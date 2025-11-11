ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Noth is a cartoonist known for his funny, often absurd one-panel comics. His work has appeared in The New Yorker for years, entertaining readers with simple drawings and sharp humor. Beyond cartoons, Paul has worked on animated shorts for Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Nickelodeon, and he’s also written and illustrated a middle-grade book series called How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens.

Paul’s cartoons are inspired by a lifelong love of comics, from Peanuts to classic New Yorker artists like Charles Addams and George Booth. He writes and draws with one goal in mind: to make people laugh. His jokes often stick with readers, sometimes even ending up on refrigerators or office walls, proving that simple drawings can leave a lasting impression.

More info: Instagram | paulnoth.com | x.com | Facebook | substack.com

#1

Three women outdoors around a large cauldron fire in a comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

paulnoth Report

Paul’s journey into cartooning started long before it became a career. “I’ve been obsessed with cartoons since further back than I can remember,” he shared. “It may be because I have attention problems, so little bite-sized chunks of narrative art were perfect for me. The first strip I really loved was Peanuts, but I read every old comic and cartoon book I could find, even the terrible ones. I liked a lot of the classic New Yorker artists, especially Charles Addams and George Booth.” What began as a personal fascination gradually turned into a profession, though Paul emphasizes it wasn’t planned: “I’ve always cartooned just for fun. Eventually, and despite my best efforts, it became my job. Though, like most freelancers, I do all kinds of things.”
    #2

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man asking ChatGPT about a high electric bill near a data center.

    paulnoth Report

    #3

    Patient with a cast in hospital bed hearing a doctor explain a big bill in a funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth

    paulnoth Report

    Paul's creative process is a mix of structured writing and free exploration. Paul explained, “I write down lots of ideas and then draw the best ones. I try to write 100 new jokes a month, though I don’t always succeed. I also spend a lot of time doodling aimlessly, though that seldom leads directly to jokes. It’s more of a way of exploring characters and designs and situations.”
    #4

    Angry clown cartoonist Paul Noth delivering a speech to a large audience in a funny one-panel comic.

    paulnoth Report

    #5

    Western saloon scene in a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth with cowboy holding beaded curtain.

    paulnoth Report

    At the heart of his cartoons is a desire to connect through laughter. “My hope for the work is that people find it funny. I want to do good jokes that hold up well over time. The patterns that emerge beyond that aren’t so much deliberate themes as my personal issues laid bare. If someone had never seen my work before, I’d probably just show them some cartoons and hope for the best,” Paul noted.
    #6

    Dogs and a cat playing poker in a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #7

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing two police officers with arrows and a handcuffed angel child.

    paulnoth Report

    For Paul, seeing his cartoons make an impact is a special reward. “I really love it when I see that someone has clipped out one of my cartoons and put it on their refrigerator or office cubicle. That makes me happy. Though it’s intimidating from an artistic point of view. It’s a reminder that in addition to being funny, I should strive to do work that’s visually nice enough to decorate a stranger’s personal space. Though a good enough joke can cover a multitude of pictorial sins,” he said.

    #8

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing historical figures debating a tyrant’s rise with a humorous twist.

    paulnoth Report

    #9

    Neanderthals depicted in a funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth with prehistoric characters and a stone wheel.

    paulnoth Report

    #10

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing devils digging a new level called Trump Circle in a fiery pit.

    paulnoth Report

    #11

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a control room with people monitoring city maps, highlighting humor and curiosity.

    paulnoth Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, the heck with them as we run roughshod over our own cities.

    #12

    Children dressed for Halloween trick or treating, in a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see, Reagan called it Peace through something...was it Force? Threats? IDK, but it excused his buildup of nuclear weapons, and gave us a lot of national debt

    #13

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a robot at a desk with two scientists discussing AI work reluctance.

    paulnoth Report

    #14

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing dinosaurs holding a welcome sign for incoming space meteors.

    paulnoth Report

    #15

    Black and white one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man in a prison cell commenting on the Airbnb photo.

    paulnoth Report

    #16

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing people at a salon with the caption about doing hair and nails only.

    paulnoth Report

    #17

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a neighbor offering a casserole to an old man near the sea cabin.

    paulnoth Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait... well-MEANING? Does the New Yorker side-eye neighbors bearing casseroles? Is there no goodness that the New Yorker will not hate?

    #18

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a police officer arresting a man with a caption about accents.

    paulnoth Report

    #19

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man at a desk in a high-rise office, illustrating corporate humor.

    paulnoth Report

    #20

    Black and white funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing two office workers discussing an earnings report.

    paulnoth Report

    #21

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man at heaven's gate speaking to an angel with clouds and gates background.

    paulnoth Report

    ethanelman avatar
    Elmo
    Elmo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That man looks like Bibi, and even if his parents donated everything to heaven he still wouldn't get in

    #22

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth depicting police officers humorously discussing where they like to bury bodies.

    paulnoth Report

    #23

    Courtroom scene from a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth with lawyer addressing the jury.

    paulnoth Report

    #24

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing two men at a desk discussing disguising bribes as legal fees.

    paulnoth Report

    #25

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing paramedics rushing a man on a stretcher past an all-you-can-eat buffet.

    paulnoth Report

    #26

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing two medieval characters with arrows, featuring witty dialogue about checking messages.

    paulnoth Report

    #27

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man relaxing on a couch next to a treadmill, highlighting multicrastinating.

    paulnoth Report

    #28

    Lineup of men holding pickaxes with one trapped in a hole, a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #29

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a naiads and dryad exchanging mixed-up mail in a humorous style.

    paulnoth Report

    #30

    Four people wine tasting outdoors around a barrel table in a funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #31

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing Spartans indoors playing games and complaining about rain delaying battle plans.

    paulnoth Report

    #32

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing dogs, with one in a suit talking about success in the private sector.

    paulnoth Report

    #33

    Funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth shows a king throwing a man from a castle to an angry mob below.

    paulnoth Report

    #34

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth showing office workers at computers with humorous caption.

    paulnoth Report

    #35

    Man in bathrobe looking at miniature Venus figures in a sink, funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #36

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth shows a man with a bubble helmet among smiling people, captioned Stranger in a Strange Land.

    paulnoth Report

    #37

    Funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth showing a man surprised to find another man in bed with his partner.

    paulnoth Report

    #38

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth showing passengers on a plane and a pilot preparing them for an unusual flight.

    paulnoth Report

    #39

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth shows a man pushing a large boulder uphill with a woman standing nearby, arms crossed.

    paulnoth Report

    #40

    Two people watching a TV showing zombies, funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #41

    Two witches wearing tall hats sit at a table reading menus in a funny one-panel comic by Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #42

    Two dolphins swimming with a humorous caption, a funny one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth.

    paulnoth Report

    #43

    One-panel comic by Paul Noth shows two detectives questioning a meditating man on a mountain cliff.

    paulnoth Report

