Paul Noth is a cartoonist known for his funny, often absurd one-panel comics. His work has appeared in The New Yorker for years, entertaining readers with simple drawings and sharp humor. Beyond cartoons, Paul has worked on animated shorts for Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Nickelodeon, and he’s also written and illustrated a middle-grade book series called How to Sell Your Family to the Aliens.

Paul’s cartoons are inspired by a lifelong love of comics, from Peanuts to classic New Yorker artists like Charles Addams and George Booth. He writes and draws with one goal in mind: to make people laugh. His jokes often stick with readers, sometimes even ending up on refrigerators or office walls, proving that simple drawings can leave a lasting impression.

More info: Instagram | paulnoth.com | x.com | Facebook | substack.com