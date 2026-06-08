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Katherine Bettis belongs to a growing generation of cartoonists proving that a great joke doesn't require elaborate artwork or lengthy setup. Trained as an architect and also working as a musician, Bettis approaches cartooning with a strong sense of structure and economy, reducing each idea to its essential elements. Her single-panel cartoons have appeared in publications including The New Yorker, Airmail, Woman's World, and Weekly Humorist, where her distinctive blend of absurdity and observation has earned her a steadily growing audience.

Bettis' drawings are intentionally simple, allowing the concept to take center stage. Rather than relying on complicated narratives, she builds her humor around a single clever observation, often delivered through wordplay, visual misdirection, or a perfectly timed twist of logic.

The cartoons below offer a glimpse into Bettis' wonderfully offbeat imagination, where everyday concerns collide with the absurd and even the most ordinary subjects can become unexpectedly funny. Scroll down to enjoy some of our favorites and see which one catches you most off guard.

More info: Instagram | katherinebettis.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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50 Clever Single Panel Cartoons By Katherine Bettis That Turn Everyday Thoughts Into Brilliant Absurdity

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he does look like the dude from Preacher... what's his name?

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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