Sometimes, less really is more, especially when it comes to making people laugh. The artist behind the comic series ‘Precious Barmore’ knows how to translate humor using only a minimal visual style – often just a sketchbook and simple doodles.

The cartoons we’d like to present you with today are filled with silly situations – sometimes absurd, other times surprisingly relatable for many of us. The series is also a great example for aspiring artists that perfection isn’t everything. If you have a great joke, a simple drawing can be enough to put it on paper and let others enjoy your sense of humor.

Scroll down and explore a wide selection of strips created by ‘Precious Barmore.’

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic panel from Precious Barmore showing a duck with dark humor about being addicted to quack for 6 years.

precious_barmore Report

    #2

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics page showing simple characters with a playful and silly juice request joke.

    precious_barmore Report

    #3

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with simple characters and silly jokes combining light and dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #4

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly joke about a chef and a compliment in a simple style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #5

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore featuring silly jokes and dark humor with a police character interacting with partygoers.

    precious_barmore Report

    #6

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing silly and dark humor with characters at the vet and a fluffy cat.

    precious_barmore Report

    #7

    Precious Barmore comic strip showing a talking candlestick and chair with silly jokes and dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #8

    Precious Barmore comic strip showing a cat and dog in a silly joke with a twist and subtle dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #9

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore comics showing a lion asking for help and a dark humor twist with a bear attack.

    precious_barmore Report

    #10

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore featuring silly jokes and dark humor with simple character drawings and dialogue.

    precious_barmore Report

    #11

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with simple characters sharing silly jokes and dark humor about flowers and attraction.

    precious_barmore Report

    #12

    Precious Barmore comic strip with simple characters sharing silly jokes and moments of dark humor in black and white style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #13

    Simple Precious Barmore comic strip showing characters with silly jokes and lighthearted humor in black and white sketches.

    precious_barmore Report

    #14

    Comic panel from Precious Barmore featuring silly jokes and dark humor with a character experiencing digestive discomfort.

    precious_barmore Report

    #15

    Precious Barmore comic with simple characters sharing dark humor and silly jokes about support and attitude.

    precious_barmore Report

    #16

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip with simple characters sharing a silly joke about anime and expressing dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #17

    Precious Barmore comic strip humor with simple drawings showing awkward and funny dialogue about expressing feelings.

    precious_barmore Report

    #18

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring silly jokes and dark humor about not knowing song lyrics.

    precious_barmore Report

    #19

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes and dark humor featuring simple characters and playful spelling humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #20

    Precious Barmore comic panels with simple characters sharing silly jokes and sometimes dark humor in hand-drawn style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #21

    Precious Barmore comic strip showing simple characters sharing cheeseburgers with silly and dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #22

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics page showing simple characters with silly and dark humor in a notebook sketchbook.

    precious_barmore Report

    #23

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing a character accidentally swallowing a gummy bear with silly humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #24

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with characters sharing silly jokes and a touch of dark humor about eating pizza.

    precious_barmore Report

    #25

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with a character joking about dislocating a knuckle and insurance coverage.

    precious_barmore Report

    #26

    Minimalist Precious Barmore comic strip showing characters discussing homeschooling with silly and dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #27

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes and dark humor featuring simple characters and playful scenes.

    precious_barmore Report

    #28

    Hand-drawn comic featuring ninjas fighting and dancing, showcasing precious barmore comics with silly jokes and humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #29

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring a cat and moon with silly jokes and subtle dark humor in simple black ink style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #30

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic showing a humorous STD testing text in a cartoon style on paper.

    precious_barmore Report

    #31

    Precious Barmore comic characters on a blue couch sharing silly and dark humor about emotional attachment.

    precious_barmore Report

    #32

    Black and white Precious Barmore comic strip showing two characters sharing silly and dark humor about a depressing song.

    precious_barmore Report

    #33

    Comic panel from Precious Barmore showing a fitting room joke blending silly and dark humor with simple character drawings.

    precious_barmore Report

    #34

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring a cat with glasses and silly, sometimes dark humor dialogue.

    precious_barmore Report

    #35

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic panel with silly and dark humor about a king wearing a crown on his face.

    precious_barmore Report

    #36

    Precious Barmore comic strip with simple characters, silly jokes, and dark humor featuring a cannonball and a puzzled officer.

    precious_barmore Report

    #37

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic panels with silly jokes featuring characters teasing each other in colorful hammocks.

    precious_barmore Report

    #38

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes and humorous characters in simple black and white style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #39

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring silly jokes and playful characters in a simple black and white style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #40

    Precious Barmore comics featuring simple characters sharing silly jokes and dark humor in a black and white sketch style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #41

    Comic from Precious Barmore showing characters with silly jokes and dark humor about childhood bullying and wedgies.

    precious_barmore Report

    #42

    Simple line art comic from Precious Barmore featuring silly humor and a quirky dialogue about squishing bread.

    precious_barmore Report

    #43

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with simple characters sharing silly jokes and playful dialogue about liking a butt.

    precious_barmore Report

    #44

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip with simple characters and dark humor about being single and out of women’s league.

    precious_barmore Report

    #45

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip featuring simple characters and silly humor with a red devil figure and zap effects.

    precious_barmore Report

    #46

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes with a cat named Fluffy and playful characters.

    precious_barmore Report

    #47

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring silly jokes and dark humor with simple characters and animals.

    precious_barmore Report

    #48

    Precious Barmore comic showing two simple characters with silly jokes and subtle dark humor in a hand-drawn style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #49

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic panels showing simple characters with silly jokes and dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #50

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring a breakup joke with silly and dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #51

    Minimalist Precious Barmore comic showing two characters with a stack of books, highlighting silly and dark humor in comics.

    precious_barmore Report

    #52

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with simple characters sharing silly jokes and dark humor in black ink on white paper.

    precious_barmore Report

    #53

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing simple characters in a humorous and sometimes dark interaction.

    precious_barmore Report

    #54

    Simple hand-drawn comics with silly jokes and dark humor from the Precious Barmore comic series.

    precious_barmore Report

    #55

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip with silly jokes and dark humor featuring simple characters and dialogue.

    precious_barmore Report

    #56

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with animals making sounds in a simple, humorous style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #57

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics with silly jokes featuring characters discussing turtlenecks in a humorous style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #58

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring characters with dark humor in a coffin scene and a clipboard conversation.

    precious_barmore Report

    #59

    Precious Barmore comic sketch showing a magical gingerbread man and a simple character in a minimalistic style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #60

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes with simple characters and humorous Shakespeare reference.

    precious_barmore Report

    #61

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing two characters in chairs with silly and dark humor dialogue.

    precious_barmore Report

    #62

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip featuring silly jokes with simple characters and a banana punchline.

    precious_barmore Report

    #63

    Precious Barmore comics showing a simple character humorously representing conscience with silly and dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #64

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring silly jokes with playful and dark humor elements in a notebook page.

    precious_barmore Report

    #65

    Two stick figure characters in a Precious Barmore comic exchange silly jokes while one hangs off a cliff edge.

    precious_barmore Report

    #66

    Comic from Precious Barmore showing simple characters sharing silly jokes with a touch of dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #67

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore showing silly jokes and dark humor with ghost and Halloween hot dog joke.

    precious_barmore Report

    #68

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes and dark humor featuring a talking goat and a simple character.

    precious_barmore Report

    #69

    Comic panel from Precious Barmore showing characters discussing feelings with a mix of silly and dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #70

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing two characters sharing a quirky kiss with silly jokes and light humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #71

    Comic from Precious Barmore showing simple characters with silly and dark humor jokes in a minimalistic style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #72

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes and dark humor about life and ice cream in a freezer.

    precious_barmore Report

    #73

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip featuring simple characters and silly jokes with dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #74

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip with simple characters sharing a funny and lighthearted moment in bed.

    precious_barmore Report

    #75

    Precious Barmore comic strip featuring simple characters with silly jokes and dark humor about a PhD and divorce.

    precious_barmore Report

    #76

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes and dark humor featuring simple characters in a social setting.

    precious_barmore Report

    #77

    Precious Barmore comic strip showing a humorous explanation of condescending through simple character drawings and dialogue.

    precious_barmore Report

    #78

    Comic from Precious Barmore showing simple characters sharing silly jokes and dark humor about life and habits.

    precious_barmore Report

    #79

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore featuring silly jokes and dark humor about the world and the sun.

    precious_barmore Report

    #80

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes and dark humor with a character saying let there be light.

    precious_barmore Report

    #81

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with simple characters and dark humor about moving too fast and feeling sad.

    precious_barmore Report

    #82

    Comic strip from Precious Barmore showing silly jokes and dark humor with characters drawing hands and high-fiving.

    precious_barmore Report

    #83

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip showing a character casting a humorous Patronus spell with dark humor elements.

    precious_barmore Report

    #84

    Simple hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes and dark humor in a notebook sketch style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #85

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring simple characters, silly jokes, and hints of dark humor in a minimal style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #86

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly jokes featuring quirky characters and playful dialogue in a notebook.

    precious_barmore Report

    #87

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip with silly jokes and dark humor in simple black and white style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #88

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic showing characters joking about high heels being painful but making a butt look great.

    precious_barmore Report

    #89

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic featuring silly jokes with simple characters in a minimalistic style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #90

    Comic panel from Precious Barmore featuring silly jokes and dark humor about a duck and a saltine cracker.

    precious_barmore Report

    #91

    Precious Barmore comic showing simple characters in rain, expressing deep emotions with a mix of silly and dark humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #92

    Comic page from Precious Barmore featuring a Juice Box Hero with sunglasses, a guitar, and playful, quirky humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #93

    Minimalist Precious Barmore comic with two simple characters exchanging silly and dark humor dialogue in black ink.

    precious_barmore Report

    #94

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring characters with silly jokes and subtle dark humor in a simple sketch style.

    precious_barmore Report

    #95

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics with simple characters sharing silly jokes and dark humor on a notebook page.

    precious_barmore Report

    #96

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic with silly and dark humor about finishing a favorite TV show.

    precious_barmore Report

    #97

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic strip shows silly jokes with dark humor and a hooded figure prediction.

    precious_barmore Report

    #98

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comic showing characters debating freeing weed from cages with silly humor.

    precious_barmore Report

    #99

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics strip with simple characters sharing silly and dark humor jokes in black ink on white paper.

    precious_barmore Report

    #100

    Hand-drawn Precious Barmore comics featuring simple characters with silly jokes and subtle dark humor in casual scenes.

    precious_barmore Report

