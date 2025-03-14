40 Hilariously Creative One-Panel Cartoons Filled With Absurd Situations, By Will Kiley Santino (New Pics)
Will Kiley Santino isn’t just a talented cartoonist—he’s also a stand-up comedian, bringing his sense of humor to both the stage and the page. Known for his one-panel comics, Will’s work tackles everything from history and mythology to the everyday absurdities of life.
Despite the simplicity of his one-panel style, Will’s comics are full of creativity. Whether it’s the way he plays with visuals or how he explores quirky ideas, his cartoons stand out for their wit. Today, we’re excited to share more of his latest work with you—get ready for a good laugh!
More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com | youtube.com | willsantino.com | patreon.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
According to Will Santino, his journey into cartooning began as a way to process grief during a difficult time in his life. Drawing became both an outlet and a source of comfort, allowing him to channel his emotions into something creative.
When it comes to developing ideas, Santino believes creativity thrives on curiosity. He describes his process as a constant cycle of input and output—reading fiction, exploring mythology, and even diving into Wikipedia rabbit holes to spark new concepts.
His sketchbook plays a vital role, where doodles and stray thoughts evolve into fully realized cartoons. For Santino, coming up with ideas is like having inside jokes with himself, seeing if they can be shared and understood by others. "It’s about having fun, too. Coming up with a good idea is fun."
Santino's artistic influences range from classic comics like Calvin and Hobbes to fantasy novel covers and historical artists such as M.C. Escher and Hieronymus Bosch. While these inspirations shape his detailed illustrations, his cartoons are more spontaneous, often completed in about 45 minutes—assuming he doesn’t get distracted by social media. His creative philosophy is simple: work even when you’re not inspired, but embrace the rare moments when inspiration strikes, as they bring a sense of excitement and flow.
"I’m a firm believer in working even when you don’t feel inspired, which I do pretty often. But when I do feel inspired? Man, that’s a great feeling. It’s kind of related to the flow state—I feel focused and uplifted and ideas connect and combine in a grand kaleidoscope of absurdity and novelty until all the world’s wonder and plunder and blunder dissolves into a grand unified theory of imagination."
"I’ve just always created, imagined, and invented. I was one of those kids who spent their afternoons swashbuckling in the sandbox and saving the world from invisible monsters. I find so much comfort and connection in reading fiction. I love novels, and I’m grateful to the people who write them. I like to share my stories in return. The cartoons were honestly kind of a surprising development in my career. I never planned or imagined becoming a cartoonist. It provides a release valve for the absurdity and silliness that builds up in my malfunctioning dream machine."
Despite the sometimes challenging and unpredictable nature of being an artist, Santino remains focused on creating work that feels authentic to him. He approaches his art with a sense of playfulness, not taking himself too seriously. His cartoons are a way to express the absurdity of life, and through his illustrations, he hopes to bring a smile or a moment of reflection to those who see them. Ultimately, his work is a reminder that art should be fun, full of curiosity, and always evolving.