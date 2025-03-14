ADVERTISEMENT

Will Kiley Santino isn’t just a talented cartoonist—he’s also a stand-up comedian, bringing his sense of humor to both the stage and the page. Known for his one-panel comics, Will’s work tackles everything from history and mythology to the everyday absurdities of life.

Despite the simplicity of his one-panel style, Will’s comics are full of creativity. Whether it’s the way he plays with visuals or how he explores quirky ideas, his cartoons stand out for their wit. Today, we’re excited to share more of his latest work with you—get ready for a good laugh!

