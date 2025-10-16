60 Darkly Funny One-Panel Comics By ‘War And Peas’ That Might Make You LaughInterview With Artist
If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the unexpected, the absurd, or the slightly twisted, War and Peas is about to become your new obsession. Created by Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, this dynamic duo has been entertaining fans since 2011 with their darkly humorous comics, full of quirky characters, macabre twists, and sharp wit.
This time, we’re focusing on their one-panel gems, where every strip delivers a punch of humor in just a glance. Expect talking dogs, naughty hedgehogs, depressed computers, and all the strange, hilarious scenarios that make War and Peas’ world so funny!
More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com
The duo’s creative journey began at the School of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken, Germany. Elizabeth focused on illustration while Jonathan experimented with short films and documentaries. Their diverse backgrounds contribute to the richness of War and Peas, which combines visual storytelling, narrative experimentation, and clever humor that appeals to a broad audience.
Much of their humor comes from the unexpected and the absurd. As the artists explain, “When it comes to creating unexpected situations, you have to let your mind’s eye wander; it sometimes helps to have lived a strange life”. Their comics often address everyday frustrations, existential musings, and contemporary issues such as fat-shaming or environmental concerns, but always with a fresh, witty twist. This approach makes the work feel both relevant and timeless.
War and Peas thrives on unpredictability. Their comics often take ordinary situations and twist them into something hilariously unexpected, showing readers that humor can be found even in the strangest scenarios. As they’ve mentioned in interviews, sometimes their fans react in surprising ways: “Sometimes people react quite angrily to our comics, where all we want to do is heal with laughter.”
Influences from both American and British comedy shape their work. Elizabeth grew up enjoying Mike Myers and other American humor, while Jonathan immersed himself in Monty Python and British comedy. These diverse influences combine to create a style that is difficult to define but unmistakably their own—irreverent, clever, and often absurd, yet always engaging.
Their creative process is a mix of discipline and spontaneity. Pich and Kunz post regularly and even review their favorite comics each year, but they also allow ideas to develop organically. “What we enjoy the most about the process as a duo is the moment when the other person cracks up from one of your ideas," they shared.