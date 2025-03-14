ADVERTISEMENT

Will Kiley Santino isn’t just a talented cartoonist—he’s also a stand-up comedian, bringing his sense of humor to both the stage and the page. Known for his one-panel comics, Will’s work tackles everything from history and mythology to the everyday absurdities of life.

Despite the simplicity of his one-panel style, Will’s comics are full of creativity. Whether it’s the way he plays with visuals or how he explores quirky ideas, his cartoons stand out for their wit. Today, we’re excited to share more of his latest work with you—get ready for a good laugh!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com | youtube.com | willsantino.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

Cartoon by Will Santino shows a cylinder introducing itself to a hole with the phrase "So this is me!"

will_santino_illustration

According to Will Santino, his journey into cartooning began as a way to process grief during a difficult time in his life. Drawing became both an outlet and a source of comfort, allowing him to channel his emotions into something creative.
    #2

    Noah reading a flood of emails from animals in a creative one-panel cartoon by Will Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #3

    Cartoon of a tic-tac-toe game requesting 'X' to turn its video on, humorously illustrating an absurd situation.

    will_santino_illustration

    When it comes to developing ideas, Santino believes creativity thrives on curiosity. He describes his process as a constant cycle of input and output—reading fiction, exploring mythology, and even diving into Wikipedia rabbit holes to spark new concepts.

    His sketchbook plays a vital role, where doodles and stray thoughts evolve into fully realized cartoons. For Santino, coming up with ideas is like having inside jokes with himself, seeing if they can be shared and understood by others. "It’s about having fun, too. Coming up with a good idea is fun."

    #4

    Paul Revere on a horse in a modern kitchen, enjoying a midnight snack, in a creative cartoon by Will Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #5

    Two beavers next to trees, pondering with a humorous text overlay. Creative one-panel cartoon by Will Kiley Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    Santino's artistic influences range from classic comics like Calvin and Hobbes to fantasy novel covers and historical artists such as M.C. Escher and Hieronymus Bosch. While these inspirations shape his detailed illustrations, his cartoons are more spontaneous, often completed in about 45 minutes—assuming he doesn’t get distracted by social media. His creative philosophy is simple: work even when you’re not inspired, but embrace the rare moments when inspiration strikes, as they bring a sense of excitement and flow.

    "I’m a firm believer in working even when you don’t feel inspired, which I do pretty often. But when I do feel inspired? Man, that’s a great feeling. It’s kind of related to the flow state—I feel focused and uplifted and ideas connect and combine in a grand kaleidoscope of absurdity and novelty until all the world’s wonder and plunder and blunder dissolves into a grand unified theory of imagination."

    #6

    Man happily drags recycling bin down sidewalk, amid absurd situation from one-panel cartoon by Will Kiley Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #7

    Cartoon by Will Santino shows a person excitedly greeting a duck, humorously calling it the inventor of tape.

    will_santino_illustration

    "I’ve just always created, imagined, and invented. I was one of those kids who spent their afternoons swashbuckling in the sandbox and saving the world from invisible monsters. I find so much comfort and connection in reading fiction. I love novels, and I’m grateful to the people who write them. I like to share my stories in return. The cartoons were honestly kind of a surprising development in my career. I never planned or imagined becoming a cartoonist. It provides a release valve for the absurdity and silliness that builds up in my malfunctioning dream machine."
    #8

    Knight calmly choosing podcast on phone while chaos ensues with a dragon attack in the background.

    will_santino_illustration

    #9

    Cartoon by Will Santino depicting a crowded ship with "Friendship" written above, illustrating an absurd situation.

    will_santino_illustration

    Despite the sometimes challenging and unpredictable nature of being an artist, Santino remains focused on creating work that feels authentic to him. He approaches his art with a sense of playfulness, not taking himself too seriously. His cartoons are a way to express the absurdity of life, and through his illustrations, he hopes to bring a smile or a moment of reflection to those who see them. Ultimately, his work is a reminder that art should be fun, full of curiosity, and always evolving.
    #10

    Two cavemen crawling in a desert toward a stand-up comedy show, showcasing absurd cartoon humor.

    will_santino_illustration

    #11

    Cartoon by Will Santino: Cat dreams of pulling a sword from a stone vacuum, cheered by a crowd of cats.

    will_santino_illustration

    #12

    Man eating cereal reading surreal box with an ocean scene coming to life.

    will_santino_illustration

    #13

    Cartoon by Will Santino showing a humorous nativity scene with an unexpected twist.

    will_santino_illustration

    #14

    Cartoon of superhero responding to signal saying "U UP?" with a humorous expression to sidekick.

    will_santino_illustration

    #15

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino showing a man at a chalkboard with "Rice Flakes" and "Corn Krispies" in a humorous scene.

    will_santino_illustration

    #16

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino: Three goats atop bridge, a relaxed troll below, with humorous caption reflecting absurdity.

    will_santino_illustration

    #17

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino of a couple discussing literary styles, assisted humorously by a dog named "Intellectual Support Animal."

    will_santino_illustration

    #18

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino featuring a family in a pillow fort, humorously calling it a tax haven.

    will_santino_illustration

    #19

    Absurd situation: cartoon of a shower, toilet, and sink taking a selfie, illustrating humor and creativity.

    will_santino_illustration

    #20

    Cartoon by Will Santino: A boy holding golf clubs tells his emotional parents he's been triple dog dared.

    will_santino_illustration

    #21

    Cartoon by Will Santino: a piper playing while kids follow, humorously questioning their presence.

    will_santino_illustration

    #22

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino: A person peeking out of a giant baseball, with another person observing.

    will_santino_illustration

    #23

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino shows a person waking up with humorous regret about repeating bad habits.

    will_santino_illustration

    #24

    A creative one-panel cartoon by Will Kiley Santino, depicting ancient sailors on a ship discussing naming it "The Odyssey."

    will_santino_illustration

    #25

    Cartoon by Will Santino showing finches at a cafe table, with a bearded man observing them.

    will_santino_illustration

    #26

    Cartoon by Will Santino: An adult reassures a child in knight armor who is holding a jousting lance at a fair.

    will_santino_illustration

    #27

    Cartoon of a cow watching TV, holding a drink, seeing itself jump over the moon with the caption “God, I was magnificent!”

    will_santino_illustration

    #28

    Medieval stocks cartoon by Will Santino. Person in stocks commenting on screen time improvement, humorous scene.

    will_santino_illustration

    #29

    Creative one-panel cartoon of Robert Frost sitting in a forest, watching a laptop with snacks beside him.

    will_santino_illustration

    #30

    Cartoon by Will Kiley Santino of a farmer pondering his name, Peter Piper, while picking peppers in a field.

    will_santino_illustration

    #31

    Meeting room scene in creative cartoon by Will Kiley Santino, featuring a humorous misunderstanding.

    will_santino_illustration

    #32

    A one-panel cartoon by Will Santino shows a man naming cephalopods with a humorous twist.

    will_santino_illustration

    #33

    Two people in a bookstore, one holding a book, joking about using it decoratively. Creative one-panel cartoon by Will Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #34

    Cartoon of Claude Monet at open mic joking about a haystack, by Will Kiley Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #35

    Absurd one-panel cartoon showing Socrates engaging with a crowd, featuring a humorous caption on crowdwork.

    will_santino_illustration

    #36

    Barista asks customer if they want room for cream in a hilariously creative one-panel cartoon.

    will_santino_illustration

    #37

    Renaissance man selling cheese in a one-panel cartoon by Will Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #38

    Two men in a bar, one with balloons, in a creative one-panel cartoon by Will Santino.

    will_santino_illustration

    #39

    Astronaut performs stand-up comedy in space, holding a microphone amidst stars and galaxies.

    will_santino_illustration

    #40

    Explorer lost in absurd situation with a talking ant by Will Kiley Santino, humorously creative one-panel cartoon.

    will_santino_illustration

