Sometimes, less really is more, especially when it comes to making people laugh. The artist behind the comic series ‘Precious Barmore’ knows how to translate humor using only a minimal visual style – often just a sketchbook and simple doodles.

The cartoons we’d like to present you with today are filled with silly situations – sometimes absurd, other times surprisingly relatable for many of us. The series is also a great example for aspiring artists that perfection isn’t everything. If you have a great joke, a simple drawing can be enough to put it on paper and let others enjoy your sense of humor.

Scroll down and explore a wide selection of strips created by ‘Precious Barmore.’

More info: Instagram