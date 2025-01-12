ADVERTISEMENT

The world we live in is absolutely stunning! But it’s clear that we all need a reminder of just how awesome it is from time to time. When you’re stuck in your daily routine, constantly rushing everywhere, you can forget to slow down, look around, and appreciate the beauty that’s around you.

Luckily, there are some fascinating communities on the internet to give you a nudge to do just that. One of them is ‘Woah Dude,’ an online group that has millions of followers from around the globe who share surreal and mesmerizing photos and works of art. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best pics they’ve recently featured, from the sky and nature to architecture and more. Check them out below!

Bored Panda was interested in finding out how we can all take better night sky pictures, as well as how digital editing plays into a photographer's life, so we got in touch with Ohio-based photographer Dominic Sberna. He was kind enough to share his experience with us. Scroll down for his insights!