ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the unexpected, the absurd, or the slightly twisted, War and Peas is about to become your new obsession. Created by Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, this dynamic duo has been entertaining fans since 2011 with their darkly humorous comics, full of quirky characters, macabre twists, and sharp wit.

This time, we’re focusing on their one-panel gems, where every strip delivers a punch of humor in just a glance. Expect talking dogs, naughty hedgehogs, depressed computers, and all the strange, hilarious scenarios that make War and Peas’ world so funny!

More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com