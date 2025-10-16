ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the unexpected, the absurd, or the slightly twisted, War and Peas is about to become your new obsession. Created by Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, this dynamic duo has been entertaining fans since 2011 with their darkly humorous comics, full of quirky characters, macabre twists, and sharp wit.

This time, we’re focusing on their one-panel gems, where every strip delivers a punch of humor in just a glance. Expect talking dogs, naughty hedgehogs, depressed computers, and all the strange, hilarious scenarios that make War and Peas’ world so funny!

More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing two women with an empty baby stroller.

war.and.peas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The duo’s creative journey began at the School of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken, Germany. Elizabeth focused on illustration while Jonathan experimented with short films and documentaries. Their diverse backgrounds contribute to the richness of War and Peas, which combines visual storytelling, narrative experimentation, and clever humor that appeals to a broad audience.
RELATED:
    #2

    Person using laptop with error 404 not found screen in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas featuring a stylish vampire and a humorous mirror joke.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Much of their humor comes from the unexpected and the absurd. As the artists explain, “When it comes to creating unexpected situations, you have to let your mind’s eye wander; it sometimes helps to have lived a strange life”. Their comics often address everyday frustrations, existential musings, and contemporary issues such as fat-shaming or environmental concerns, but always with a fresh, witty twist. This approach makes the work feel both relevant and timeless.
    #4

    Man in business attire climbing a slide with briefcase, two kids watching, darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a cat next to a lost cat poster on a tree.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    War and Peas thrives on unpredictability. Their comics often take ordinary situations and twist them into something hilariously unexpected, showing readers that humor can be found even in the strangest scenarios. As they’ve mentioned in interviews, sometimes their fans react in surprising ways: “Sometimes people react quite angrily to our comics, where all we want to do is heal with laughter.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Alien in a spaceship being interviewed by reporters in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Darkly funny one-panel comic showing a woman surrounded by cats with a humorous caption about looking normal.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Influences from both American and British comedy shape their work. Elizabeth grew up enjoying Mike Myers and other American humor, while Jonathan immersed himself in Monty Python and British comedy. These diverse influences combine to create a style that is difficult to define but unmistakably their own—irreverent, clever, and often absurd, yet always engaging.
    #8

    Black and white one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a memory foam mattress saying I can never forget.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a stranded man reacting to a coconut fail video on a laptop on a tiny island.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Their creative process is a mix of discipline and spontaneity. Pich and Kunz post regularly and even review their favorite comics each year, but they also allow ideas to develop organically. “What we enjoy the most about the process as a duo is the moment when the other person cracks up from one of your ideas," they shared.
    #10

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing a dog encouraging its owner on a walk.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Group of unicorns at a party with music and drinks in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Couple having a tense dinner date with a service dog nearby in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas featuring a giant character reviewing CVs at a desk.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two cavemen sitting by a fire in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas about rock paper scissors.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man reading a dictionary entry for idiot in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas with humorous caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Two women sitting with drinks and a crawling baby in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing a person told it's time for their daily 4:30 cry.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing a person selling $100 hugs with sarcastic caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a woman walking her dog discussing viral video percentages.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two heads in jars connected by wires with text about not reading terms and conditions in darkly funny one-panel comics.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A darkly funny one-panel comic from War and Peas showing a couple at dinner with an urn on the table.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Darkly funny one-panel comic shows Rapunzel's long hair causing a knight to fall with a donk, from War And Peas series.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Darkly funny one-panel comic shows a woman facing a fiery cave with a warning sign and skulls outside.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man sitting on toilet, talking on phone with dog watching, darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a woman telling a man it's not him, it's men.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Darkly funny one-panel comic shows surgeons shocked as dog jumps away with surgical organ during operation.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon of birds in a bar, one flapping and singing loudly, darkly funny one-panel comics by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    One-panel comic from War and Peas showing a tattoo-covered woman talking about getting tattoos after Corona.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a man with stone tablets saying OK Boomer to a crowd.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    One-panel comic from War and Peas showing a bartender shaking a drink while a customer says they can’t find themselves.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing two people on separate islands with the caption Your place or mine.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Black and white darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a funeral scene with a sarcastic caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two one-panel darkly funny comics by War and Peas featuring talking islands with humorous stranded human dialogue.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing people roasting marshmallows during a ritual under a night sky.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas shows camels in desert with caption she's drunk again.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing girl punishing the wolf stuck on a target board.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a person at a cloud graveyard with gates labeled follower counts.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a cartoon dog using a computer with a humorous screen message.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    One-panel comic from War And Peas showing a Save the Manatees booth and a skeptical visitor.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    One-panel darkly funny comic showing a person reading bedtime stories to a child, by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing aliens observing a connected human with a humorous dark caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a man asking a woman to come back over kids' allergies.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two hedgehogs in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas, one dressed in leather, the other in bed reading.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a person meditating with a humorous caption about spending less time alone.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a dinosaur hoping to win best costume before an asteroid strikes.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing two dogs on a date with a waiter at a candlelit table.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Black and white one-panel comic by War and Peas showing two women at a bar discussing marriage with a darkly funny caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a man wearing a feminist shirt and two women watching him, darkly funny comic.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a dog holding a whip and a man looking confused outdoors.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Two men in office attire holding coffee mugs and papers in a darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing an IBS support group sitting on toilets in a circle.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing ghosts in an Unfinished Business Anonymous meeting about limbo.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Two women view a large sausage sculpture in a gallery, showcasing darkly funny one-panel comics by War and Peas.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    One-panel comic by War and Peas showing a robot and scientist with darkly funny dialogue about master race.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    One-panel darkly funny comic by War and Peas showing a person on a couch saying they feel like they are updating all the time.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a dog operating excavator digging a grave at a construction site.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Black and white darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a therapist and patient with a sarcastic caption.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Airplane scene from darkly funny one-panel comics featuring a bird and man with seat belts fastened.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a couple imagining a vacation in 2020 with humor.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Darkly funny one-panel comic by War and Peas showing a dog giving a scientific presentation to an audience.

    war.and.peas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!