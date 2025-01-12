ADVERTISEMENT

The world we live in is absolutely stunning! But it’s clear that we all need a reminder of just how awesome it is from time to time. When you’re stuck in your daily routine, constantly rushing everywhere, you can forget to slow down, look around, and appreciate the beauty that’s around you.

Luckily, there are some fascinating communities on the internet to give you a nudge to do just that. One of them is ‘Woah Dude,’ an online group that has millions of followers from around the globe who share surreal and mesmerizing photos and works of art. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best pics they’ve recently featured, from the sky and nature to architecture and more. Check them out below!

Bored Panda was interested in finding out how we can all take better night sky pictures, as well as how digital editing plays into a photographer's life, so we got in touch with Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna. He was kind enough to share his experience with us. Scroll down for his insights!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

View Of The Eclipse From An Airplane

View Of The Eclipse From An Airplane

xdel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"Photographing the night sky is not as easy as one might think. To take quality photos of the night sky, you really need a tripod to steady your camera. Setting your camera to a longer exposure will capture more stars as the longer the shutter is open, the more information your camera will capture and you'll see a greater result," photographer Dominic told Bored Panda.

"However, if you want to focus on a specific constellation in the stars, you might not want a super long exposure. It all depends on what you're going for. Using the surroundings to add depth to your images is another way to create meaningful and interesting images with the stars," he said.

"It almost seems commonplace now, but a band of the Milky Way Galaxy rising over a tree (or anything in nature) is always incredible to see. The stars are really amazing and we're blessed to be able to capture them in a way our cameras allow that our naked eye does not. Making sure you are in a dark area is beneficial to capturing the depth and the beauty of the night sky. I highly recommend this website to find the best dark site closest to you," he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Heavenly Pit, World's Deepest Sinkhole In China

    Heavenly Pit, World's Deepest Sinkhole In China

    catch22milo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    No Editing, Just Makeup

    No Editing, Just Makeup

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Dominic, the digital editing process and the end result is up to the user. "I am an advocate for shooting in the RAW camera format if your camera has the capabilities to do so. Most DSLR cameras will have this capability," he opened up about his personal approach.

    "By shooting in RAW, you give yourself the freedom to correct the exposure later and really fine-tune your images. Now, you should always try to have the correct focus when taking your photo in the first place, but sometimes you don't have that luxury; a harshly lit situation is a great example," he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I've said it before and I'll say it again and again, but as long as you are happy with the results in your photography or art, you can't go wrong. Staying true to yourself and your vision is the only right way to do things. The potential for a well-crafted image starts with the unedited image and the post-processing half of the photo is the fine tuning where you can really achieve the look you so please. Exposure, contrast, color, and depth are the things to focus on because with those, you can do so much."
    #4

    Haven’t Seen Anything Like It

    Haven’t Seen Anything Like It

    FittedMallard95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    MattCloudy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bringing A Son’s Imagination To Life

    Bringing A Son’s Imagination To Life

    Bartmania Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Surrealism, which the ‘Woah Dude’ community constantly makes references to, was an artistic and cultural movement that emerged in the early 1920s, from the Dada movement.

    In short, surrealism explored the depths of the human mind, hoping to tap into the unconscious mind and people’s dreams and fantasies.

    Generally, surrealist works of art feature dream-like imagery where people, environments, and objects are distorted and illogical. It’s jarring. It’s disorientating. It’s… mesmerizing, to say the least.

    From our personal perspective, we’re huge fans of Salvador Dalí’s work, and we can remember staring at his work with the melting clocks (‘The Persistence of Memory’) for ages. Other well-known surrealist artists include René Magritte (another fan favorite) and Joan Miró.
    #7

    Wisteria Trees In Japan

    Wisteria Trees In Japan

    mungoflago Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Skeleton Flower’s Petals Become Transparent When It Rains

    The Skeleton Flower’s Petals Become Transparent When It Rains

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Starfish

    This Starfish

    WonkyTelescope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re a photographer or artist who’s new to the craft, you might find it overwhelming and daunting to compete against everyone who’s already established an online presence. The internet is a bit of a double-edged sword here.

    On the one hand, it lowers the barrier to entry and gives everyone with a wifi or ethernet connection the ability to share their work with the world.

    On the flip side, there’s so much content and information online these days that it feels like whatever you post is being drowned in a sea of everything and anything.
    #10

    I Combined 12 Exposures To Capture The Sun's Corona During The Total Eclipse. I Did My Best To Capture How The Moment Actually Looked In The Sky

    I Combined 12 Exposures To Capture The Sun's Corona During The Total Eclipse. I Did My Best To Capture How The Moment Actually Looked In The Sky

    navidj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dumping Hot Tea At -40c

    Dumping Hot Tea At -40c

    LittleDank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    These Bags Of Water Are Statues Made Of Glass. By Dylan Martinez

    These Bags Of Water Are Statues Made Of Glass. By Dylan Martinez

    Yare_Daze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, you also have to consider the impact of generative AI. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a proponent or critic of AI tools, but you can’t deny that the internet has been flooded with low-quality ‘slop’ over the past couple of years. Your social media feed might be barely usable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And it can make actual photographers and artists frustrated that they have to compete for your attention against all of this. So, the question is, how can you stand out from the crowd?
    #13

    A Moss Covered Turtle Shell

    A Moss Covered Turtle Shell

    starstufft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Is A Painting By Leng Jun. His Art Is Considered The Most Realistic In The Whole World

    This Is A Painting By Leng Jun. His Art Is Considered The Most Realistic In The Whole World

    velvetpurgatory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Night Sky Petunia

    Night Sky Petunia

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There are no secret shortcuts to going viral. A lot of it is mainly luck. The things that you can control, however, are what you create, what your online presence is like, when you post, and how often you share your content. The key here is to be as authentic and passionate about your craft as you can.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Try to focus on developing your unique style and voice rather than worrying about your (lack of) followers and engagement. Keep it up for a long enough time and you’ll build a community of people around you who genuinely love your work. That’ll require discipline, persistence, and patience in spades. And don’t just create random content because you think it’ll be trendy.
    #16

    My Wife And I Rented A Glass Igloo In North Finland. This Was The View From Our Bed

    My Wife And I Rented A Glass Igloo In North Finland. This Was The View From Our Bed

    LittleFootDid911 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Color depends on what kind of atoms are being struck by electrons. Green is oxygen.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Surreal Puddle In A Parking Garage

    Surreal Puddle In A Parking Garage

    dickfromaccounting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    An Unaltered Picture Near The Fires Mendocino County, California

    An Unaltered Picture Near The Fires Mendocino County, California

    d0rkside0fthem00n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The ‘Woah Dude’ subreddit is incredibly popular. It was initially created way back in the autumn of 2009. Now, in early 2025, it boasts a jaw-dropping 4.2 million members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While size definitely isn’t everything, a community so large is typically an indication that the online group is doing something right. In this case, there’s a constant stream of high-quality images that look out of this world.
    #19

    Known As The Highway To Heaven - I-80 In Wyoming

    Known As The Highway To Heaven - I-80 In Wyoming

    gurudeep47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Car Waxing

    Car Waxing

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    All The Planets Aligned On Their Curve

    All The Planets Aligned On Their Curve

    Sir_Wheat_Thins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to the team of moderators who run ‘Woah Dude,’ the photos are meant to be mesmerizing, reality-distorting, hypnotic, surreal, absurd, and all-around strange. “Think of the bizarre, erratic, and psychedelic nature of Adult Swim. Or the wondrous, mind-expanding, awe-inspiring nature of Carl Sagan's Cosmos. Or even the reality-distorting, confusing, mind-fucking nature of Eternal Darkness for GameCube. We're all of that,” the mods explain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Generally, the photos and images shared by the members of ‘Woah Dude’ feature vivid colors, intense patterns, complex geometry, recursion, fractals, hyperrealism, abstract art, and extreme perspective. Alongside actual photos of nature and space, you’ll find macrophotography, electron micrography, scientific visualizations, and altered reality video clips, as well as art.
    #22

    This Was Drawn With Colored Pencils

    This Was Drawn With Colored Pencils

    roadtrip-ne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    This Mask From A Fashion Show In Paris

    This Mask From A Fashion Show In Paris

    commentcontroversial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Non Overlapping Trees

    Non Overlapping Trees

    Aeogor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If it’s weird, absurd, or paradoxical, it probably has a place in the group. However, the mods point out that you shouldn’t just post content that literally makes you go, ‘Woah Dude.’ For instance, people with rare talents doing stunts might be cool, but they’re not mesmerizing enough.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Is Not Photo Shopped

    This Is Not Photo Shopped

    RiCriostoir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    This Picture Will Fade Away If You Stare At It (May Take A Minute)

    This Picture Will Fade Away If You Stare At It (May Take A Minute)

    NightBreeze13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Did An Audible "Woah" After I Saw This View IRL For The First Time

    Did An Audible "Woah" After I Saw This View IRL For The First Time

    teemusphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There’s a big focus on quality in the sub, which explains why the group has maintained its popularity for such a long time. The members of the community are encouraged to be as descriptive as they can in their post titles.

    Meanwhile, if your content can trigger epilepsy or ‘bad vibes,’ you should take the time to note this. Reposts and low-effort posts are to be avoided, as is so-called ‘freebooting.’ In short, everyone’s encouraged to be transparent and credit the original sources.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    "Shirtception" - My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We're Now At Level 5

    "Shirtception" - My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We're Now At Level 5

    GeorgieWashington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Long Exposure Thunderstorm In Colorado

    Long Exposure Thunderstorm In Colorado

    -N3ptun3- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Is Just A Photograph

    This Is Just A Photograph

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d love to hear your thoughts on the pics we’ve featured here today, Pandas. Which ones caught your attention the most? Were there any that genuinely made you do a double-take? Which ones were so mesmerizing or surreal that you didn’t want to look away? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

    If you have a moment, share your thoughts. Meanwhile, feel free to share the most surreal photos you’ve ever taken in the comment section at the very bottom of this post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    24 Hours A Single Photo

    24 Hours A Single Photo

    MrSquirly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Shoreline In Broome, Western Australia

    Shoreline In Broome, Western Australia

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Believe It Or Not, This Painting Is Completely Made Off Them Cr*ppy Brushes From Ms Paint. Credit: (Youtube) @christianyoungart

    Believe It Or Not, This Painting Is Completely Made Off Them Cr*ppy Brushes From Ms Paint. Credit: (Youtube) @christianyoungart

    Dangerous_Fix_9186 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Mind Has Been Struggling To Process This

    My Mind Has Been Struggling To Process This

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Insides Of This Cabbage Look Like A Portal To Another Reality

    The Insides Of This Cabbage Look Like A Portal To Another Reality

    DesperateAsk7091 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I’m A Native Mayan Artisan In Mexico, I Made This Wooden Kukulkan Sculpture. (Also Known As Quetzalcoatl) This Artform Is Native In My Country

    I’m A Native Mayan Artisan In Mexico, I Made This Wooden Kukulkan Sculpture. (Also Known As Quetzalcoatl) This Artform Is Native In My Country

    Mexiart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    You've Seen The Northern Lights So I Thought I'd Show You My View Of The Southern Lights Over The Past Year

    You've Seen The Northern Lights So I Thought I'd Show You My View Of The Southern Lights Over The Past Year

    ThatAstroGuyNZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Coloured By Nature, By Faye Hallida

    Coloured By Nature, By Faye Hallida

    GallowBoob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Hyper-Realistic Paintings Of Small Town America By Rod Penner

    Hyper-Realistic Paintings Of Small Town America By Rod Penner

    Xenomorph02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Gaze Upon All Of Mercury For The First Time Ever

    Gaze Upon All Of Mercury For The First Time Ever

    treevarg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Photojournalist Here: Photo I Took Last Summer In Downtown Atlanta

    Photojournalist Here: Photo I Took Last Summer In Downtown Atlanta

    Significant_Equal_22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Paint The World

    Paint The World

    d*ckfromaccounting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Perfectly Aligned Cloud

    Perfectly Aligned Cloud

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Snowy Bridge In Germany

    Snowy Bridge In Germany

    MichaelRahmani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Sendai Daikannon, One Of The Tallest Statues In The World

    Sendai Daikannon, One Of The Tallest Statues In The World

    DrFetusRN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Mt. Rainier Casting A Shadow During A Sunset

    Mt. Rainier Casting A Shadow During A Sunset

    starstufft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Painting Of Jesus I Saw In A Church

    This Painting Of Jesus I Saw In A Church

    rot_goblin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    The Way The Road Separates The Color Of The Trees

    The Way The Road Separates The Color Of The Trees

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    This Camera Effect

    This Camera Effect

    qperX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I Leaned Over The Roof Of A Skyscraper To Capture This Reflection Of NYC

    I Leaned Over The Roof Of A Skyscraper To Capture This Reflection Of NYC

    navidj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m getting a pit in my stomach right now, even though that’s really cool to see!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    This Is A Flat Floor

    This Is A Flat Floor

    Krusader67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Picture I Made That Seems Out Of Focus The Farther Away You Hold It From Your Face! What Do You Guys Think?

    Picture I Made That Seems Out Of Focus The Farther Away You Hold It From Your Face! What Do You Guys Think?

    TrevorShu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My Latest Artwork. Ink And Watercolors

    My Latest Artwork. Ink And Watercolors

    dec-art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Never Cease To Amaze

    Never Cease To Amaze

    Andope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Am Recreating My Dreams In 3D

    I Am Recreating My Dreams In 3D

    Objectalone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Aerial View Of New Delhi, India

    Aerial View Of New Delhi, India

    aspiring_dev1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The Light At The End Of The Wave

    The Light At The End Of The Wave

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I’ve Been Having Fun Doing Glitchy Makeup Looks Lately

    I’ve Been Having Fun Doing Glitchy Makeup Looks Lately

    hahaohf*ck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Nature's Color Palette Is Incredible

    Nature's Color Palette Is Incredible

    swiet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    This Bale Of Hay Looks Like A Hole In The Ground

    This Bale Of Hay Looks Like A Hole In The Ground

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Groovy Sunlight Through The Prismatic Window Film

    Groovy Sunlight Through The Prismatic Window Film

    Christianhbk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Hala Fruit

    Hala Fruit

    PR3DA7oR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Giant Amethyst Geode

    Giant Amethyst Geode

    Keeganxvx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    You Liked My Other Mask, Figured I Should Share My More Impressive Art

    You Liked My Other Mask, Figured I Should Share My More Impressive Art

    danschaubdesigns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Rice Field Looks Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    Rice Field Looks Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    I Just Biked Across The Peruvian Andes

    I Just Biked Across The Peruvian Andes

    donivanberube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    This Coca-Cola Can Is Not Red

    This Coca-Cola Can Is Not Red

    It is white. This is an example of simultaneous color contrast, a phenomenon that occurs when two adjacent colors influence one another, changing your perception of the colors. The cones in your eyes make it seem like it is pink. Cones give your eyes good color vision but can also play tricks with your brain, hence why from a distance, ie not zoomed in, the color appears pink and why you see the can of Coke as “red” even though there is no red in the image.
    Essentially, the way your eyes see color in the first place is by contrasting it with other colors.

    cheese1102 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    And Yes, It's Real

    And Yes, It's Real

    fishbethany Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    F-22 Making Vapes

    F-22 Making Vapes

    Rook8811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    My Attempt At Drawing What Depression Feel Like For Me

    My Attempt At Drawing What Depression Feel Like For Me

    Clementine_AJ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    High Anxiety. I Wanted To Create An Overwhelming Piece. This Took Me Over 100 Hours

    High Anxiety. I Wanted To Create An Overwhelming Piece. This Took Me Over 100 Hours

    AnthonyChristopher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger

    The Muscles Of A Fully Grown Male Tiger

    Ok-Professional- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Traditional Iranian Ceiling Architecture

    Traditional Iranian Ceiling Architecture

    shmerk_a_berl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Am In Awe Of This Man's Dedication To Never Learning French

    I Am In Awe Of This Man's Dedication To Never Learning French

    NineteenEighty9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Lake Drained Down Into The Aquifer In A Matter Of Days And Left These Cool Uniform Water Lines On The Trees

    Lake Drained Down Into The Aquifer In A Matter Of Days And Left These Cool Uniform Water Lines On The Trees

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    From Nature We Will Return

    From Nature We Will Return

    fishbethany Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    It's Been A While Since I Posted My Art In This Amazing Community, So Here I Am. "The Rest Of Faun". Hope You Like It

    It's Been A While Since I Posted My Art In This Amazing Community, So Here I Am. "The Rest Of Faun". Hope You Like It

    dec-art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Double Portal Mural I've Done This Summer

    Double Portal Mural I've Done This Summer

    sasha_q Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I've Been Drawing And Painting Some Goofy Characters Lately. Here's 20 Of Them

    I've Been Drawing And Painting Some Goofy Characters Lately. Here's 20 Of Them

    AnthonyChristopher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Warrior Goddess Made From Steel Stone And Stained Glass

    Warrior Goddess Made From Steel Stone And Stained Glass

    mccallistersculpture Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!