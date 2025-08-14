ADVERTISEMENT

Reality star Savannah Miller revealed that she narrowly avoided a life-threatening infection after accidentally leaving a tampon inside her body for an entire month.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on Netflix’s The Circle, described the experience as “actually traumatizing” and said it could have ended in something far more serious than a health scare.

Two years ago, when she was in college, Savannah inserted a tampon to prevent any “spillage” from her period before heading to a bar with friends.

Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

However, the following day, she completely forgot she had used the menstrual product. “I forgot I put it in, and because there was no blood and the string had disappeared, I didn’t see it,” she told theNew York Post.

A few days later, Savannah began experiencing symptoms, including a general sick feeling, itchiness, and a bad odor.

“It smelled like a rat crawled inside of me while I was sleeping and d*ed,” she recalled.

Image credits: TikTok / savannahcmiller

Still, she assumed the odor was just an “old period” smell and kept inserting more tampons, likely pushing the first one farther up.

The reality star was examined and tested for STDs at her campus clinic, but the results came back normal.

Image credits: Freepik

Her doctors initially linked the smell to BV (bacterial vaginosis), a common infection caused by an imbalance of the naturally occurring bacteria in the vag*na.

“They thought it was just BV, but I knew there was no way people walked around with BV smelling like this,” Savannah said.

Image credits: pashedmotatos

At her third appointment, doctors found cotton particles in her urine sample and asked if she might have a tampon inside her.

“I didn’t think so, but I was like, ‘Possibly?!” she said. “But I was desperate to make the smell go away.”

Image credits: TikTok / savannahcmiller

Ultimately, they managed to retrieve the tampon; Savannah said the doctor “had to fish it out of my ovaries,” and that it was “so far up in my cervix there was no shot I was gonna see it.”

She showed no symptoms of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) but was put on antibiotics as a precaution.

TSS is a rare but serious condition linked to tampon use, caused by certain strains of bacteria.

Image credits: PoonTheT_1000

Image credits: BraedenSorbo

It occurs when toxins enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to severe organ damage or fatalities, according to theCleveland Clinic.

When a tampon is used, Staphylococcus aureus bacteria may become trapped in the vag*na and enter the uterus via the cervix. Bacteria may grow on tampons, especially if they aren’t changed regularly or if a super-absorbent tampon is used during light menstrual flow.

Image credits: The Circle Netflix

According to theNHS, tampons should be changed every 4 to 6 hours to reduce health risks.

Symptoms of TSS can include a sudden high fever, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, a rash resembling a bad sunburn, dizziness, low blood pressure, conjunctivitis, and peeling of the skin on the soles of your feet or palms.

Image credits: Cleveland Clinic

Savannah shared her experience on TikTok, jokingly captioning the clip “Too toxic for toxic shock syndrome I guess.”

Image credits: washghost1

The reality star admitted her story may be “embarrassing,” but she hopes it serves as a reminder to practice proper hygiene during the menstrual cycle.

In 2012, model Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs to tampon-related TSS.

Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

In 2023, Javon Johnson, a mother from Indiana, issued a warning after two of her daughters were hospitalized with sepsis caused by TSS infections.

Her 21-year-old daughter, Devine, fell ill after using a “super-plus absorbency” tampon, as per The Post. Shortly after finishing her period, she developed flu-like symptoms and became unable to walk without assistance. A month later, her 17-year-old daughter, Jaya, received the same diagnosis.

Image credits: The Circle Netflix

Image credits: Instagram / savannahcmiller

A doctor told Javon that her daughters’ infections were caused by the “higher potency chemicals” in super-plus absorbency tampons.

In addition to changing tampons regularly, the Cleveland Clinic recommends using a tampon with the lowest absorbency required for your flow and using sanitary pads at night.

People are confused, horrified, and even disgusted at this story

