was just an “old period” smell and kept inserting more tampons, likely pushing the first one farther up.

    The reality star was examined and tested for STDs at her campus clinic, but the results came back normal. 

    Hand holding a tampon by its string against a neutral background illustrating tampon left inside for a month story.

    Image credits: Freepik

    Her doctors initially linked the smell to BV (bacterial vaginosis), a common infection caused by an imbalance of the naturally occurring bacteria in the vag*na.

    “They thought it was just BV, but I knew there was no way people walked around with BV smelling like this,” Savannah said.

    Twitter user brit sharing a comment about a woman who accidentally left a tampon inside her for a month.

    Image credits: pashedmotatos

    At her third appointment, doctors found cotton particles in her urine sample and asked if she might have a tampon inside her.

    “I didn’t think so, but I was like, ‘Possibly?!” she said. “But I was desperate to make the smell go away.”

    Young woman sharing her story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: TikTok / savannahcmiller

    Ultimately, they managed to retrieve the tampon; Savannah said the doctor “had to fish it out of my ovaries,” and that it was “so far up in my cervix there was no shot I was gonna see it.”

    @savannahcmillerToo toxic for toxic shock syndrome I guess. Hopefully this lands on my 85% girl following

    ♬ I Forgot That You Existed – Taylor Swift

    She showed no symptoms of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) but was put on antibiotics as a precaution.

    TSS is a rare but serious condition linked to tampon use, caused by certain strains of bacteria.

    Tweet discussing how someone went a month without noticing a tampon left inside, highlighting a traumatizing experience.

    Image credits: PoonTheT_1000

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning the need to share a story about a woman leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Image credits: BraedenSorbo

    It occurs when toxins enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to severe organ damage or fatalities, according to theCleveland Clinic.

    When a tampon is used, Staphylococcus aureus bacteria may become trapped in the vag*na and enter the uterus via the cervix. Bacteria may grow on tampons, especially if they aren’t changed regularly or if a super-absorbent tampon is used during light menstrual flow.

    Woman smiling and holding small dog, representing story about woman accidentally leaving tampon inside for a month

    Image credits: The Circle Netflix

    According to theNHS, tampons should be changed every 4 to 6 hours to reduce health risks.

    Symptoms of TSS can include a sudden high fever, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, a rash resembling a bad sunburn, dizziness, low blood pressure, conjunctivitis, and peeling of the skin on the soles of your feet or palms.

    Illustration of female reproductive system showing a tampon left inside the uterus, highlighting tampon-related health risks.

    Image credits: Cleveland Clinic

    Savannah shared her experience on TikTok, jokingly captioning the clip “Too toxic for toxic shock syndrome I guess.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a woman accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month, sharing her traumatizing story.

    Image credits: washghost1

    @moxiehq how do tampons get forgotten? 😳 ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. #tampon#periodtips#periodtok#tss♬ original sound – MOXIE

    The reality star admitted her story may be “embarrassing,” but she hopes it serves as a reminder to practice proper hygiene during the menstrual cycle.

    In 2012, model Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs to tampon-related TSS.

    Young woman in an orange top sitting in a car, sharing her story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

    In 2023, Javon Johnson, a mother from Indiana, issued a warning after two of her daughters were hospitalized with sepsis caused by TSS infections.

    Her 21-year-old daughter, Devine, fell ill after using a “super-plus absorbency” tampon, as per The Post. Shortly after finishing her period, she developed flu-like symptoms and became unable to walk without assistance. A month later, her 17-year-old daughter, Jaya, received the same diagnosis.

    Woman holding a green thumbs-up sign, smiling in a colorful room, related to tampon left inside for a month story.

    Image credits: The Circle Netflix

    Young woman with long blonde hair posing indoors, sharing her traumatizing tampon story after leaving it inside for a month

    Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

    A doctor told Javon that her daughters’ infections were caused by the “higher potency chemicals” in super-plus absorbency tampons.

    In addition to changing tampons regularly, the Cleveland Clinic recommends using a tampon with the lowest absorbency required for your flow and using sanitary pads at night.

    Comment by Kara Melissa with her profile picture, sharing her reaction to a story about a woman accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Comment saying girl the smell with 192 likes, discussing a woman accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Comment from woman sharing her story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month and feeling scared.

    Comment from Mestela12 discussing personal tampon use with a partner in social media thread about tampon story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Heather saying Girl what, related to a tampon left inside for a month story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the tampon left inside for a month and related odor concerns.

    User comment by Peachykeen with text HOW ARE YOU ALIVEEEEEE in a social media thread.

    Comment from user kaylynn discussing body reactions and busy schedules related to leaving a tampon inside for a month incident.

    Comment by user lex on social media stating I don’t even know what to say, related to tampon left inside story.

    Comment by Gina, sharing a heartfelt message about beauty despite challenges, related to a tampon left inside for a month.

    Woman sharing her traumatizing story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside her for a month in a comment section.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying new fear unlocked, relating to a woman accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman sharing her traumatizing story after leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    A social media comment asking if the tampon string was visible after being left inside for a month.

    Screenshot of a TikToker commenting on her biggest fear related to accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Comment on social media by user Venamedusa saying Hmmm I’m girl delete with zero likes shown.

    Comment from woman sharing her traumatizing story about accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

    Comment discussing infection from leaving a tampon inside for a week, relating to tampon accident and health risks.

    Alt text: Woman sharing her experience of accidentally leaving a tampon inside near her cervix and needing help to remove it.

    Comment from a deleted user describing their experience with leaving a tampon inside for two months causing emotional distress.

    Comment by user y2kkams sharing a personal experience related to accidentally leaving a tampon inside for a month.

