Woman Abducted From Hospital At Just 8 Hours Old Still Calls Her Kidnapper Mom 27 Years Later
Woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old smiling with her kidnapper she still calls mom after 27 years in a car.
Crime, Society

Woman Abducted From Hospital At Just 8 Hours Old Still Calls Her Kidnapper Mom 27 Years Later

27 years ago, on July 10th, of 1998, one of the most notorious kidnappings in U.S. history took place.

A new mother named Shanara Mobley had just given birth to a baby girl.

Another woman, Gloria Williams, disguised as hospital staff, walked into the Jacksonville University Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, and walked out with Mobley’s baby.

Highlights
  • In 1998, Gloria Williams disguised as hospital staff and abducted newborn Kamiyah Mobley just 8 hours after birth in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Kamiyah, now 27, still refers to her kidnapper Gloria Williams as ‘mom’ and uses both her birth and given names on social media.

In 2017, after police solved the case, the victim said she still considered Gloria to be her mother.

Today, the victim goes by two names: Kamiyah Mobley, the one her birthmother gave her, and Alexis Manigo, the one Williams gave her.

Now, as she turns 27, the media and the internet are revisiting the case and all of its twists and turns.

    A woman wearing blue hospital scrubs walked into a hospital and stole a newborn baby

    Young woman with curled hair and decorative nails, representing a woman abducted from hospital who still calls her kidnapper mom.

    Image credits: k.queent.t.me / Instagram

    Young woman with bright blue hair in a white dress standing in a parking lot, representing woman abducted from hospital story.

    Image credits: k.queent.t.me / Instagram

    On July 10th, of 1998, Shanara Mobley, who was 15 or 16 at the time, gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named Shanara.

    Eight hours later, a woman named Gloria Williams, wearing blue hospital scrubs paid the mother a visit.

    According to media reports at the time, the woman told Shanara that her baby had a fever and needed to be checked. She took the baby out of the room, and never came back.

    Woman abducted from hospital as baby smiling with woman who she still calls mom in car selfie.

    Image credits: True Crime Trending / Facebook

    The kidnapping case became a national story, as the search for the woman who took the baby intensified.

    The hospital, now known as UF Health Jacksonville, changed their security protocols, and police followed thousands of tips to try to locate the missing baby.

    Eventually, Shanara sued the hospital and was awarded a $1.5 million settlement, according to WJTX TV in Jacksonville, Florida. She had three more children, reports say.

    Williams had had a miscarriage and was depressed at the time of the kidnapping

    Young woman abducted from hospital embraces her kidnapper who she still calls mom after 27 years.

    Image credits: Florida State Attorney Offices

    Comment from Laura Hobbs expressing concern about woman abducted from hospital as a baby and still calling kidnapper mom years later.

    The woman who took the child said she never meant to cause any harm. 

    In a story about Williams’ trial in 2018, CBS News reported that she had been in an abusive relationship and had just suffered a miscarriage.

    The story says Williams “didn’t go to the Jacksonville hospital the day of the abduction intending to kidnap a baby.”

    Infant abducted from hospital and composite sketch of woman 27 years later connected to kidnapper mom case.

    Image credits: True Crime Trending / Facebook

    “When Williams arrived at the maternity ward she said she was at first only looking at the babies and thinking about the child she lost,” the story says.

    The CBS story quotes Williams as saying she thought the child would make things better in regards to her violent partner, but it didn’t. 

    Williams ended the relationship and raised the baby, whom she had named Alexis, on her own. 

    Williams was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in jail, one year for every year the baby had been away from her birth parents.

    “My mother is no felon”: The victim at the center of it all supported Williams

    Woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old in orange inmate uniform during court hearing with lawyer present

    Image credits: First Coast News / YouTube

    Handwritten letter from woman abducted as a baby, expressing love and support for kidnapper mom 27 years later.

    Image credits: True Crime Trending / Facebook

    For Shanara Mobley, the incident represented the absolute worst nightmare a parent could think of. 

    Even after being reunited with her daughter, Shanara struggled to make amends with her.

    Man wearing white shirt with tears on his face, reflecting on woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old story.

    Image credits: abcnews

    The New York Post says Alexis stood by Williams during her trial, writing that Williams had “raised me with everything I needed and most of all everything I wanted. My mother is no felon. The ignorant ones won’t understand that.’’

    Today, Alexis has embraced her birth mother and her birth name, Kamiyah, as she has both names listed on her social media pages, and several photos with Shanara and her birth father, Craig Aiken. 

    At the time of her birth, Aiken was 19 and in jail because he had gotten a minor, Shanara, pregnant.  

    “Trapped in a waking nightmare”: Other mothers whose babies were kidnapped tell harrowing tales

    Young woman abducted from hospital and her kidnapper posing together outdoors smiling on a sunny day.

    Image credits: k.queent.t.me / Instagram

    As odd as it sounds, baby-kidnapping cases are not uncommon, with one of the most recent cases happening in New Zealand just last year.

    In that instance, Jessie Casson brought her three-day-old daughter, Nadine, to a hospital in Auckland for some tests.

    As she showered in her ensuite hospital room, the baby lay in her cot a few feet from her.  When she came out of the shower, her baby was gone.

    Casson described her initial feelings in an article in The Guardian: “I couldn’t breathe. It felt like ice-cold water had been poured over me.”

    Woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old poses outdoors with a man, both smiling and showing peace signs.

    Image credits: k.queent.t.me / Instagram

    Comment from Sharon Mole about a woman abducted as a baby who still calls her kidnapper mom after 27 years.

    “I felt trapped in a waking nightmare. I’d never felt fear like it. But I didn’t cry until 20 minutes later,” she continued.

    Police soon found Casson’s baby. She had been abducted by a woman who “was known to the staff – she lived locally and desperately wanted to have a child of her own.”

    Smiling woman outdoors with man, representing woman abducted from hospital who still calls kidnapper mom 27 years later.

    Image credits: Craig D Aiken / Facebook

    After her baby was returned, Casson said of the kidnapper: “I never hated her; I pitied her. She’d wanted a baby, not my baby specifically. But I was glad that a line had been drawn.”

     The kidnapper was later tried in court and pleaded guilty, The Guardian reported.

    Netizens remember the infamous kidnapping case that gripped the country  

    Comment on social media post stating someone is selfish for not respecting her real mother, related to woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old still calling kidnapper mom.

    Comment by Jon Rambo expressing strong opinion on woman abducting baby and consequences related to kidnapping case.

    Comment expressing a wish for the daughter to experience her real mother's struggle after being abducted from hospital as a baby.

    Facebook comment expressing shock over woman abducted from hospital as a newborn still calling kidnapper mom after 27 years.

    Comment by Don Kelley on child kidnapping, emphasizing the kidnapper’s imprisonment and family impact.

    Comment by Denise Berry expressing difficulty comprehending a crime related to woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old.

    Comment from Sandi Ferguson expressing sadness over a mother whose baby was abducted from hospital at 8 hours old.

    Comment expressing sympathy about woman abducted from hospital and still calling kidnapper mom 27 years later

    Comment explaining woman abducted from hospital as a baby still calls kidnapper mom after 27 years.

    Alt text: Comment expressing sadness over woman abducted from hospital at 8 hours old who still calls kidnapper mom 27 years later

    Comment from social media user expressing sympathy for woman abducted from hospital as a newborn and raised by kidnapper.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing compassion for the kidnapper in a woman abducted from hospital case.

    Alt text: Woman abducted from hospital as a newborn still calls her kidnapper mom 27 years later in a complex bond.

    Comment by Richard Warner expressing sympathy for a mother whose abducted baby still calls kidnapper mom after 27 years.

    Comment about woman abducted from hospital, discussing the emotional impact on biological mother and movie adaptation.

    Comment discussing a grieving mother’s love and destiny after a woman abducted from hospital still calls kidnapper mom.

    Comment by Rai Akers expressing condolences and stating there are no winners in the woman abducted from hospital case.

    Comment expressing sorrow and prayers for the biological mother of the woman abducted as a newborn calling kidnapper mom.

    Newborn baby
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's very sad, because for her her abductor is her mother, the one she grew up with. It must be hard for the birth parents and for her.

